Compassion, empathy matter
I was uplifted by Monday’s article on Erin Monyek and her sister, Liz Schulze, who saw past a smelly, cranky, homeless man with psychological issues. They gave him food, clothes, physical assistance and even went so far as to reunite him with his out-of-state family, thus changing and immeasurably improving his life for the better.
My good mood evaporated the next day after reading Irmgard von der Gathen’s letter to the editor regarding the public library, in which she begrudged a young woman for changing her small baby in a heated building instead of out in the cold, and an old woman, and others, who were trying to stave off the elements for a few hours.
What a difference compassion and empathy make.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
Give the bike lanes a chance
What the people who have been exchanging on the bike lane subject seem to be missing is future vision. We all know that the future is coming fast, with big changes. We all know driving so many cars is not healthy for children and all living things. Transportation has not kept up with progressive innovations in our region. Building more bike lanes will allow more people to bicycle to work and play because the bike lanes make this safer. Much safer.
Therefore, I would predict this: If you build it, they will come. They being the cyclists who will come on board more and more to get their exercise on the way to work and and the de-stress on the way home from work and play... all the while saving precious fossil fuels, reducing air pollution, reducing noise pollution, and giving Colorado Springs and the entire Pikes Peak region a much improved footprint on the planet.
Many of us feel forced to drive and we need other options to move ourselves about.
Let’s give bike lanes a chance. Wake up and smell the coffee of positive change. In fact, try a bike ride for yourself!
Becky Elder
Manitou Springs
Getting off on the wrong foot
Talk about wrong footing it!! On the front page of the January edition of the Colorado Springs Utilities “Connector” that is mailed to ratepayers, Aram Benyamin, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities, announced his plan “to create a bold new energy vision for the future”.
But oops! The photo above his letter as shown here is of the solar installation at the Air Force Academy that cost $18.4 million and won’t pay out before the solar panels wear out.
With expected saving of $500,000 per year simple payout of the facility is 36.8 years and the panels have a useful life of only about 20 years. Instead of a plan for a “sustainable, clean energy future” as Benyamin hopes for, let’s have a plan that provides low costs for ratepayers.
Dick Standaert
Colorado Springs
Living the American pipe dream
Froma Harrop is looking in all the wrong places for the source of Americans’ household financial problems (“What does federal workers, one paycheck from ruin say about America,” Opinion, Jan 15).
Harrop correctly stipulates that federal workers generally earn solid incomes, and after a predictable drive-by hit on President Donald Trump, scores a glancing blow by stating one should plan before an emergency, not during one.
But the core problem is the self-issued cultural license to spend well beyond our means, living the American pipe dream that the future will miraculously take care of itself.
Underlying this fiscal malaise is a lack of discipline, a willful insistence on immediate gratification, and the consensual if misguided view that there is no virtue in sacrifice. What’s most disturbing for those of us who learned the lessons of fiscal discipline in adolescence is that this pandemic failure will inevitably be collectivized, so, once again, the nominally successful will pay the price.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Disappointed with nation’s leadership
I am so disappointed with our leadership in Washington, but more importantly, the lack thereof. With the inability of our elected officials to negotiate in good faith, regardless of political party, why do we pay their salaries while they are incapable of performing? We pay them, while they withhold pay from dedicated public servants, now volunteering their efforts, without pay, to keep this country going. Point your fingers at the opposition but, we pay you to work as a team. Sorry, but to date we haven’t noticed any benefit.
Washington, wake up and realize that we the public, are extremely disappointed with your performance. Your lack of leadership, cooperation, respect, and lack of willingness to get over your partisan agenda’s on behalf of our country is evident. Our government is partial closed as you vacation, take you breaks, receive your pay, and provide yourselves with the best possible pay and health benefits. Sorry, while you take care of yourselves, we’re not too happy with your performance for neither us nor on behalf our beloved country.
Arthur P. Martini
Monument
Gardner working for his constituents
We are fortunate to be in Sen. Cory Gardner’s Senate district. Not only has he risen up to oppose President Donald Trump’s disastrous government shutdown but he has sponsored several bills that received majority support and were passed providing support and benefits to our military personnel and Colorado bases, as well as other bills benefiting others of his Colorado constituency.
Dr. Ron Hansen
Colorado Springs