Don’t politicize citizenship
I was privileged to attend the naturalization ceremony held Monday in Library 21C as part of the America the Beautiful Chorus, and to help welcome 41 individuals from 22 countries as naturalized U.S. citizens. Listening and watching as these people swore to renounce all allegiance to any state where they had been a subject or citizen, and to support and defend the United States, including bearing arms if required by law, gave me a sense of the serious commitment these people each made to become a part of our great country.
I was therefore appalled at Evan Ochsner’s article in Tuesday’s Gazette that opened with the dubious assertion that we are a “nation often embroiled in cultural conflict”, that chastised Rep. Doug Lambourn’s stance opposing illegal immigration, and ended with nearly half of the article focused negatively on President Donald Trump.
These 41 new U.S. citizens should have the enormous step they have taken celebrated without being dragged into the political fray of illegal immigration.
Brian Marsh
Colorado Springs
Letter completely missed the point
The recent “viewpoint” by Donna Hartley completely missed the point that the respected scholar and historian, Joe Barrera, has been trying to have us appreciate.
An oversimplified common phrase is “You broke it, you bought it.”
The migrant situation, as I understand it, is directly tied to U.S. policy dating back into the last century, where our ideas of how other countries should function ignored those countries’ culture, laws, as well as international constraints on foreign interference.
Our policies destabilized and undermined these governments, resulting in the chaos and violence now the norm in too many of these countries.
Barrera points beyond the inability of our government to find viable options: Common sense dictates that escalation of the inhumane treatment of those fleeing daily violence and death will not deter most.
The reality of death vs the potential for a better life for one’s children, even with great risk, is a simple decision; which would you choose?
A less costly and much more ethical, responsible policy of working with those countries for local solutions is a road we are not yet traveling. Why?
Barrera has mentioned one government policy that would be far reaching in positive impact is to work with these countries, as well as others impacted by the desperate migrant movement, to assist in stabilizing banking systems within those countries.
This comes from his extensive experience, education and accumulated wisdom of the huge scope of the issues involved.
I pray that we as a country will coalesce around our best intentions and humane values, rejecting the fear and hate being stoked for political gain, using reason and a knowledge of our history to develop cooperative solutions.
We do not live on an island or in a walled bunker; we live in a world where we will either work together or we shall all perish, and the issues are much larger than our own shortsighted “self-protection” or even the current dysfunction at the border.
So for me, Barrera must continue to offer the “lectures”, until we begin to understand and appreciate the content and the implications for the future of us all.
The Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Undue strain on this country
In Lynn Bartels’ “Realities of an Immigrant Population,” Bartels refers to undocumented workers, a euphemism for illegal immigrants, as an asset to our society. Lynn states that half of the illegal immigrants pay taxes, so conversly, although not stated by Lynn, that half do not pay taxes.
The half that do pay taxes — does that cover the half that seek health care, welfare, housing subsidies, education, etc? I doubt that individuals making minimum wage make up the difference.
The true realities of the immigrant population is that those who are undocumented, aka illegal immigrants, pose an undue strain on this country.
Legal immigration I welcome with open arms.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Be aware of your situation
Situational awareness is your best weapon against being attacked. Situation awareness is a combination of knowing where you are in time, space and place at all times. When you are at home, or away from home, you should trust virtually no one who tries to enter your private space.
With the increase of cellphone fixation, many people become unwilling dupes for our increasing drug-infused society.
Recently, a poor lady was attacked by a criminal wielding a lead pipe in a local park. Several months ago, a lady was kidnapped at a local store, taken away and raped.
I know we should not live our lives in a constant state of paranoia, but we should not be unaware of the time and seasons in which we live.
With the legalization of drugs and the increasing use of illegal drugs, we might see more attacks and robberies by criminals to finance their habits. When you combine drug use with wandering mentally ill individuals, you have a formula for more of these types of attacks.
So, be aware of where you are and who is around you at all times. If you feel uncomfortable, if possible, remove yourself from the area or situation.
Jarrel V. Snodgrass
Colorado Springs