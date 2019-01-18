Difference between homeless and bums
This city stymies me. I read today about two homeless people being ticketed at the library. Bravo. But in the same article it says the library is now providing space for the homeless to store their belongings, including shopping carts. Really? Do you think the bums in Colorado Springs bought the shopping cart they are using? I don’t. According to a grocery store employee I spoke to a few weeks ago, those shopping carts are being stolen — just look at the name on the shopping cart handle to see who they belong to.
If I stole a shopping cart, I’m pretty sure I’d get arrested for theft. Why do the homeless bums get away with stealing? And not just shopping carts. In our neighborhood people are stealing belongings right off our front porches.
Let’s help the truly homeless people who want help. But can we please crack down on the bums who don’t want help finding a home and instead are stealing from our community? Differentiating between truly homeless and bums might help this city figure out how to help those who truly want the help, and weed out the criminals, or those who need psychological help.
Elizabeth A. Roberts
Colorado Springs
Lack of compromise in our society
Reading The Gazette’s editorial section over the past few months, you would think that the city has put bike lanes down every single street in the city. That city leaders took half of all car lanes and left the poor motorists with no options. The truth is that bike lanes actually use less than 1 percent of city roads.
Bike riders are taxpayers, too. While our numbers are fewer than motorists, we have a right to modes of transportation other than the automobile. For motorists to argue that they want only their mode of transportation is absurd. This is a great example of lack of compromise in our society today. (Imagine 100 years ago, if the horse and buggy lobby wouldn’t allow the “horse-less carriage” on their roads).
But, if you just can’t stand the sight of bike lanes while you drive, feel free to drive down Tejon, Nevada, Wahsatch, I-25, Union, Powers etc, etc.; all of which are refreshingly bike lane free.
Tony Heinz
Colorado Springs
Poor planning for pedestrian crossings
It can only be called great news that City Traffic Engineer Kathleen Krager is stepping down from the Springs traffic department. She was at a Cordera community meeting last week regarding a proposed pedestrian tunnel to be built in the north part of Cordera this coming summer. Her presentation was nothing less than a total disaster.
Though she didn’t admit it, one can only conclude from what she had presented that pedestrian street crossings are superior to pedestrian tunnels. I wonder how many pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in pedestrian tunnels lately? When asked for statistics regarding pedestrian crossings, she failed to provide them.
I had to stand up and tell everyone since she wouldn’t that 50 pedestrians have been killed in the past six years in our city. Even her slides were a disaster, showing pictures of old school pedestrian street crossings with flat crosswalks instead of the latest raised surfaces which require vehicles to almost stop before crossing them, serving as a type of speed bump. As much as she tried, not a single person present supported her proposed pedestrian crosswalk. Her feeble attempt at convincing those in attendance to reject a pedestrian tunnel was a complete flop.
Thankfully Krager does not have the authority nor the time to change the plan for the pedestrian tunnel. At least the residents of Cordera will not have to suffer the same results of her past traffic decisions. Residents in the Springs can only hope her replacement didn’t attend the same traffic engineering school.
Bill Helbig
Colorado Springs
Rehab near a brew pub insane
Regarding the establishment of a voluntary rehab center for alcohol, drug and substance addicts by Sunshine Behavioral Health in the old Ramada Inn facility in Monument: I understand the El Paso County Commissioners had no reason to deny approval of this proposal even though local homeowners offered some good reasons for concern. But I have not seen any mention of what ought to concern everyone, particularly prospective patients; namely, that there is a very popular brew pub about 150 yards from the old Ramada Inn. A good number of the rooms have an excellent view of the brew pub’s patio area, a quite popular spot.
Imagine exposing a person with inner demons to the sight and sounds of people drinking. Has Sunshine Behavioral Health lost their senses? Will they warn potential patients that a brew pub is within walking distance? This situation is almost comical were it not for the real possibility that some patients will relapse owing to this proximity. Am I the only one who thinks this is insane?
William Durr
Monument
Nothing less than extortion
I’ve been around since before the Eisenhower administration. I keep thinking that the depths to which politics can sink can get no lower, but am proven wrong again. Donald Trump is holding hundreds of thousands of federal employees, and the millions of Americans who depend on their services, hostage until he gets the money he demands to build “the wall”. The debate about the need for a border wall should not be tied to the funding of other, unrelated government functions.
What Trump, and the Senate Republicans who support his action, are doing is nothing less than extortion. That’s an irresponsible and despicable way to run a government, and the American people deserve better. It’s time for Congress — particularly, the Senate — to show some moral integrity and common sense, and put an end to this fiasco.
Charles Loeffler
Monument