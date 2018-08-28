City resources not equally applied
In regard to the recent letter from Edmund Wall: I’m in agreement with much of what he said. I believe that the freeways and major roads in this city are an ugly site, a blot on the landscape. The weeds and lack of maintenance or any attempt at landscaping or cleanup along the freeway side and center medians and along exit and entrance ramps.
They are an ugly sight and something many of my in and out of state visitors comment on. I get that we live in a semiarid environment and don’t want to and should not spend unnecessary money and water resources on extravagant landscaping. But this city can and should do better than this.
Why not lay rock and gravel and products to prevent weed growth. Take a look at Las Vegas... the landscape is barren and desertlike yes, but the rock along freeways and roadways is clean and clear of debris and weeds. And why do some roads in certain parts of this city deserve medians and walkways with nice landscaping, a few plants, a few trees and some maintenance while others are left to become overgrown with weeds growing through cracks and debris piling up in the weeds?
It’s hideous, it’s ugly, it’s an eyesore. It’s seems that city resources are not equally applied throughout this city when it comes to citywide appearance and cleanup. Please clear the weeds and mow the freeway medians and clean up the medians and walkways in our city.
Susan Ray
Colorado Springs
Blowing money on bicycle boondoggle
I wish someone in city government would have consulted with anyone who travels, because I saw the bicycle boondoggle in New York City in 2014, lots of clunky city rental bikes docked and little activity. And the streets downtown with bike lanes, arghhhh.
I thought the city government’s function was to protect public safety and maintain infrastructure. Well, the El Paso County jail set a record recently for population, we need more police on bikes, and less of city executives blowing our hard-earned tax dollars on boondoggles.
Michael Varney
Colorado Springs
McCain will be missed by both parties
The sad news of Sen. John McCain’s death has left this old FDR Democrat very sad. A true patriot and person of integrity, Sen. McCain will be missed by all voters of whichever political party or persuasion for his straight talk and service, militarily and politically.
I hope that the governor of Arizona will have the wisdom to appoint someone who will follow in Sen. McCain’s footsteps, and who will continue working across the aisle with senators of both parties to move this country forward. Bless you Sen. McCain, and may you rest in peace. Your work is done. Your life was well-lived.
Bob Armintor
Colorado Springs
Why is climate change always blamed?
It’s interesting and noticeable when there is a change in the environment in our beautiful Pikes Peak region.
Yes, the haze and smoke detracts from our mountains and landscapes. Note that this haze emanates from the most liberal states in the country — Washington and Oregon.
However, there is no mention that the most liberal states does everything possible to stop cutting and clearing of the forests. There is no mention of the lack of wildfire protections espoused by the climate change fanatics.
Even our local council is called to repentance for considering extending the closing of the coal-fired plants that have functioned so well for many many years. Why is it always climate change as the culprit; not the natural process occurring within our planet?
Billions and millions of years have passed, and time is not running out. Our science and technical people have done a great job in reducing carbon emissions and other harmful problems affecting our planet. Why not blame the real culprits — China and Russia? They are on our planet.
Yes, we are out of the Paris Accord. Next, we should get out of the United Nations!
Duane C. Slocum
Colorado Springs
Defending democratic principles
Elections are vital institutions of our democracy—bellwethers of states’ rights and a healthy republic. They are the means by which those that govern remain accountable to the governed.
When elected officials or political parties strive to retain power by spreading disinformation of mass voter fraud, unethically leveraging the electoral process, imposing barriers to voting, or limiting the power of citizens’ votes, it reeks of dictatorial intentions and treads on the constitutional norms, institutions, and ideals of our representative democracy.
Consolidation of political power by manipulating the free election process furthers inequality, political polarization, and cultural divisiveness — all of which our foreign adversaries leverage to threaten our democracy.
Here are three things we can do to preserve the democratic institution of free and fair elections:
Participate: Register to vote, encourage others to register, and participate in elections at all levels to hold officials accountable.
Engage: Demand elected officials support legislation that removes barriers to free and fair elections — barriers like political and racial gerrymandering, broad voter roll purges, limited voting windows, and targeted polling location closures.
Be informed: Beware disinformation about voter fraud as justification to limit access to voting — seek multiple, credible news sources to make politically neutral, evidence-based decisions.
Defending the sanctity of elections is not a partisan issue. Learn more at https://standuprepublic.com
Jeremy Gordon
Monument