The crippling effects of TABOR
Regarding your Aug. 8 editorial “A transportation crisis solution”, allow me to point out the obvious: in choosing to blame the mind-boggling delays on fixing the 18-mile gap between Monument and Castle Rock on medicaid expansion, you conveniently omitted the much bigger reason — the crippling effects of TABOR.
Many states that opted in on the Medicaid expansion have roads and bridges that also make Colorado look like a developing country, but you chose to use as an example states that opted out. TABOR is why we are getting toll lanes. I’m glad you’re happy with this and consider it a solution, but many people don’t, and rightly so. The stretch between Lincoln and Omaha that you mentioned was done without toll lanes using state and federal funds. In Nebraska. We should be embarrassed.
Rick Zickefoose
Colorado Springs
S o many agencies help the homeless
In response to the reader about the homeless and their stories, I have a story for you. My mother, when my sister was the age of 4 and I was the age of 3, was homeless. Being that she had two children out of wedlock, she was shunned away from her parents and all her five sisters (she was the youngest), as she tried to leave her abusive boyfriend.
At any rate, that did not at any point in time turn her into a “bum”, which is what I believe a lot of readers are writing in about. A “bum”, per Merriam-Webster’s definition, is defined as “one who sponges off others and avoids work.” Those we see loitering, and littered about in what seems every crack of this city today, asking or begging with no shame, for money every single day for at least 8 hours a day.
When my mother found herself in that situation, she turned to the Salvation Army. Instead of spending a typical work day panhandling the streets with two kids, she found an organization/charity willing to help her and get her on her feet. We lived for a few months in a battered women’s shelter, where she learned to be a bank teller and translator. From there she eventually got a home and raised my sister and I independently.
There are an unbelievable amount of programs out today that are willing to help the homeless, but the homeless do not want to help themselves when begging is a profitable job in itself. The programs available range from governmental, which our taxes pay for, to a church run charity, which an individual can fuel with their own money at their discretion. As a veteran, nearly every time I go to the VA hospital here in the Springs I am asked “Do you have a suitable place to sleep tonight?/Are you homeless?” There is no excuse for those able bodied people we see on the streets today to be begging for our hard earned money in a record low unemployment economy.
Vincent Woronin
Black Forest
Thankful for the assistance
When my niece suffered a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting at a Black Forest store on Shoup Road, the people in the store took excellent care of her and her children.
They called 911, stayed with the children until I arrived, and when we couldn’t get my niece’s car windows up because we didn’t have the keys, they found plastic to cover them with before the rain. I don’t recall these two women’s names, but they were extraordinarily kind, compassionate, and helpful in a stressful situation. We thank you so, so much for all your assistance.
Rhonda Mabrey
Black Forest
Give fi rst responders discounts
With the recent events that have happened, I’ve realized that firefighters and police are risking their lives just like U.S. soldiers to protect our freedom, but they are dying on U.S. soil. That’s why I think these men and women deserve the same respect and discounts that the soldiers get from local businesses.
When a fire is started, other people will run the other way, but a firefighter’s job is to run head first and they sometimes don’t make it back. When they run around in the fire wearing a 20-pound oxygen tank with a mask, it blocks their vision and they can hardly see with all the smoke. When firefighters go to a fast-food place and a call comes in after they pay, they have to leave immediately and don’t get their food or a refund.
When someone starts shooting, police officers run right into the line of fire to take care of the person without second guessing if they should go in. They also put their bodies in front of innocent people to protect them from bullets. Many police officers are killed by hundreds of shootings. They also go into buildings with bombs inside and they try to disarm them, and sometimes the bombs go off.
Firefighters and police officers are always putting our lives above their own lives and I think that they should get discounts just like our fellow soldiers.
Maxton Graham
Colorado Springs
Springs police not inept
I found the following statement in the letter by Claude Oleyar that Colorado Springs has “an inept and under-staffed police department” to be offensive.
Under-staffed? Definitely. But inept? Hardly. The definition of inept is “having no skill”.
I have lived in Colorado Springs for over 35 years. My opinion is that our police are dedicated, well-trained, diligent, hard-working, and professional. And under-appreciated. It can be a thankless job. I place my life and well-being in their hands every day. I wish to thank every one of them for their service.
As to being under-staffed, that is true. But if citizens want adequate staffing, they have to be willing to pay for adequate staffing.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs