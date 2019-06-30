A deteriorating education system
While I am not a fan of the current national administration, I am a fan of freedom of speech, great education and unbiased reporting. It appears The Gazette reporter who attended the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Parents Challenge chose not to focus on the children, but politics and the secretary of Education, who by the way, reportedly has a history of providing private donor scholarships to an array of children similar to what Parents Challenge has done for over 20 years.
Instead, The Gazette took the time to comment on the handful of shameful small number of misguided teachers protesting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for political reasons, instead of the good works of Parents Challenge. My experience as past member of Colorado Springs D-11 school board, and as past president of a charter school board suggests, the vast majority of parents, don’t know they have the right to demand a better education for their children.
Traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools and home school are all options. Parents Challenge’s focus is helping kids, and especially the minority kids who will face the greatest social and economic challenge in America.
Mayor John Suthers commented on the large number of jobs (cyber security, banking, etc) in Colorado Springs that go unfilled due to a lack of qualified job prospects. In her remarks, the secretary of education stated, there are 8 million high tech jobs in our nation that are unfilled due to a lack of qualified personnel.
I only wish The Gazette had focused on the need to improve a deteriorating education system as addressed by the secretary of Education and Parents Challenge and less on a handful of public school teachers. Kudos to The Gazette editorial staff for its more balanced assessment.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
It’s where we are these days
My grandmother is the sweetest soul I know and the embodiment of a military wife. She married my grandfather young, moved no less than 30 times, had 10 kids, and is a proud, proud supporter of the Army. Why wouldn’t she be? My grandfather moved up the ranks to general and served our country with honor until his untimely passing. As many folks do, she and my family remained in Colorado Springs after he left the Army.
You can imagine my dismay when discussing President Donald Trump with her during the Democratic debates last night. I pointed out that Trump bashing John McCain’s military service would be akin to the president mocking her late husband. McCain, like my grandfather, was a tried and true American patriot. He served our country honorably, and he served our country well. His memory deserves better.
My grandmother responded that she never cared for McCain (despite actively supporting him in 2008). Apparently, his treatment of Trump was tantamount to treason. I was in shock. My grandmother, the proudest supporter of our armed services, sided with Trump over McCain because ... well because that’s where we are these days.
Trump is our dear leader and can do no wrong. The GOP is often noted for putting party over country, but in this case, it’s Trump over party. Trump over all. I can only hope our other men and women in uniform don’t feel the same way. McCain, and our soldiers, deserve better.
Brett J. Forrest
Colorado Springs
Our roads are trapped in the past
With the exception of our two interstate highways, a road map of Colorado looks much the same as it did in 1929. Forty years later, most were paved but now they remain two-lane roadways, many in serious need of repair.
In Colorado Springs, our second most populous city, we have only one road to the west and two to the east. Maybe it is time for our Legislature to bring us into the 20th century — never mind the 21st!
Robin Speiser
Colorado Springs
Medicare doesn’t have to be a problem
There are a number of what I would call socialized medicine operations in America today. One is the military hospitals and medical facilities. Another is the VA, which has not had a great reputation.
There is also CU Health. I have had the unfortunate circumstance of undergoing several surgeries for maybe 70 hours-plus numerous ER visits.
I have found it remarkable that a facility like Anschutz Medical Center takes on thousands of patients every day with a parking lot that looks like Las Vegas. Many, many of the patients are Medicaid and Medicare patients, plus standard insurance patients. When I need help, to include surgery, I’m on the table in no time. I see my doctor whenever I need him. They respond to calls and patient portals. This is evidence that a Medicare “option” does not have to be a problem. A partnership between the government and private business can be very successful.
But the bottom line is all our neighbors need access to all the health benefits available. Otherwise our “best health care in the world” is not.
Herman Susser
Colorado Springs
Where are the gas chambers?
In response to the letter by Roberta Brown:
You compare these facilities where illegal immigrant children are being held to “concentration camps”. Where are the gas chamber shower stalls in these camps, where are the children being machine gunned into ditches? What happened to Jews, Poles, Gypsies/Roma, and others at Auschwitz, Dachau and Bergen-Belson is immensely different from what is most likely happening at these facilities.
No I have not personally been to these places, but I am certain these kids are being treated very differently from the victims of the Holocaust.
Steve Stuart
Colorado Springs