A clean and quiet environment
To those that feel the library is no place for “those” people. The writer is incorrect in the need for a library card to enter or use the facilities, a card is only needed to take materials out of the facility. As for the writer several days ago that could not find seating at the library because it was all taken by “those” people.
On the many times I have been to Penrose “those” people have been seated reading or quietly discussing current events.
If only the rest of you could get your children to spend 1/10th the time “those” people due talking face to face or reading.
To the Penrose staff, I commend you on keeping a very clean and quiet environment we all can enjoy exploring.
Robert Rose
Colorado Springs
In favor of the bike lanes
We received a notice on our porch today opposing road narrowing and bike lanes. We are very much in favor of the bike lanes and the road narrowing. We have heard favorable comments from many of our neighbors and friends. Please don’t be influenced by those who are opposed to change or are not willing to try something different than driving their cars.
LETTERS: The greatest job in Colorado Springs comes with major concern; hoping for a solution to library takeover
We use bikes to ride downtown and to the stores at Bonn shopping center. We find it pleasant (weather permitting) and good exercise, not to mention positive effect toward traffic reduction. Please keep the bike lanes!
Jan Prowell and Harlow Perrigo
Colorado Springs
How good we have it here
I’ve read other letters on this page, concerning complaints about the weeds and traffic congestion in our fair city. Having just returned from our first trip to Europe, I can vouch for how good we have it here. In Barcelona and Athens, for example, nearly every downtown building was covered with graffiti (we don’t have gangs here, our guide says, just frustrated students airing their feelings). The presence of some weeds in our medians here, in my opinion, are preferable to the presence of graffiti that tainted the walls near the tourist attractions we saw in Europe. Also, traffic was incredibly tight in those tourist-dependent cities, with motorcyclists routinely driving between lanes in efforts to bypass the congestion.
In no place that we visited were roads as wide and as free-flowing as we see in Colorado Springs.
I commend our local administrators for the job they do in allocating money to keep our city as clean and as navigable as it is.
Ron Bruns
Colorado Springs
It’s called the off button
A recent letter to The Gazette by Ron Smith criticized the overabundance and idiocy of television commercials by ambulance chasing lawyers. Whatever happened to the good old days when skilled professionals, which included doctors, were prohibited from advertising their services?
Lawyers and doctors attracted clients and patients through referrals and by means of word of mouth by doing a superior job. Using the mass media to drum up business was considered not only unprofessional, it was downright reprehensible.
If this type, or any, TV advertising irritates you, there is a solution. It’s called the off button.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Alternatives are much worse
Addressing Sally Albert’s and Benny Terry’s concerns about Donald Trump, I’d have to ask “do you want a reversal and a replay of the eight years we had with Barack Obama?”
With President Obama we averaged 2 percent GDP per year. That’s the worst any, you got that any, U.S. president has ever had. With President Trump our GDP is at 4.2 percent, The highest it’s been in over 100 years.
As a reminder GDP (gross domestic product) is the value of goods produced in an economy. In other words, under President Trump, the United States has produced twice as much as it did under President Obama. Gosh, that doesn’t sound unqualified, incompetent or clueless to me. I could get into how he has surpassed records in unemployment, tax cuts, national security and immigration to name a few, but due to verbiage constraints I think not. You say that President Trump has gone far beyond what is forgivable. Well, as an Evangelical Christian I have to say that nothing is beyond forgivable except the unpardonable sin which is denying Christ as our Savior. You know I don’t agree with everything Donald Trump does or says, but the alternative, Hillary Clinton or any Socialist, is much much worse.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
He’s worth the vote
Sally Alberts’ letter concerning evangelicals rings of a double standard. Would she have been pleased if evangelicals voted for Hillary Clinton instead? Why? Clinton is a crook that got away with several crimes. Does that give her a pass?
Evangelicals voted for Trump not because of his morality or lack thereof, but because he supports religious freedom for Christians. Christians and Christianity are being attacked on every side; school districts not wanting the name of Jesus to even be mentioned, LGBTQ fundamentalists suing Christian businesses for no other reason than Christians can’t and won’t tolerate their lifestyle, pro-life advocates being shamed for fighting against abortion, and the list goes on.
In a world gone mad, where the left calls evil good and good evil, President Trump supports Christian causes, and if that is the only thing he is good for, he’s worth the vote.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs