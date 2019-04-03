Does voting really count?
Today is voting day, and I misplaced my ballot. So as a good citizen I went looking for it.
As I was looking for my ballot to vote it struck me — why bother?
The last time I voted there were issues that required the vote of the citizens of Colorado. There were issues I voted for and some against. Then it struck me, “why vote”? Does voting really count?
If so how can a group of elite politicians just decide that the voters of Colorado weren’t knowledgeable in their vote and take it upon their legislative talents to correct the issue voted upon by the citizens of Colorado? Is this moral?
I truly am enjoying the thought of my next vote!
Karl Seifert
Colorado Springs
What is happening in Colorado
What is truth? Pontious Pilate asked that question of Jesus Christ. We still haven’t learned to live by it after 2,000 years. Our federal and state elected representatives don’t seem to know or understand or apply it to their work. They seem to have forgotten they are in their positions by the will of the electorate.
They are dedicated to staying in office without caring what the people who put them there want.
The Democrats in our state think they are a special group that can “govern” as they wish without caring about the people in the state. Our country has become rich in oil and gas resources, and they are bound to destroy that wealth.
The “red flag law” goes against the will of the people. Now anyone with ill feelings toward another can cause that person grief whether it is for 14 days or a year.
Go into the southeast part of Colorado Springs and you will not be able to take a gun but the killings and shootings will still go on. People with evil intent don’t pay attention to laws.
If there is a way they will always have guns and if not guns, knives are very efficient. New laws won’t stop people who ignore them.
Colorado’s nine votes will mean nothing without the Electoral College. In an election, those nine votes can give voters here a chance to affect an election no matter the popular number. The larger states will take over. Can’t anyone see that?
It is too bad to see what is happening in Colorado. The new “regime” doesn’t represent the people. They are like children turned loose in a candy factory. Nothing is to be denied that they want even if it means pushing aside those who aren’t among the “chosen few.”
Lloyd Wasserott
Colorado Springs
Incessant zooming around
Many letter writers have said “almost no one uses” the bike lanes on Cascade Avenue. My question is, why not? What’s up that we’re so inflexibly entrenched in cars? Not only are we soft and spoiled but militantly so, resisting insubordination to the “logic” of motorized travel.
This logic is very persuasive because cars are so convenient and easy, and travel is often a fun occasion. However, the values of mechanization are definitely in conflict with other subtle values that are very dear to us. The awareness of nature in the city is so minimal that people think they need a car to drive to nature, to some “tree museum” in the mountains.
Bike riding is better for nature, the city, society, and probably yourself. I realize bike-riding is slower and a lot more work. Anything wrong with that? Life is work. At least you don’t have to hand-carry your water from Monument Creek, so you should haye lots of leftover energy to ride a bike. It is true, however, that because of limited energy the destinations of a bike-only person will tend to be centered closer to home.
Maybe you, like me, think several times a week how completely crazy and wacky this incessant zooming around is, to get everything done at once. Nothing could possibly be this crazy unless everybody was sure they were being completelv normal. So whether bike lanes remain on Cascade Avenue, sometime (if you can) try to get some useful chores done on just your bike.
Oh, yes — be careful.
Chris Wynkoop
Colorado Springs
Outcomes from cutting funding
What’s up with all the bluster emerging from the mouth of the White House administration? Why would a policy be made of cutting off funding to countries where Americans in those countries are trying to establish democratic and economic stability?
It is clear to me the unintentional outcomes from cutting funding to these countries just might be the destabilization of economic development, resulting in more migration to our southern border.
Apparently, it would appear this president is more willing to walk about without a nose to spite his face than to maintain decades of progress made in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
The effect of guaranteed income
Monday’s Gazette included a letter from a writer who contends that the USA spends a lower percentage of its gross domestic product on social welfare than other wealthy countries and that said spending is therefore inadequate. Thus the writer proposes that we institute a “universal basic income” for U.S. citizens.
While I do share the writer’s concern about the effect artificial intelligence and automation will have on the future workforce, I cannot even imagine what the effect of the proposed universal basic income would be.
Picture a parent or teacher trying to persuade an uninterested teen that he/she needs a good education, when a guaranteed income awaits upon attaining adulthood.
So many parents have tried over the years to persuade our children that the world does not owe them a living. I truly dread the thought of a generation coming of age knowing just the opposite.
Dave Schouweiler
Colorado Springs