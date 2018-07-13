Depends on if it’s them or us
My grandson just turned two-years-old. His parents and older siblings have worked with him, the joint effort resulting in triumph. When asked, “How old are you?” he can now hold up both index fingers and declare, “two.” Hard to tell which camp feels more fulfilled by the accomplishment — teachers or student.
In light of what is going on in our court system regarding “tender age” migrant children, it’s hard for me to imagine how my grandson would react in a court of law, a court filled with strangers and no family members present, a court where a judge asks a question that requires a translator to inquire, “How old are you?” of the boy. Would he be eager and proud to recite his well-learned lesson, or would he be rendered mute from fright? His language skills, both in comprehension of and speaking in his native language, are limited. Being surrounded by adults speaking a language he’s never heard before would probably not go well.
Judges in these courts have been described as alarmed and uncomfortable with these proceedings but apparently not enough to refuse to be a part of them. They undoubtedly feel they are doing their jobs and shouldn’t be blamed. After all, they are just following orders.
Not too long ago, when brought to trial in Nuremburg, German judges used that same excuse. They condemned people to mandatory sterilization, imprisonment, and death all in the name of duty.
Jurisprudence or “jurispuppetry”? Depends on if it’s them or us.
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs
Who started the lack of civility?
I read Robert Blaha’s opinion piece about the incivility that currently exists in America. He blames it on the “fire-breathing, ‘broadminded’ liberal.” However, nowhere in the article does he mention the person who started this ‘incivility’ — President Trump. In the early days of his campaign he mocked a reporter who had a handicap, mocked Senator John McCain, a national hero, calls every negative article about him ‘fake news’, tweets demeaning and false statements etc., etc.
I can respect a politician with whom I disagree on policy issues and can debate the pros and cons of a topic. I can respect the office but I cannot respect a person who exhibits such ‘uncivil’ and blatantly rude and negative behavior over and over again.
Jean Danforth
Colorado Springs
Real betrayers of our armed forces
We’ve been beating up on Jane Fonda for almost fifty years for some really poor decisions she made in the early seventies. She’s been called treasonous, a betrayer of our troops, and other epithets not fit to be repeated in this paper. She probably even deserves some of them — but, in all that anger that still persists we seem to have nearly forgotten who the real betrayers are. I’m referring to those who staged the Gulf of Tonkin incident that cemented our involvement in a war we were probably doomed to lose from day one. Or Richard Nixon who, in 1968, deliberately sabotaged the Paris peace talks in order to help his presidential campaign. Then there was George Bush’s war to eliminate those mythological weapons of mass destruction. We’re still fighting the unforeseen consequences of that awful decision.
Those examples cost far more American and other lives than anything that “Hanoi Jane” might have done. Those are the real betrayers of the men and women of our armed forces who put their trust and lives in the hands of our elected leaders. It almost makes me yearn for the old days when the king and his nobles were expected to be on the front lines swinging swords alongside their troops. Would Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, George Bush, or our congressional hawks have made the same decisions if that were the case? Would Donald Trump be contemplating an invasion of Venezuela? I think not.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
A very costly solution
Bravo to Mark Rozman. In my opinion Colorado needs to adopt a similar Driving Without Insurance policy that Delaware had and may still have to this day, in the early 1990s. Get caught driving without insurance; license plate immediately removed from vehicle, driver ticketed and left stranded. Plate could be retrieved from DMV with proof of insurance and proof of ticket payment. I forgot to mention the vehicle was towed from the spot and would have to be retrieved from the impoundment lot — very costly! This would help solve the Driving Without Insurance problem that exists in Colorado. I carry uninsured motorists on my policy.
Keith Klewer
Colorado Springs
Everyone better buckle up
Although President Trump’s trade tariffs imposed on China is relatively small in comparison to overall trade flows and GDP, everyone better buckle up their seat belts cause that supposed pay increase you were to get will start getting sucked up at the start of school year for the kiddos.
With no one in Washington willingly stopping Trump’s Tariffs Train now, a full blown trade war will have us consumers paying higher prices right in time for Christmas. So, get out there and buy those skates for Johnny. And, remember Susie’s dolly.
Mike Tkacik
Colorado Springs
Raise the fi nes for fi re starters
Hit the fire starters where it hurts the most — their pocket books. Raise the fines starting at $10,000. This should get everyone’s attention. Don’t even think about starting a campfire. And there should be fines for dumb drivers, men and women, who throw their burning cigarette butts out their car windows with not a thought of “that they could start a fire.” I have seen this happen too many times.
Kathy Williams
Colorado Springs