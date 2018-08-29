Don’t let ‘flat earth’ view rule
As my wife and I depart from the Springs to Falcon, I want to share two observations. First, I urge city leaders and residents not to let their “flat earth” view of the city and myopic focus on downtown fracture the city’s strong sense of community. “Flat earth” think by those who’ve never been to the east side of town is prevalent. Flat earth news reporting still refers to Academy Blvd. as “eastern” Colorado Springs even though it’s roughly the center in terms of geography, population, and economy. Flat earth thinking leaders are desperate to save a “downtown” sports and events center even though there is a modern, professional sports facility with multi-modal transportation, restaurants, and shopping just east of Powers Blvd.
And the city’s draft Strategic Plan reflects the same myopia in paying lip service to the explosive growth in the Powers corridor, Banning Lewis Ranch, and Falcon. Such thinking is not harmless. It could prohibit proper planning for transportation and other services, and could alienate east side residents, generating resentment that reduces their likelihood of supporting city initiatives. That concern aside, I want to close with a positive note. Having grown up in a military family and having served 29 years on active duty, I’ve lived in a great many places. I can attest that we have one of the best city governments and public safety departments almost anywhere. Our elected officials and city civil servants are responsive and professional. All in all, Olympic City USA is a great place to live, play, and work, and we’ll continue to be happy that we still live where we can enjoy all it has to offer.
Kevin Curry
Colorado Springs
Need a lesson in prioritizing priorities
The Springs is experiencing an increase in:
Traffic accidents
Traffic congestion
Crime
Lack of Affordable Housing
Population growth
To name a few, and what do they do? Install bicycle lanes.
Sales tax revenue, per the Gazette, is up 5 percent from one year ago. As of May 2018 the city has collected $50.6 million dollars in sales tax revenue. Seems to me someone needs a lesson in prioritizing priorities.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
The current system already works
Ads promoting Y and Z to halt gerrymandering in redistricting Colorado seem logical until you consider their proposed citizen panels. First of all, we do not have a gerrymandering history or problem in Colorado. Look at the maps and this will be clear. In addition, if the legislature gets carried away in either direction, the courts have shown they will intervene in order to keep things fair.
Passage of these two measures would result in citizen panels drawing our maps for voting. Who do you think will have the time to serve on these panels, without remuneration? Who do you think will gain appointments? Largely, it will be citizen activists with predetermined biases and prejudices relative to the issues. It only takes a few of these players to drive the work of the entire redistricting panel. While they may be less subjective to lobbying, they will be dedicated to their pre-existing biases.
The current system works, although clumsily at times. Why change it and risk the inevitable unintended consequences?
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Players kneeling is not a ‘right’
In a recent letter to the editor, (“People have constitutional rights”), the author claimed NFL players have a Constitutional right to “take a knee” during the national anthem. Actually, that’s not correct. Unfortunately, most Americans are not fully aware of what types of speech are protected and which are not. If you read the speech section of the First Amendment (and associated legal writings and rulings), you’ll discover the following:
Freedom of speech, under the Constitution, applies only when the government is trying to restrict it. (Even then, it’s not absolute.) However, private sector employers are free to restrict employee speech, at least while they are at work. (A special set of rules applies to government workers.) Because the NFL is a private sector business, it has the right to restrict the speech of its employees (including the players), at least in the workplace. That would be the football field and other team facilities, and would probably include such activities as practices, interviews, and other circumstances.
So, when a player says it is his Constitutional right to kneel during the national anthem, he is flat out wrong.
Dan Cervone
Colorado Springs
Donald Trump’s small world
The initial official statement from the White House on the death of Sen. John McCain was a Tweet. It was brief and consisted of two sentences using 25 words and totaling 95 characters. Though the words were few, they revealed a lot about the Tweeter, Donald Trump.
He expressed vague sentiments to the grieving family. The words were trite, the kind used in nondescript greeting cards found at a store in any mall. The message mentioned hearts but lacked the genuine warmth of a heart that truly felt sympathy.
Other than the first word of the opening sentence, “My”, there was the single, all-inclusive “Our”, but there was no reference to his wife nor to his family nor to anyone in the administration.
Antoine de Saint-Exupery wrote an allegory about a golden-haired boy, The Little Prince, who comes from a tiny planet searching for life’s meaning. He visits six planets, each with a single inhabitant, and meets a narcissistic man who only seeks praise, a king with no subjects, a businessman who counts all the stars and wants to own them, a drunkard who drinks to forget the shame of drinking, a geographer who never travels and a lamplighter who continuously lights and extinguishes a single lamp. The Prince goes to Earth only to find the same hopelessness. Trump’s world is small. There’s only one inhabitant — him.
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs