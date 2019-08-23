Rip off the Band-Aid
After the fire at Drake on Tuesday night, I wonder why Colorado Springs Utilities would continue putting money into a system that is outdated and polluting our air.
Even with fewer stacks working, we still have ozone alerts. Stop spending our money on the old and bring in the new. Rip off the Band-Aid and move to cleaner alternatives.
Kate Rachwitz
Colorado Springs
Advice on finding a nursing home
After reading the two recent articles in the Gazette regarding, “Troubled Nursing Homes in Colorado”, I decided to offer some advice for families looking for a nursing home in this area.
I was a health facility surveillance nurse with the state of Illinois for 17 years dealing with Medicare/Medicaid nursing home surveys.
Families looking for a nursing home have a right to review recent nursing facility Medicare/Medicaid surveys. They also have a right to visit a facility at any time. They should be able to observe resident care, meals, staffing and general environment.
A legitimate complaint regarding the facility may be filed with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment if irregularities are observed. The complaint will then be investigated in a timely manner by the department.
There is also a nursing home ombudsman available for every facility in the state by district. They may be contacted if a resident’s family members have a concern. The area ombudsman’s name and contact information is available from each facility.
We are all responsible to make sure facility residents are provided the best care possible. Who knows, you may be in a nursing facility yourself one day.
Susan Slemmons
Colorado Springs
No response from Park & Rec
I have been trying to talk to the manager with Colorado Springs Park & Rec Open Space for weeks. I cannot get a return call or an answer. Numerous messages have been left with no response. My property backs up to a city park open space tract. Both of the properties are heavily forested. The spring snow storm did a lot of damage to the trees. This has been exacerbated as the fallen branches and even entire trees have died and dried over the summer. The dead wood on the city property now poses a significant fire danger to my property. The city will not respond and has failed to clean up their property.
I fail to understand why Park & Rec is too busy to even return a call to a city resident. I will keep this in mind the next time it asks us to consider a tax increase for parks and open space.
Randy Kouba
Colorado Springs
As similar as the Bible and Playboy
News, what is news? In the past, news was facts about current events. The news was objective. News organizations would research and investigate events to discover the truth. They required multiple sources before publishing reports. Today, the line between commentary/opinion and news (facts) has disappeared. Today, with the digital media available it has accelerated.
Most news media have lost objectivity and have adopted a leftist, progressive ideology. It is shown by the constant tirade of Russia, collusion, bombshell after bombshell, the other shoe dropping, the noose tightening, and the walls closing in, that we have experienced the last two years.
None of this was news, it was all fabricated opinion. Walter Cronkite said “objective journalism and an opinion column are about as similar as the Bible and Playboy magazine.”
Our form of government requires an informed electorate. Is that why straight news is important? It presents facts to the public so they can decide for themselves the meaning of events. When a writer expresses an opinion, it precludes the public’s ability to discuss and decide the subject themselves. A writer who includes opinion loses authority and integrity as an impartial reporter of events.
Our form of government requires an informed electorate. Is that you? Is that me?
Harding Curtis
Colorado Springs
It might be the pause moment
In the wake of recent mass shootings, there is again a call for gun bans. One argument is that you can’t carry a gun into a courthouse; therefore it is safe.
You don’t need a gun to buy groceries and similar arguments that on the surface sound reasonable. Many of our large corporations just follow the local state and community laws; open carry for instance is legal in Colorado and Missouri so you might be find yourself next to a gun-carrying shopper in our state. And you get your purchase and go home in complete safety. In states that don’t allow this, the presence of firearms is usually a danger sign. Mostly, individuals intent on harm will show up in places that represent minimal harm to themselves, that is in gun-free areas like a church or a school. They don’t show up at a courthouse, not because of the policy but the presence of armed law enforcement and metal detectors to ensure compliance.
This is totally impractical in most other environments, but the uncertainty in an open carry or a concealed carry state adds a notable uncertainty of personal safety for the would be shooter. No guarantee of course and there are no guarantees in life anyway, but it just might be the pause moment that keeps the unhinged away from you and yours.
We have plenty of laws and systems, but they need to actually work together and communicate to be effective. Something to think about when talking about disarming the law-abiding majority to affect the minority dangerous.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs