Find a concept that makes sense
Colorado College just doesn’t seem to be listening to what the community needs and wants from this hockey arena proposal. At the first meeting Saturday, where over 300 people were in attendance, it was stated over and over again about the necessity for parking at the arena and that traffic is a major concern.
It is CC’s attitude and preference to scatter the pain (parking) around the area in hopes of saving $9 million for a parking garage but causing major upheaval and unhappy neighbors in doing so. Their suggestion is clearly not the right approach. With a $39 million arena, which the administration said is close to being funded through donors and tax incentives by the state, doesn’t it make sense to do what is right and build a garage, which would cost a lot of money but would be recouped by charging fees to park, like at all other arenas such as The Broadmoor World Arena, the Pepsi Center, and other sporting venues around the state and country? How can the college expect a 3,600 person arena be endorsed by the public without parking for at least 1,000 cars without making people hunt for spaces not dedicated to the arena?
The other consideration that is missing is the size of the arena. Coach Mike Haviland was at the open meeting and unless he plans on having losing seasons for the foreseeable future, a larger venue needs to be built. They are trying to fit a square peg in a round hole by determining the size by the City for Champions wishes (the city) and hiding under the guise that this fits in with the surrounding neighborhood. Adding 1,000 more seats will attract even more commerce downtown, more tax revenue for the city and the college, and will enhance the experience for the fans.
A few solutions:
1) build a garage at the Fine Arts Center parking area (less than two blocks away), 2) build the garage under the arena by digging the hole a little deeper, 3) build it on the same block since there is ample room as presented, showing the arena taking up only ½ of the block.
Seating numbers, natatorium among shifting plans discussed at Colorado College's Robson Arena community meeting
I feel like they are presenting a tidy package, already decided upon, with the architect already drawing plans for the building, the traffic engineers and the parking engineers steadfastly holding to their initial plans, and the college not really engaging the community unless we accept their plan as envisioned.
Maybe making Cascade Avenue one lane wasn’t such a good idea after all with this proposal being encouraged and advanced.
Do it right and make everyone happy with a resulting edifice and concept that makes sense.
Ron Rubin
Colorado Springs
What are the benefits of a wall?
In reference to the current U.S. government closure:
First, I want to state, “I am neither for nor against building more barriers along the joint United States, Mexican Border.”
If the wall is so important why didn’t the Republican Party approve the money the president wants when they controlled the Senate, the House of Representatives and the White House?
If given the billions requested for the “wall” what would be accomplished with the money? Keeping in mind that fact that the border is around 1,933 miles long.
There are already 700 miles assorted fences obstructions along the border now. What would more of the same accomplish?
LETTERS: Congress must fund border security; disappointed in Sen. Gardner; more action thanks to Democrats
The United States/Mexican Border crosses four states: Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas. It also crosses private property, deserts, part of a river and areas that would require environmental impact studies and years of surveying.
As a private citizen it is hard for me to conceptualize how even if the money were approved today how any benefit would be realized for years.
Nathaniel J. Gilmore III
Colorado Springs
Pelosi is like Peanuts’ Lucy
I don’t trust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Should President Donald Trump reopen the government before border security is determined, as the Democrats are requesting, she, Lucy, ( Pelosi) will jerk away the football, (Peanuts) and border security will never see the light of day.
How many more Molly Tibbets must be tolerated? Walls work.
Rachel Meyer
Colorado Springs
Bills and the legislative process
In response to Yancy Johnson’s Jan. 8 letter, “Border wall security questions:
One of the reasons Republicans couldn’t get the wall enacted was due to insufficient numbers.
It is true Republicans held the majority, House by 59 and Senate by 2.
When a bill is in the process of going through our legislative process it can start in either the House or Senate, if the bill starts in the House, and passes in the House, it then proceeds to the Senate. If the bill originates in the Senate and passes there it then proceeds to the House for a yay or nay vote.
In either case it then proceeds to the POTUS for approval or veto.
The issue was the Senate, where Republicans had a two vote majority. There were two Senators who did not like President Trump. Those Senators were Jeff Flake and John McCain. They held up a lot of bills. If it was not Senators Flake or McCain holding up the passage of bills, it would be others wanting items added to the bill (aka pork) that would benefit their constituents before they would vote for that specific bill.
A big plus for Democrats is that they all march in lock step. They do not deviate from one another.
That is why you have a number of Republicans, like Sen. Cory Gardner, who have been tagged with RINO (Republican in name only). I know of no Democrats who have been labeled DINO (Democrat in name only).
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs