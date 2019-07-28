Democrats won’t be satisf i ed
My takeaway from the Robert Mueller hearing: I did not listen to the whole thing, but it was obvious Mueller was confused and showing his age. Democrats should be embarrassed by the elderly abuse they put that man through. He had trouble speaking to the microphone and was confused on what section of the report the House committee member was referring to.
CNN was reporting the whole time of the hearing that the report had not exonerated president Trump, in their minds you are guilty until proven innocent! When a Republican committee member brought up the fact that Fusion GPS had paid for the Steele document, Mueller had no idea of what the congressman was talking about and never heard of Fusion GPS.
With this latest hearing, I do not think the Democrats in the house will be satisfied. They want to know about foreign governments involvement in U.S. elections, mainly the Russians. They will not be satisfied until they can prove that Trump and his administration committed obstruction of justice in the investigation. They want Trump impeached and out of office.
Attorney General William Barr has started to direct the Justice Department to investigate the involvement of the DNC, the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, and employees of the Department of Justice who are actively involved in this shadow government coup d’etat.
Robert Blancken
Colorado Springs
Mueller testimony takeaways
What did we learn Wednesday?
Mueller has long outlived his field of dreams.
Exoneration is not a legal term and has no relevance whatsoever.
Truth remains undiscovered in political dialogue.
Spying only exists in the eyes of those being spied upon.
All is fair in war, but love is totally partisan.
Charles Andrew Wood
Colorado Springs
A wonderful airport experience
Last week I returned from a trip abroad, and along with hundreds of other travelers entered the USA. The customs building was cavernous and long lines snaked to and fro. Each of us held our USA passports. What an astonishing assemblage of humanity: every age — grandparents to infants; every range of physical strength; every religious or cultural dress — hijabs, turbans, yarmulkas, beards, robes, crosses, skullcaps; every possible color of skin — darkest dark to fairest fair.
What a remarkable sight, what a wonderful experience, knowing that all of us, no matter where we’re from or what we believe, are fellow citizens, knowing that we can celebrate our variety, recognize and accept our differences, and realize that we are all one in our love for our country.
Jo Langer Reichardt
Colorado Springs
The silence is deafening
Imagine a tall building on fire. Would you be morally indignant if you saw a mother clutching her young child as she leaped from the 10th floor? Would you ask, how could she put that child in such danger? No of course not because she had a terrible decision to make, and she took the safer option.
This is the predicament that countless parents in Latin America are dealing with every day. Their home countries are figuratively on fire. Whether that fire be violent gangs, abject poverty, or murderous drug cartels. They have two choices, stay and wait for the day the gang comes for their child, or the cartel takes over their community or to leap for America with the hope that her child will have a better chance.
If you profess to be Christian, how can you stay quiet? Are the dictates of your party more important than the dictates of your Bible? If we are silent when children are locked in cages, are we not also guilty of caging children? Does our stance of being pro-life stop at birth or just the border?
As Christians, we worship a refugee whose mother fled her country to save her child. Yet we blame the refugee who brings her child to ours. How quick we are to blame the mother and child jumping from the burning building when we should be the ones trying to catch them.
Christians, I implore you. Say something… your silence is deafening.
Jamie Berry
Cascade
Looking in all the wrong places
It’s ironic that on the opposite page of Deborah Griffin’s letter arguing for more gun control appeared Walter Williams’ column in which he observed that “In Chicago, one person is shot every four hours and murdered every 18 hours,” (Letters, Gun violence doesn’t go away,” Opinion, “Setting priorities in high crime areas,” July 24).
Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws yet it’s among the most violent cities in the U.S. To what do liberals attribute this? Williams writes, “The uninformed blame today’s chaos on discrimination and poverty. That doesn’t even pass the smell test, unless one wants to argue that historically there was less racial discrimination and poverty than today.”
When apologists for gun control such as Griffin say the magic words, “common sense” related to gun legislation we know it’s code for the narrow edge of a wedge that leads to the left’s pipe dream of confiscation. They’re always looking in all the wrong places for the cause of gun violence, so I’ll give them a clue: It’s not the millions of law-abiding citizens who own the majority of guns, it’s the fraction of lawbreakers who are indifferent to gun laws — and always will be.
As for the Red Flag law that the writer mentions: in their thoroughly misguided quest for heaven on Earth the left’s passion for incrementally nullifying our constitutional rights is clearly limitless. Our rights are God-given and unalienable, which means they can’t be legislated away.
The obvious answer to the problems of gun violence is to recognize how the cultural anarchy that’s evolved over the past half century has led to the collective conclusion that traditional notions of right and wrong are no longer applicable to our Brave New World. But that’s apparently too obvious for our liberal brethren.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park