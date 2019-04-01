Con fis cating personal property
“I (name), do (select swear, AFFIRM, OR SWEAR BY THE EVER LIVING GOD or affirm) that I will support the constitution of the United States, the constitution of the state of Colorado, and the laws of the state of Colorado, and will faithfully perform the duties of the office of (name of office or position) upon which I am about to enter to the best of my ability.” This is the oath taken by Colorado Senators.
March 28, 18 Senators from the State of Colorado broke this oath by voting for HB 19-1177, Colorado’s Red Flag Law. Those Senators are: Jeff Bridges, Lois Court, Jessie Danielson, Kerry Donovan, Stephen Fenberg, Rhonda Fields, Mike Foote, Joann Ginal, Julie Gonzales, Pete Lee, Dominick Moreno, Brittany Pettersen, Robert Rodriguez, Tammy Story, Nancy Todd, Angela Williams, Faith Winter and Rachel Zenzinger. They should all be ashamed.
The Red Flag laws do not protect anyone, neither the person thought to be a threat nor their potential victim. If law enforcement stops a drunk driver they don’t confiscate the car, they take the driver into custody.
Under Red Flag laws the purported threat is left uncontrolled and unmonitored with unfettered access to weapons available in any average home (kitchen knives, utility knives, hammers, baseball bats, axes, hatchets, screw drivers, etc) any of which can be used to commit acts of violence on their intended victims.
I would support this law if the target of the warrant were the purported threat and they were detained and given a mental health evaluation by a trained professional within a week. That makes a lot more sense than confiscation of personal property based on an ex parte application which has zero consideration for due process and leaves potential victims at the mercy of a presumed threat.
Jay Brown
Divide
A universal basic income
Rates of poverty in the United States rank among the highest when compared to other wealthy nations, largely a result of high income inequality and low governmental spending on social safety nets and income transfer programs. Income inequality contributes to higher rates of poverty and has been on the rise in the United States for several decades, with no expected turnaround.
Social welfare spending can help reduce poverty, but the United States spends less than other wealthy countries as a percentage of gross domestic product on these programs. Technological revolutions such as automation and artificial intelligence stand to transform the workforce and eliminate lower paying jobs, inflaming an already tenuous problem.
A universal basic income would be more effective in eliminating poverty than even properly funded existing welfare programs. In addition, such a program would avoid many of these programs’ drawbacks, such as wasted administrative fees, political manipulation and spending on unnecessary or ineffective programs. In order to effectively combat existing and future rates of poverty, the United States must revamp and significantly improve social safety nets, and should seriously consider the institution of a universal basic income for its citizens.
Shaun Lunsford
Colorado Springs
Know who you are dealing with
The hired guns have arrived.
The recent “Our Votes Don’t Matter to Democratic Leaders” (SB181) editorial was opined by a guest gunslinger employed by The Heartland Institute. The institute describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit research center. In my view as an independent, critical thinker, nothing could be further from the truth.
Contrary to the scare tactics being employed by Dr. Sterling Burnett and his employer, readers need to understand there are elements of SB181 that ensure a balance between those who love and will fight for the health of our state’s ecological system and defend it from those corporate elements who think nothing of doing the opposite.
Case in point: SB181 would implement a complete makeover of the commission overseeing commercial oil and gas activities within the state. The makeover would ensure the commission is not made up of those having questionable ties to the industry they are supposed to regulate. Specifically the legislation would ensure there is representation on the commission by those elements affected by oil and gas drilling and production. There are other components of the bill that benefit the state and those who call it home. Readers are encouraged to go online and read or download the full text of SB181.
The Heartland Institute is funded by the Koch brothers and petroleum industry PACs. Not surprisingly The Heartland Institute has undertaken a prominent role in climate change denial. The guest opinion’s scare tactics only further the interests of those who fund the institute at the expense of Colorado citizens’ long term interests. So much for nonpartisan, nonprofit views.
The bottom line? Know who you’re dealing with and the interests they (truly) represent.
Michael D. Weidner
Colorado Springs
Downsides to HB-1119
House Bill 1119 (Peace Officer Internal Investigation Open Records) sounds like a good idea. “Increase the public’s trust in law enforcement and bolster transparency in those agencies”. The downside, according to a February 26 article: “could discourage open conversations in investigations and could invade officers’ privacy, exposing them to undue or undeserved criticism”.
There is another, greater, downside. By placing everything police do under an even greater oversight, their effectiveness is reduced. Police operations are risky enough under normal circumstances. If they have to weigh in how their every action is or will be examined under a public microscope before they act, they won’t act.
Effective policing requires the officer to be looking forward, not looking over their shoulders to see who is watching or judging their actions. Result of passing HB 1119: greater officer safety but less effective policing and fewer crimes investigated or solved.
Daniel R. Nichols
Colorado Springs