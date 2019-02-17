Conversion therapy harms
I support the bill banning conversion therapy in the Colorado Legislature. In addition to being discredited by major psychiatric and psychological associations, conversion therapy has been disavowed by many ministry founders/leaders. Alan Chambers, Michael Bussey, and Gary Cooper of the now defunct Exodus International and John Smid of Love in Action, have since apologized to the gay community stating “By calling ourselves ex-gay we were lying to ourselves,” and “I’ve never met a man who experienced a change from homosexual to heterosexual.” Ted Haggard, former founder and pastor of the New Life Church in Colorado Springs, underwent restorative therapy but now states, “probably, if I were 21 in this society, I would identify myself as a bisexual.”
Sure there are ‘success’ stories. Many lie to themselves and others when faced with the threat of eternal damnation and/or alienation from church, families and friends. These false success stories make it harder for those who try, and fail, to change. Beyond Ex-Gay, a website dedicated to conversion therapy survivors catalogs these effects: suicide attempts, psychiatric hospitalizations, PTSD, hopelessness, alienation from families, loneliness, inability to form close relationships, loss of faith, self-loathing and pain.
Researchers have shown considerable evidence that homosexuality is not a lifestyle choice. It is rooted in a person’s biology and at least in part determined by genetics. Conversion therapy harms. Conversion therapy kills.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
The nation’s highest state
We’re number 1! This is more exciting than winning the Super Bowl. It just makes you smile and burst with pride in our newest accomplishment of being the state whose use of marijuana “greatly exceeds the national average”! This was in a Gazette Page one headline.
We also can boast that we have set a record in traffic deaths in 2018 and are on course to set even a higher record in 2019.
Coincidence? But wait...it gets even better. Now our new governor and his illustrious Legislature seem bent upon ignoring the will of the people, and arbitrarily awarding Colorado’s Electoral College votes in accordance to how the national popular vote goes.
Wow, how do we beat that? Will our next claim to fame be to see how many illegals we can attract, or maybe how many precious unborn and newborn babies we can obliterate? We must not let New York and their compassionate leaders surpass us. Let’s legitimize the psychedelic mushrooms ... and then we can add meth and cocaine at some point. If we try hard enough, we can be the nation’s highest state, (and I don’t mean in elevation!) God help us ... please!
Have we lost our collective minds? What will it take for Coloradans to come to their senses? Katherine Bates wrote: “America, America! God mend thine every flaw. Confirm thy soul in self control, Thy liberty in law.” I wonder what she’d write today? We’re “first” all right, and we should be ashamed!
Joan Barnes
Colorado Springs
Moral vs. legal questions
It seems as though we are in a debate: legal vs. moral. Yes, it is legal to have an abortion whether the child is in the womb or when in the birth canal or right after birth. But, is it moral? People can go to jail for harming or mistreating an animal; however, nothing is done when a child is killed in the above situations. In the two states, New York and Virginia, there is nothing about adoption or having the father of the child in on the decision. There is just the mother and the doctor deciding the fate of the child.
Now in the state of Colorado, there is a new law on sex education being considered. It will be legal to teach way beyond the reproduction system, but is it moral? There will be nothing about abstinence, no choice to opt out of the class, either by parents or private or parochial schools. Where are the two sides to this issue? Seems more like indoctrination than education. I would ask all to apply the above situations to your children or grandchildren.
Erna A. Haring
Colorado Springs
Poor choice for main headline
The Gazette has chosen to highlight a small opinion poll of 622 registered Republicans as the main headline in a weak effort to support this poorly conceived and uninformed president. Is this really the most important news of our state, our region? If it is, then the Colorado GOP better wake up and realize that unaffiliated voters, according to the poll, are more inclined to vote against Trump and those aligned with his views than for him. The responses of state Republicans within the poll can only be described as baffling and discouraging.
When 44 percent of those polled feel that immigration is the top priority then they are out of touch, uninformed and indoctrinated into believing that a “crisis” exists. The true crises are wage disparity, rising costs and lack of health care, education, crumbling infrastructure and degradation of the environment. There are no real policies offered by this president — only a continual dribble of campaign promises couched in loud, orchestrated and hateful rallies. Real solutions to real problems take serious thought and collaboration not continued pouting and spouting of political rhetoric.
The true headline should be the comment by Wringer within the article when he stated that the “GOP are squarely is at odds with the state’s electorate”.
Steve Jerman
Colorado Springs
Trump’s self-sabotage
As an immigrant who became a U.S. citizen half a century ago, I support President Donald Trump’s good intentions for the country regarding the securing of the borders. Unfortunately, the more Trump talks about this issue, the more he sounds like he is obsessed rather than capable of thinking rationally.
Other clear signs of self-sabotage President Trump displays are:
1. The myopic overview of the drug epidemic in this country. Yes! Unprotected borders make it possible for drug trafficking; however, the supply and demand is also a real problem. How about addressing the problems the drug consumers create for the country?
2. One way to make “America Great” is for President Trump to display maturity through his words and actions. So frequently, the more he opens his mouth to address those he does not like or don’t agree with him, the more of an embarrassment he can become for the country.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs