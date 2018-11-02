A better Halloween idea
I read recently that a Halloween industry association is petitioning the government to get the last Saturday in October designated as Halloween instead of Oct. 31. I have a better suggestion; why not swap Father’s Day and Halloween. Both weather and school can have a negative impact on Halloween and with Father’s Day in June the sports watching options are dismal.
If we celebrate Halloween in June and Father’s Day in October, than the weather and school will no longer be a factor for Halloween and fathers will now have plenty of sports to watch as they celebrate Father’s Day.
Patrick McCarter
Colorado Springs
Roads not just for cars, trucks
Albert Elliott’s Nov. 1 letter to the editor is in particularly poor taste coming on the heels of yet another cyclist killed on the streets of Colorado Springs. And let’s not even talk about the astoundingly high number of pedestrians in this town wiped out by vehicle drivers who feel that they have the sole right to use our roads in a wreckless manner.
People in El Paso County who buy new bikes do pay a fee that goes to the city and cyclists do get tickets for proceeding unlawfully. I know that because I got one.
Do you really think that we are going to go backwards and rid the city of bike lanes? Do you really think that a slender person on a super light bike needs to carry the same insurance as a 5,500 pound car?
Come on! If the bike lanes on Cascade make you that mad, I suggest you drive your car over to Nevada or even a few blocks west to the interstate. The roads are not just for cars and trucks. They are for cyclists, runners, skaters, people with baby carriages and handicapped folks in wheelchairs. Those people also need to get to their destinations.
Jennifer Bell
Colorado Springs
Support for safety sizing our streets
As a new resident of the Old North End and a downtown business owner, I really like, and use, Cascade Avenue in my car, on my bike in the new bike lanes, walking on the sidewalks with the dog, and sometimes pushing my grandson in his stroller. I appreciate the ease of use with all these modes.
I travel between my neighborhood and downtown two-three times a day using Cascade and the single lane of cars works so much better for pedestrians to cross safely or in using the bike lane. When driving I have not been frustrated by the slower speeds, which are now at the posted limits. I also really appreciate the better traffic flow on Fontanero and Templeton Gap Road with the reduction of traffic lanes, addition of a turning lane, and addition of a nicely sized bike lane. My parents live at MacKenzie Place, and the new road configurations are easily navigated by all of us when driving, walking, riding a bike, or turning left into a driveway, alley, or street.
I strongly support the safety sizing of our neighborhood streets for slower traffic, better connectivity of bike lanes, and better traffic flow. Thank you, Mayor John Suthers, for having expert staff dealing with all these improvements to my neighborhood and city.
Andrea Barker
Colorado Springs
Forgetting unintended consequences
After reading “Trump Targets Birthright Citizenship”, (Gazette, Oct. 31) I have the following thought. The president apparently believes that a constitutional amendment can be altered by a presidential executive order.
Regardless of one’s opinion on the 14th Amendment, this is yet another example of President Donald Trump’s apparent inability to think through a problem to its ultimate end and recognizing all the inherent consequences of a quick and simple fix to a complex problem. (The recent fall of the stock market in response to tariffs is another example).
Consider this, if all it takes is a presidential executive order to alter an amendment, what will stop a future president from altering the Second Amendment?
John Lesnak
Colorado Springs
A nondiscriminating terror
I had rather be “catching and releasing” a Key West tarpon than writing this letter, regretfully the inspirational gaffe forces me to respond to Don Lemon’s comment that “The biggest terror threat in this country is white men.” Lemon needs to quickly do his uncharted tobacco research to learn how the worse-than-Mafia-tobacco-dealers have targeted, trapped, and terrorized the poor intercity blacks with its deadly and expensive product with zero liability.
As a poor Alabama white boy, I witnessed tobacco torture my dad to his 1964 emphysema death. From my decades of following and fighting tobacco the public anti-tobacco stage cries for a “Colorless Voice of Fame” to speak out against a legal product that painfully slays almost half-a-million Americans yearly.
The reality is tobacco is the biggest nondiscriminating-terror in this country and please remember that the heartless tobacco fishers of humanity never “release,” regardless of color.
Mike Sawyer
Denver
Thoughts on democracy’s future
Something to ponder this election season: In 1887, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh, had this to say about the fall of the Athenian Republic about 2,000 years prior:
“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse over loose fiscal policy, (which is) always followed by a dictatorship.”
Further; John Adams, Founding Father and the nation’s second president warned: “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”
Edward Hoden
Monument