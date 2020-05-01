Class of 2020 can change the world
The culmination of senior year is a cherished time. It’s when we celebrate the end of our long journey through high school and our leap into an uncertain but exciting future. Seniors experience our last homecoming, prom and assemblies. We proudly parade in front of our friends and families at graduation to receive a diploma representing 12 years of hard work and personal growth. It is, in essence, the bittersweet end of our childhood. The COVID-19 pandemic has swept all that away for the Class of 2020.
We are experiencing the last weeks of high school isolated in our homes, our only interaction with fellow students is through a video camera. The loss of our special moment seems so unfair. I and most other seniors I know are devastated. We would give anything to walk the halls of Palmer one more time for a final goodbye. But the 310 students of the Class of 2020 have been presented with a unique opportunity to demonstrate what Palmer taught us: We care about others. We take action to right wrongs.
No, we can’t don a cute prom dress or a pastel prom suit. But we can do something more important. We can pitch in to help our parents, many of whom are worried about bringing home or replacing a paycheck, keeping a small business afloat, and paying for health insurance, a mortgage and food. We can stay in our homes to protect our grandparents and our elderly neighbors. We can make masks for our family or donate them to others. We can watch our younger siblings, clean the house, do spring cleanup of our lawns.
When Colorado eases its stay-at-home restrictions, we can volunteer at local food banks; go grocery shopping for the elderly; volunteer with local nonprofits. And in the fall, as we head to college, trade school or our first real jobs (hopefully!), we will remember what Palmer taught us. Fight the good fight, never leave anyone behind and stand up for what’s right. It will eventually fall to our generation to heal a battered environment, fix a dysfunctional government, and repair an economy that doesn’t work for everyone.
It seems daunting. But we have seen the best: doctors, nurses, and first responders risking their lives day after day to save others. And we have seen the worst: thousands and thousands dying alone, wrapped in tubes and without the loving embrace of family members. It seems, at times, like our world is in shambles. But we are Terrors. We are the Class of 2020. We don’t whine or sulk or quit. We persevere. We will, in ways small and large, change the world.
Ella Rian Sufak
Colorado Springs
Ramp up PPE production
I am reading so many letters about getting back to work. And one thing is very important to me to be understood. Before teachers, students and educational assistants are ordered into crowded classrooms, we must have available testing, masks and sanitation crews with PPEs.
Large corporations might not be worried about a loss of some lives when looking at keeping the food chain in place, and they have the new executive order saying they cannot be sued but this should not be an acceptable outcome of opening our schools.
Taiwan has kept its workforce and schools open by providing each citizen with five masks per week with cleaning, disinfection and decontamination services readily available. The country is three times the population of New York City and five times that of Colorado, with 429 cases and six deaths.
For our country, we need to have each state’s Public Health Department create mask production lines that will keep the supply of PPEs at a safe level for this and the next inevitable outbreaks.
Please don’t force our health care workers, first responders, teachers or foreign meat packers to suffer and die for your economy. We need to have PPE production ramped up in each state. Then, and only then, can we safely get back to work.
Gary King
Colorado Springs
Saving the Postal Service
I am a proud postal worker. During this coronavirus pandemic my fellow front line co-workers and I continue to go to work every day, even in these dangerous times, to serve the people who rely on us.
The public Postal Service receives no tax dollars, running its operations solely on postal revenue. The pandemic’s economic impact has resulted in a massive drop in mail volume and a 50% reduction in revenue.
Without urgent funding, the Postal Service will run out of money this summer, ending our ability to deliver for you with life-saving medications, Social Security checks, packages, vital health information and other important communication.
Thus far, Congress has provided $3 trillion in combined “stimulus” money, including $1 trillion in bailouts for private companies. Yet bipartisan congressional efforts to provide real financial relief to your public Postal Service were shamefully stopped by this administration and Treasurer Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
I know the public greatly appreciates and supports the Postal Service. Please contact your congressional representatives and urge them to fight for the relief the public Postal Service needs to survive. Postal workers want to continue our mission of binding the country together and providing universal service at reasonable rates to every home and business.
Sherry R Whitsett
Colorado Springs
Need historical perspective
I would like to see a front page Gazette article on the 1918 pandemic and how it affected Colorado, specifically Colorado Springs. And more to the point as to what happened to the death rate after the first wave of the pandemic eased up and how fast the death rate went up when everyone relaxed the pandemic restrictions (death rate increased threefold).
This just might wake up some of the folks in town who don’t believe we even have a problem and demand opening up everything and let the citizens make up their own minds on what they want to do.
I will continue to “mask up” and try to stay away from people that don’t. That way I am protecting them from getting the virus from me.
Help the front-line hospital/clinic workers by masking up and keeping your distance. I, unfortunately, do not think this is close to being over, but hope I am wrong.
Randall Kliner
Colorado Springs