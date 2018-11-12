Colorado adolescents at risk
The leading cause of death in Colorado adolescents remains preventable. Suicide claims the lives of more than twice the number of Colorado teens as compared with the rest of the U.S. each year. At highest risk are our transgender and gender questioning adolescents.
As a pediatrician in the midst of my clinical training, my colleagues and I have witnessed these statistics firsthand. Since 2010, the number of children cared for in our hospitals’ Intensive Care Units after suicide attempts has increased sixfold. Colorado is making strides to address the behavioral health needs of our teens, but we must also remember our most vulnerable citizens — those children who struggle to find comfort in our physical and behavioral health system due to fear for lack of quality care or acceptance.
Going forward, we must advocate for meaningful policies that deferentially improve the lives of our LGBT adolescents. Now, more than ever, Colorado must double down on its reputation of acceptance, progress and opportunity for all.
Jordan K. Yoeli, MD and Edward C. Maynard, MD
Denver
Leaving the light on
The Gazette, in its Nov. 8 edition, printed a story from the Washington Post. It was about a multimillion dollar proposed settlement claim that the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund brought against Motel 6 on behalf of former guests.
In 2017, employees of the chain alerted ICE and Homeland Security about Hispanic guests staying at several locations in Arizona and provided the agencies with the personal, private information of these guests. Receipt of the data, without benefit of subpoenas or search warrants, resulted in arrests.
The article did not indicate it, but I’m curious about how this event was initiated.
Did conscientious employees, eager to be patriotic and loyal Americans, volunteer the information, or did proactive agency officials, eager to prove patriotism and loyalty, solicit it?
The stated goal of DHS is to prepare for, prevent, and respond to domestic emergencies and terrorism. ICE, an investigative arm of DHS, is supposed to enforce U.S. federal and civil laws concerning border control, customs, trade, and immigration.
The Gazette reprint of the Post article did not include reports of domestic emergencies or terrorism that required a response or action from DHS. Neither did it mention the need for an ICE investigation of a border issue.
I can only conclude that, for some unexplained reason, Motel 6 left the light on for someone.
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs
Investigating the president
On the day after Election Day, Donald Trump replaced Jeff Sessions with Matthew Whitaker, who has been openly hostile to the idea of investigating the president, as attorney general. Whitaker has said that special prosecutor Robert Mueller was going too far in his investigation to discover meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The president obviously knew of Whitaker’s disdain for the investigation. It will be of no surprise to anyone if and when Whitaker decides to fire Mueller and prevent him from letting America know the facts about Trump becoming president of the United States.
Should that situation occur, Trump must be impeached. According to Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States, the president shall be impeached for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” I submit that interfering with a government official while said official is pursuing an investigation to determine foreign interference in an election is a crime.
Donald Trump claims he is innocent of any crime. If he is innocent, why then is he so afraid of what an investigation might find?
Do not let Whitaker, with the president’s approval, do anything to prevent Mueller do what he must do to find the whole truth.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Enough stigma to overcome
I’m writing this as a highly decorated combat veteran, undergoing chronic treatment for “severe PTSD”, and as someone who hasn’t shot or killed anyone in the 50-plus years since I’ve been back. I make that bold statement because I’m sick of the news media’s first two questions after any shooting:
1) Was he or is he in the military? and,
2) Was he diagnosed with PTSD?
Well, if the answers are both “yes”, now we clearly understand the “why”. If only one answer is “yes”, the media will make it fit somehow into their pre-designed agenda. It’s a shame!
I have enough stigma to overcome because of my diagnosis; if this “finger pointing” continues, I guess I’ll be regarded as a “ticking time bomb” everywhere I go. Thank you America. I unhesitatingly gave all I had, and this is my reward (read: curse)!
Russell Sanderson
Colorado Springs
More gun restrictions not the answer
Another mass shooting that cost the lives of a dozen people, including a heroic sheriff’s sergeant, has immediately brought demands for stricter gun control laws, but since the Thousand Oaks outrage happened in California — a state with some of the strictest laws already — just what more does anyone think should be done?
California has incrementally enacted increasingly restrictive gun laws over the past several years. How many of those laws were violated by the murderer? Even the ones he obeyed did not prevent the tragedy. He reportedly purchased the .45-caliber Glock pistol legally in Ventura County. To do that, he had to pass California’s restrictive background check and endure the state’s waiting period.
Bars are gun-free zones. The pistol reportedly had an extended magazine banned for sale. Unless the suspect had a carry permit, he was illegally armed. It’s against the law to shoot people.
If anyone seriously believes one more restrictive law would have prevented this tragedy, they might be delusional. But already, Congressional Democrats now looking ahead to controlling the House of Representatives are promising a raft of restrictions that will only have a chilling effect on honest people who want to exercise their rights.
It’s time for the proponents of “common-sense gun laws” to drop the charade and admit that what they really want is to ban privately owned firearms. But that troublesome Second Amendment won’t allow that.
Instead, gun prohibitionists including those writing newspaper editorials simply want to nullify the Second Amendment by regulation. They want to punish people who didn’t commit a crime since the actual perpetrator, who took his life, proved that all of their previously passed restrictions have been abject failures, a fact they don’t care to admit.
Instead of criminalizing a constitutional right, focus on punishing criminals.
Alan Gottlieb
Los Angeles