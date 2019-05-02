Discriminatory to older neighborhoods
Kudos to Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy, political scientists with Colorado College for their April 28 article on the proposed Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance put forth by the City Planning Commission that is being considered by the City Council on May 13.
Only properties zoned R-2 allow a detached second living unit (ADU) to be erected on the property. If passed, this ordinance will change all properties zoned R-1-Single-family to R-2, affecting approximately 68,000 properties. If the property is zoned PUD, the ordinance will not apply.
If the property is in a community-governed by an active HOA, the HOA can can adopt rules that prohibit ADUs.
The 68,000 homes affected are typically in older parts of town that don’t have an active HOA, so they have no voice in whether allowing ADUs will positively or negatively impact their neighborhoods. This is clearly discriminatory to those homeowners in older neighborhoods.
Proponents of ADUs claim they will contribute to adding low-income rental housing, and offer homeowners additional options for housing elderly parents (a granny flat) or earning rental income. Those opposed feel allowing ADUs will negatively impact the single-family aspect of their neighborhood with issues resulting from densification such as less privacy, added traffic, parking issues, congestion, etc. If the citizens of Colorado Springs and City Council want to allow ADUs, then it should apply equally to all neighborhoods, not just those zoned R-1 who have no formal voice. And, if neighborhoods zoned PUD and those with HOAs are given the opportunity to opt out of ADUs, then a plan must be implemented to allow all neighborhoods that option, even if they have no HOA.
Sue Bigus
Colorado Springs
Restore our state to sane governing
Congratulations to Wayne Laugesen for his Sunday article, “Extremists Take on Colorado”. The article was well-written, and best of all tells it like it is. The danger of the continued Californicating of our once-proud state is vividly real.
It is clear that those who read printed material must start now to take action to restore our beautiful state to sane governing and respectability.
Stanley Beckner
Colorado Springs
No assistance at hit-and-run crash
My high school-aged grandchildren were in a hit-and-run accident on the way to school at Academy and San Miguel. They were hit by a red vehicle in the rear of their van, spun around, over the median into oncoming traffic. Thanks be to God, no one was coming. They were able to drive onto a side street and called 911.
The tragedy was no one even stopped to help or offered to be a witness. Have we grown so cold and callous as a society that we don’t care about our fellow man enough to check on their injuries and offer a helping hand?
The other vehicle would have right front side damage. Reporting it could prevent someone else from losing their life.
Sally Miller
Peyton
The real hate crimes
Jussie Smollett created a fake hate crime to vilify conservatives — nothing less.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, professing to be Christian, attacked Mike Pence (out of nowhere) for his devout Christian faith.
The real hate crimes are being propagated by the “coexist” LGBTQ militants whenever a decent person applies for any position anywhere at any time.
Had Mark Kennedy pretended (fake crime) to be homosexual or transgender he would have been a shoo-in as the next CU president.
Bruce Foster
Colorado Springs
A representative democracy
The Electoral College has the same number of electors as the number of U.S. senators and U.S. representatives. They are distributed in the same manner as the senators and representatives, that is, two electors (like senators) per state, plus the same number of electors as there are congressional representatives of the state. U.S. representatives are distributed among the states according to the population of the states.
This means that the popular representation is apportioned in the same manner as the states’ representation in Congress.
Any state (like Colorado) that decides to give all its electoral votes to the winner of the “U.S. popular vote” is deciding in advance of every election that New York, California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois votes are the only states that really count. Together these states have more population than all the other states combined.
States that decide in advance for the “popular vote” are also saying that their representation in Congress is also unacceptable.
They should recall their U.S. congressional representatives and let New York, California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois vote for them in the U.S. Congress, too. It’s the same counting system.
Those who promote elimination of the Electoral College are short-sighted. There will come a time when the sides will be switched, and they will be outraged (again) that the votes did not result as they want. Or the day will come when a third-party candidate for president receives enough votes to preclude a winner of the popular vote. There is no consideration being given for a plurality vote winner.
The USA is not a true democracy where every citizen votes on every issue. The USA is a representative democracy; our representatives in Washington, D.C. (and state legislatures, county, and municipal governments) vote for us to govern our nation.
Arthur B. Cyphers
Colorado Springs