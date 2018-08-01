Recent letters to the editor from Gazette readers.
‘Dem Bums’ suits this town
I moved to Colorado Springs from New York, on purpose, in 1995. I wasn’t born here. I wasn’t shanghaied after a night on the town. I moved here because of Garden of the Gods. I thought someday I’d like to live close enough to this magical place to be able to walk there every day, and today I do.
Now I look around and I see a city I do not recognize. I work downtown (Work! What a concept) and drive down Colorado Avenue every morning at 6:45. The other day, I counted 15 people on “The Ave”: 12 were bums with their (stolen!) carts full of crap. Young, fit bums. The “Disabled Veterans.” Well let me clue you in. I know many disabled veterans. Not one would stand with a sign, begging on the corner. They have too much pride. So you people that are giving these bums money, you are nothing but easy, guilt-ridden marks. You are the problem here. Stop it.
I propose we take a step back (in time) when nick names actually had some relevance to what was happening on the field. When I was growing up in N.Y. in the 1950s there was a team in Brooklyn that I loved (Mom was a die-hard Yankees fan) that could do no right. It surely seems to fit this town, seeing young, able-bodied men and women on every corner begging: “Dem Bums.”
Pete Leonard
Colorado Springs
45 more years of what?
After 25 years of minimal advertising, we are suddenly getting lots of new ads for the Sky Sox. All of them say “45 more years.” My question is 45 more years of what?
This is the last year of the Sky Sox. Next year, there will be a Pioneer League team. There won’t be any Sky Sox. The name will be changed. There won’t be any Sox the Fox mascot because there won’t be any Sky Sox.
There won’t be any Triple-A baseball (the highest level of minor league baseball). There will be Rookie league baseball (the lowest level of minor league baseball).
There won’t be a full baseball season from April to September. The Pioneer League is a short-season league.
So I ask again, Sky Sox management. Forty-five more years of what?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Name should evoke energy
What’s in a name? Beyond mere semantics, names give rise to symbolism, images that evoke positive or negative emotions. Consider the list of names for the Sky Sox replacement team. Happy Campers conjures the image of people who are on R&R, possibly even indolent, lying in hammocks sipping coolers through a straw. Team names should evoke images of energy, competence, high performance. When I think of Lamb Chops, my mind doesn’t go to a tasty meal. It strays to a certain puppet character and by quirky (cartoon) association to Charlie Brown as pitcher and Patty the hapless right fielder. Not positive. Punchy Pikas? How many people really know what a Pika is? Is that a drunk rodent? Throttle Jockeys, an obscure historical reference with little to excite a fan base. And RM Oysters? Please! Do you really want an image of pickled testicles to represent the team? At least David Ramsey got that one right. Tasteless.
So give Trail Blazers a go instead of the inane Happy Campers.
Let Lamb Chops be forever a symbol of one of the most laughable suggestions ever.
Why not Mighty Marmots instead of Punchy Pikas? Perhaps Ridge Runners would do better than Throttle Jockeys.
How about Rocky Mountain Bighorns in place of RM Oysters?
I withdraw from the fray. Rest in peace Lamb Chops.
Philip Rice
Colorado Springs
Bargaining is a Pandora’s box
While I appreciate the job our firefighters do, I think collective bargaining is a bad deal. The union always argues pay versus other same size cities, but stops there. Do these other cities have as much to offer for climate, recreation, cost of living, etc? All these also factor into what the market should pay for their service.
I agree with Mayor John Suthers that this could open a Pandora’s Box for more groups to follow suit. Let’s move on to more important things that do need fixing.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs
Evidence of colossal collusion
Many political experts have got it wrong. Trump didn’t cave in to Putin in Helsinki. He didn’t take Putin’s word denying Russian interference in our last presidential election. Trump knows what happened.
Trump knows Putin wants to end sanctions against Russia, break up NATO, expand Russian territory, and dominate World influence. Trump knows that Putin dominates Russia and has publicly admired Putin for it. Trump knows exactly what Putin is doing. Trump, himself, is a crucial part of it! This ongoing collusion is so colossal that it is hard to grasp.
It appears that Trump wants to help establish and share world power with Putin. Trump is trying to strengthen his own power over all branches of our government. In these contexts, every related thing Trump does and says becomes clear, despite double talk, frequent chaos, and a deluge of shifting lies.
Colossal collusion explains: Russian cyberattacks, Jared Kushner’s efforts to establish a secret back channel of communication between Trump and Putin, the secretive meeting between Trump and Putin in Helsinki, Trump never criticizing Putin, and Trump’s extreme efforts to denigrate and insult our greatest allies, NATO, and the European Union. The collusion is evident in Trump’s failure to order any strengthening of our national cyber defenses to protect our national elections in November.
This situation has many crucial implications. Here are several. We have got to strengthen our national cyber defenses, on a crash basis. Congress, itself, must be prepared to order rapid large-scale cyberattacks against Russian internet servers.
Steps must also be taken to limit Trump’s presidential powers. The Senate moved almost unanimously backing NATO just prior to Trump addressing NATO. He slammed NATO anyway. The Senate must reject any Supreme Court candidate who would grant Trump, as president, the right to stay in power, without facing any criminal investigations or charges, even if he is clearly violating our nation’s laws. This is a possible path to great harm to our nation, including dictatorship.
H. Harvey Album
Colorado Springs