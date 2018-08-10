Transportation needs a real solution
Regarding your editorial piece “Hope lies ahead for transportation crisis,” Aug. 8, I feel you are correct that something needs be done regarding transportation. I do not necessarily agree that it is more highways. Our bottom line problem is population growth and sprawl, which is always way ahead of needed infrastructure.
Part of that problem is caused by our zoning that caters to special interest development. That said, our El Paso County population estimate as of 2017, according to Census Bureau QuickFacts, is 699,232. According to the State Demography Office forecasts for El Paso County, our population is projected to be 735,478 by 2020, 855,170 by 2030 and 1,076,486 by 2050.
That growth will translate into more cars on the freeways and roadways. Just how much will we be able to expand our highways to accommodate those vehicles?
We are not Texas, and anyone who drives in Texas will tell you that metro city driving (Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Austin) is a nightmare. Texas property taxes are much higher to fund those confusing roadways.
Fixing “The Gap” is a temporary fix, and as you said, it does fall short of resolving our statewide and El Paso County transportation crisis. We need more than just new highways to deal with growth. We need mass transit between Pueblo and Fort Collins, and we need to plan and fund it now.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Against adding toll lanes
Thank you for the information provided regarding the widening of the 18-mile stretch of I-25. I have to tell you that to date I have never talked to anyone who thought that adding toll lanes was a good idea.
I have no idea who came up with that solution. Many forums for public comment have been held, and I doubt that had a poll been taken, the toll idea would have been very unpopular.
So, I think that perhaps the money used for the public forums could have been saved since officials obviously do not listen to what we, the citizens and commuters, have to say.
Joseph Mark
Colorado Springs
Most Americans hold liberal beliefs
Letter writer Alan Ainsworth recently attacked liberals by comparing their beliefs to the beliefs of the government of Venezuela. Ainsworth is clearly wrong. Liberal views are American views.
Liberals believe that health insurance companies should be required to cover people with pre-existing conditions. So do 89 percent of Americans.
Liberals believe that in the richest country in the world, all people should be covered by Medicare. Fifty-nine percent of Americans support Medicare for all.
Liberals support free college tuition for young people who want to make both themselves and America great. So do 63 percent of Americans.
Liberals support increased taxes on large businesses and corporations. So do 52 percent of Americans.
Liberals think that President Donald Trump’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents was wrong. So do 67 percent of Americans.
Most Americans hold liberal beliefs. We are proud of those beliefs.
Steve Waldmann
Monument
The NFL owners and prima donnas
I feel I must say something about the pro football situation. The NFL and the owners are messing around with this. I am a big football fan — both college and NFL.
There are four items that must take place:
1) The owners must play the national anthem before starting the game.
2) TV must show the playing of the anthem.
3) All players must be on the sidelines while the anthem is being played.
4) All players must stand at this time.
It would be good for TV to start a program on Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. Eastern time where they would schedule two college teams to play each other.
I believe after three weeks of this the NFL and the prima donnas would finally do what the should of been doing all along.
Getting those college games played on Sundays might be extremely difficult to do, but not impossible.
I am a big Broncos football fan. Last year, I did not watch one pro football game, including the Super Bowl.
I sincerely hope the NFL owners and the prima donnas finally wise up.
Ralph J. Huber
Colorado Springs
Does wealth equal enlightenment?
I’ve been wondering why so many Americans admire wealth and the people who have it, thinking they must be smart because of it. I suppose it’s the American rags to riches story.
This makes me think of actors for some reason.
Families often cringe when their grown children go into this field or get involved with someone who has because the success rate is low. You’re dating an actor? Oh. They struggle, juggling all kinds of jobs between auditions. But should they hit the big time and are making millions, we just love to hear about their early days when they didn’t have two nickels to rub together. It’s just all so endearing.
On the other hand, we extol teachers for sacrificing so much (in income) to make a difference so long as we don’t have to personally pony up at the ballot box to pay them more.
We admire local ministers and rabbis who only make an average income at best. They can even talk about money being the root of all evil, and we will agree with them. After all, it’s biblical.
And yet, if a minister, rabbi or teacher does or says something crass or controversial, we nail them.
They are expendable. The wealthy are more likely to get a pass.
So many Americans harp about welfare, but only when it comes to the poor. If it is a bailout for bankers, farmers, etc., only a few will say a peep about paying to keep them afloat through corporate welfare.
We balk about government wasting money, and yet a wealthy and powerful bloated ego gets to have an unnecessary and unprecedented military parade that will cost $12 million for no value to a known superpower.
Our perception that wealth equals enlightenment seems to be faulty.
Micheale Duncan
Monument