Difference between helping, enabling
So, the various nonprofits that make up our thriving homeless industry are holding an “Expo” to show the citizens of Colorado Springs how good they are. The agencies do perform a real service to the homeless here in town. They offer very helpful avenues of escape from homelessness. The homeless folks working with them to get off our streets typically do not cause many problems in our city.
Unfortunately, the same agencies within the industry also offer a large menu of “no questions asked” handouts that enable the part of the homeless population that are pursuing the vagrant lifestyle. These “bad behaviour vagrants” are bedevilling the Mill Street neighborhood, the Westside, Ivywild and other parts of the city that are close to the enabling charities.
Despite repeated requests, the agencies or the industry as a whole, have absolutely no interest in a conversation about the difference between helping and enabling. There is absolutely no reason for several men to have been in our Soup Kitchen line for over 10 years. I met three such men, helping out in the 2015 Point in Time count. Other communities and other Rescue Missions (not ours) have shifted their response to homelessness to increase accountability and to minimize enabling of the street lifestyle.
There is nothing wrong with “asking questions”, if it is done in a respectful manner. We are a generous society but we need to be smart in our giving of support. Unfortunately, the nonprofits find it easier to simply hand out the goodies without taking the time or effort to “hear the story” of each and every person.
Please, do come to this “Homeless Expo” and bring some good questions for the leaders of the various homeless services. Be ready to share with them how their handouts are trashing our homes and neighbourhoods. They are doing a lot of good to help “our homeless neighbours” but they are also creating havoc in the surrounding areas. It is long past time to talk about accountability and ending the enabling that has put Colorado Springs on the map “as a good place to be homeless”.
Matthew Parkhouse
Colorado Springs
Traffic deaths in our county
The number of traffic deaths in our county is disturbing.
Reading The Gazette or viewing the news disturbs me.
The phrase “click it or ticket” is a great law enforcement marketing message. My feelings are the message should read “click it or die.”
Read the paper or view the accounts of traffic accidents on TV and the reports say “person was not wearing a seatbelt.” A majority of the people would not lose their lives had they been wearing a seatbelt.
Additionally heed the yellow light as you approach an intersection. Yellow means clear the intersection — do not enter the intersection.
It is sad but true that flying is safer than driving.
Jeanie Bray
Colorado Springs
Where has our civility gone?
At the store today, a woman bumped into a person with her cart. While she apologized profusely the person proceeded to insult her and use every word of profanity I could imagine. Every man, woman and child in the store could hear the yelling. I wondered where has civility gone?
We have our political leaders, on both sides, belittling each other; sports figures insulting our country and our flag but still wanting to enjoy the benefits it offers; with our political parties spending all their time, money and effort on trying to defeat one another instead of using this for the good of our country, and with our young people bullying each other to point of suicide at young ages and of course, murder in schools.
Kids are following the examples we set for them. We have to stop and think, something has to change here. We need to demand more from our leaders, our President, sports figures, young people and especially more from ourselves. It starts with us. We have to change and demand more.
I don’t care what political party you are with, these hate groups have to end and we have to forgive, more on, and make things better for ourselves and our children.
Danielle Miller
Colorado Springs
Recognition for those who served
While in line today at a local drive-through I proceeded to the pay window and was politely told the gentleman behind me was paying for my meal and to thank me for my service.
I’d like to thank him as well for his recognition of us all that have served and are serving.
Donald L Freeman
Colorado Springs
Article was a poor choice
What is wrong with the paper? Kathy Griffin! (“Kathy Griffin made $75 million worth of laughs”, July 26). Not only do you publish an article on this disgusting person but you made sure it spanned pages.
I don’t care if you are a Trump hater, this was insulting to anyone with morals, a love of America and respect for the office of President of the United States.
I am sorry that you think this is good journalism. Very, very sorry.
Jeann Hinders
Colorado Springs
Kudos to Friday opinion columns
Thanks for the columns in Friday’s Gazette by Joe Barrera about growing up on the Rio Grande, and Froma Harrop’s experience of a hospital stay, and her interaction with staff.
Both hit the nail right on the head. Personal history and civility, instances we need to all experience more of in our daily lives.
Also, the letter by Gary King was spot on.
Robert Armintor
Colorado Springs