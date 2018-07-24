Closing the gap suggestion
I went to Denver on Saturday, and I-25 was a mess with the Renaissance Festival and Castle Rock’s Wine Event … all good stuff. I had time and wasn’t rushed and began to think about what has been proposed by CDOT. The proposal for a one lane added with a toll is just plain goofy. We need two lanes in each direction.
So here’s a thought to see who’s right. Let’s put in a temporary toll lane with temporary signage and temporary transponders from Briargate to Monument for six months then look at the data and responses before we spend significant capital costs on a solution that no one knows the answer to.
I’m not a traffic engineer, but I’m guessing the smart ones can figure out a way to do this with minimal costs to get this important commercial and commuter connector done right.
John Long
Colorado Springs
VA deserves an investigation
The VA hospital in Denver is on the way to completion, with a billion-dollar overrun. I have read and heard, many times, about the successive contract overruns that have led to the billion-dollar cost over the original cost of $700. Who is or was held responsible and what actions were taken to punish those responsible for this gross overrun?
A billion dollars over budget should have generated a Gazette three-page review of every stage of construction with investigation and assignment of cause or blame. The Gazette did many wonderful investigative reports such as the one on PTSD, the I-25 expansion, the fires and many others. With the number of military-connected people in the Springs and potential users of this hospital, I believe the size and frequency of the overruns are so significant, it demands an investigation.
That money could have been dedicated to many other causes.
Matt Fronzaglia
Colorado Springs
Fires started by abject stupidity
It’s only the middle of July, and Colorado has had more than its share of forest fires. We knew with our dry winter that we were probably in for it, but some of these fires were started by abject stupidity.
Colorado follows the federal standards for allowing the purchase of firearms. And that probably works in most states. However, when I read that one of the fires was started by a couple of firing tracer ammo at a target, I could only shake my head.
A year or two ago, we had another fire that was started by morons firing at a propane tank.
My suggestion is that Colorado require folks purchasing guns to pass a test. No, not an IQ test. The test they should have to pass is one in which they demonstrate knowledge of the Stage 2 and Stage 3 fire ban rules. The state could even throw in a few common sense rules.
Obviously, that won’t catch idiots that choose to ignore the rules, as in the Chateau fire, but it might save us from fires started by target shooters who simply don’t know the rules.
How about it, legislators? If the loss of people’s homes doesn’t move you, then perhaps the money the state could save if they don’t have to fight so many fires should get your attention.
Mary McSorley
Florissant
Running out of other people’s money
Re: “Democratic Socialism Surging in Age of Trump” in Sunday’s edition of The Gazette. This article made me ask myself how many of the people that align their thinking to the Democratic Socialists of America have experienced socialism firsthand.
My wife and I experienced socialism by visiting Cuba last year. I was quickly corrected when I mentioned the word communism to one of our government-approved tour guides. They immediately told me they were socialists, not communists.
They then showed us their monthly ration cards in the Russian language given to all comrades, told us of how each person is given free health care, pointed out the high rise hospital that only certain people are allowed to use, and other “government benefits.”
One guide shared how he went to college at no cost. However, he had no choice in selecting his major. The government told him what he would study. He also asked our tour group if anyone was interested in sponsoring him to come to America.
We didn’t see any lines of Americans looking to immigrate to Cuba while we were there. In fact, I’m not aware of long lines of people looking to immigrate to Venezuela or any other socialist countries, either.
My recommendation is to not support the Democratic Socialists of America, but to embrace key ideas that have made America great since its inception.
Embrace legal immigration, enforce the laws of the land, encourage entrepreneurship and profit, make education affordable (but not free), create a sense of self-investment, and support low taxation of the producers.
Remember what the late Margaret Thatcher said. “Socialist governments traditionally do make a financial mess. They always run out of other people’s money.”
While America isn’t perfect, our governmental processes allow us to make changes. Let’s make sure we make the right ones.
Dan Burich
Colorado Springs
Socialism just doesn’t work
Socialism is redistribution of wealth. It is taking money from people that have worked hard and giving it to people that feel they are entitled to it. Socialism takes away all incentive to work hard and get ahead.
Who pays for all the free stuff the left is advocating? The hardworking Americans who pay taxes.
Socialism will destroy the greatest country in the world.
Look at all the countries that have tried socialism and have failed.
Douglas Diercks
Colorado Springs