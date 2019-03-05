Teenagers doing public service
As the grandmother of twin girls attending Rampart High School, I am so happy that the Gazette and KKTV have given recognition to the students for their participation in the BALD 4 BUCKS campaign.
It is wonderful to see our teenagers who do public service acknowledged. This event was a real tear-jerker and uplifting for young people who know they are contributing to our city, state and country as future voting citizens. It is so American to “have a cause”.
It has come to my attention, also, that the Rampart boys basketball team has been volunteering to work at Care and Share every week during their season. They did this by loading donations into the main facility. Good for them and good for the coach and the school. Hats off to Rampart High School, students, coaches, faculty and administrators.
Bonniegail Coleman
Colorado Springs
Delegates voted to follow God’s word
Like many millions of people worldwide, I was a big fan of the Rev. Billy Graham. I loved how he held the holy Bible while he was giving his sermons. Billy would always say that he was preaching the word of God from the Holy Bible and that God’s word and rules do not change and never will. In Sunday’s Gazette, I read where The United Methodist Church delegates to the global conference in St. Louis voted 438-384 in favor of a “traditional plan” that upholds the church’s prohibition of gay weddings and clergy, while increasing penalties on church leaders who break the rules.
According to the article, the Rev. Kent Ingram, Senior Minister of First United Methodist then said “I think this makes the United Methodist Church look narrow and mean- spirited and that’s not in our DNA.”
I would ask the Rev. Ingram, Is it no longer in your DNA to follow ‘The word Of God?’ The word of God that will never ever change regardless of the wishes of some people, who want God’s word to conform to society’s current norms and behaviors.
The Rev. Ingram should be commending those delegates who voted to continue to follow God’s word.
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
The heart of the issue
So, Councilwoman Jill Gaebler said, “the city of Colorado Springs believes that implementing safe bike infrastructure is what is best for this community.” I think we all agree safe biking is is a good thing. But, just how to go about that is at the heart of the issue.
What she meant was that the bike lane painting is what the Springs wants, but is that necessarily so? Just who decides what we all want? Gaebler or the mayor? The 44 souls they polled? Or the nearly 700,000 residents? Since this involves stewardship of taxpayer property and has become so contentious, perhaps the best settlement is to take it to a vote.
I submit that the purpose of roads is to enable movement of people, goods and services in a speedy and efficient manner. While bikes are a fun, and for a few practical, means of travel they are not generally a means of moving goods and services. And they lack efficiency moving people, as they are single occupancy, low speed and constricted by weather far more than are motor vehicles.
Taking a roadway from its most efficient use to satisfy a minority of biking enthusiasts isn’t good management. It’s also seems wishful thinking that street mileage for bikes (as opposed to scenic miles) really weighs much in determining where professionals will decide to make a career.
H. Wayne Hall
Colorado Springs
Data that supports bike lanes
Contrary to claims during last week’s community meeting on bike lane that there is no data supporting bike lanes, there is data that bike lanes have improved safety for all users of Cascade without creating congestion.
1. Tim Roberts, city engineer showed no reduction in vehicle traffic on Cascade. The Federal Highway Administration recommends road diets with turn lanes streets that have up to 25,000 vehicles per day.
2. Speeding on Cascade over 55 mph — reduced by 100 percent without using our police and without issuing tickets.
3. Speeding over 45 mph — reduced by nearly 90 percent
4. Traffic moves consistently and with congestion
5. Cascade is now safer for pedestrians to cross Cascade.
6. Based on cyclists who track their rides using Strava, comparing September 2018 to September 2019, which is a month after implementation of the bike lanes on Cascade:
A 15 percent increase in the bike trips on Cascade
A 93 percent increase in the number of unique riders
A 10.5 percent increase in the number of trips per rider.
Those opposing the bike lanes have yet to proposed solutions especially related to measured safety improvements with their desire to remove bike lanes.
The reduction in speeders alone would justify the bike lanes/lane reduction in this residential neighborhood.
Gary Nesbit
Colorado Springs
Bennet’s vote not surprising
That Sen. Michael Bennet voted against the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is not surprising, he also voted against the Pain Capable Act last year. At least you received a statement from his office.
I contacted the senator seven times over the past year just asking for an explanation for his vote regarding Pain Capable. Seven times all I received was silence, from him, from his Washington, D. C. office and from his Colorado Springs office.
If Sen. Bennet’s position is correct, why is Dr. Kermit Gosnell in prison?
Michael L. Larsen
Colorado Springs