Contractor considering public impact
North Union Boulevard is being prepared for repaving. The milling contractor should be complimented and thanked for accommodating the public (auto traffic). During milling operations, the contractor restricts traffic to one lane (of three) only in the area where work is actually being done. They remove lane restriction signs and cones before quitting for the weekend. This contractor keeps lane restrictions to a minimum, keeping all lanes open as much as possible.
Other road contractors seem to lay out lane restrictions on the first day and leave them in place 24/7 over the whole distance until the project is completed. This keeps lane restrictions in place and maintains traffic congestion even when work is halted for the weekend, overnight, and even when actual operations are a long distance away. It seems to be an attitude with no regard for the inconvenience of drivers (i.e., taxpaying public) who use the road during the project.
On North Union, the concrete contractor that repaired curbs closed off 2 of 3 lanes during daylight while work was going on, and then they left the two-lane restriction over weekends (including July Fourth three-day) and at night when no work was going on. The contractor legitimately needed two lanes during work hours and needed one lane to store equipment during nonwork periods.
However, two lanes could have been open during nonwork hours. There would have been some fairly small cost in labor to move and reset the signage, but this action would have reduced traffic congestion during non-work hours. It seems a matter of attitude or maybe just a city contract written without provisions to decrease congestion and inconvenience for city taxpayers. In any case, “thank you” to the milling/paving contractor on North Union Boulevard.
Your consideration for the public is appreciated.
Arthur B. Cyphers
Colorado Springs
Where will the water come from?
City Council President Richard Skorman’s idea to have our citizens plant 1,871 trees in the city to commemorate our sesquicentennial is an interesting and idealistic idea. And the trees certainly do have ecological benefits. But I can’t help wondering where Skorman figures on getting the water to keep those trees alive and healthy.
A few areas of our city, mostly up against the mountains or in Black Forest, get enough rainfall annually to support trees naturally or with a small amount of supplementary watering. But most of the parts of the city east of the I-25 corridor were developed from grassland. The only place where trees grow naturally in that life zone is along the watercourses, where they can get a reliable water supply year-round most of the time. And even those trees are pretty much limited to Plains cottonwoods, boxelders, chokecherries and the nonnative Russian olives. In the formerly-grassland neighborhoods here, unless the trees are given prodigious amounts of supplemental watering, including during warm spells in the winter, the trees don’t thrive. And those weakened trees are subject to disease and insect attacks, as well as to the stress of losing all their leaves in a late spring freeze every few years and having to put out a whole new set of foliage for the season. Just drive around neighborhoods such as Briargate, and you can observe the dead trees or those with large dead limbs and see what I mean.
In addition, many people in this area are trying to be responsible water users and are ripping out their lawns, replacing them with stones or artificial turf, and eliminating yard watering. They either cut their trees out or allow them to die a natural death. If these people are going to plant trees in their yards, they’ll need to reestablish their landscape watering systems. How many of them are willing to do that?
Very recently, The Gazette printed an article telling how the city is cutting a deal to get additional Western Slope water to supply our burgeoning neighborhoods. And that article also said that, even with that added water, the city won’t have enough coming in to supply continued growth in not too many years. And Skorman wants us to stress the water supply even more by planting 1,871 thirsty trees in our yards.
I love trees; I come originally from the Northeast and miss the variety of trees in the naturally growing forests there. But some areas just aren’t ecologically suited for large numbers of trees. And this is one of them. Skorman’s idea isn’t very practical.
Doris Stanford
Colorado Springs
Setback in health and education
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a proposal to cut funding for part of the SNAP program (commonly known as food stamps). The funding under review provides basic food assistance for 33,000 Coloradans each month.
As a doctor who works with children in Denver, I am concerned about the potential impact of this legislation on the children and families I see daily.
A provision called broad-based categorical eligibility (BBCE) allows states to have flexibility in using food assistance funding. This enables states, including Colorado, to increase the program’s efficiency and cover more low-income families with benefits tailored to their needs. If the suggested proposal goes into effect, it will limit the BBCE provision and reduce the state’s ability to successfully run the SNAP program. More Colorado families will go hungry and experience food insecurity, including school children whose daily meals will be in question. My young patients need nutritious food to learn and grow well. This proposal would put many of them at risk for setbacks in their health and education.
Please help oppose this proposal by commenting through Hunger Free Colorado’s website (tinyurl.com/hungerfreeco). The federal government views this public forum when considering policy, and the web page has a helpful guide for creating your comment. Thousands of Coloradans will be grateful for your action.
Elizabeth Kerr
Denver