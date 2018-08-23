Challenges in the ‘most desirable city’
As the annual summer tourist season winds down here in ‘The most desirable city to live in America’, we want to thank all the visitors who spent their vacation with us at the foot of the Rockies. We do hope you enjoyed your stay, despite all the challenges around our fair city this year.
When you were driving around Colorado Springs, you could see for yourself we’re working hard to maintain that ‘most desirable’ rating, with road construction cone-zones all around town during the height of the travel months. Even though we have fairly mild winters, the decision was made to start traffic-slowing projects just when many of you arrived for your visit. We want to show you how serious we are about our new ‘desirable’ rating. Crews were even working on U.S. 24 into the mountains you came to visit during July and August, closing bridges and reconfiguring turn lanes at the bottom of the canyon, even laboring all the way to the Pikes Peak turnoff.
You came from far-away places like Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and points east to see our beautiful scenery. Sorry about the long lines of traffic flowing in and out of the mountains, the hail dents in your cars, and that smoky haze from fires to the west which obscured our panoramic views. Thanks for your patience as we secure our ‘most desirable’ rating for next year! We do hope you’ll return when the construction is completed and our blue skies return.
Bill Hellwig
Colorado Springs
Columnists should be co-dictators
Excellent column in Tuesday’s paper by Walter Williams “A bad man can be a good president.” I’ve said for a while that Trump may be a jerk but I like most of what he does.
I’ve also said for 15 or 20 years that Walter Williams and Thomas Sowell should be co-dictators of this country for a while. Their columns always seem to me to be right on.
Tom Stockman
Colorado Springs
A sadness associated with football
For decades I have enjoyed watching the game of football, whether at a field or on television. This year is different, in that there is a sadness associated with football. I love my country and I served during the Vietnam era.
Our flag is very important to me, because it reminds me of freedom and the priceless lives sacrificed to keep America free. When a football player, or any American athlete, refuses to stand for our national anthem, with our flag waving proudly in the air, I feel sad. If I was an enemy of America, I would feel joy when such disrespect for America is shown so publicly. We are not a perfect country; this is not a perfect world. American athletes refusing to stand for our national anthem is said to be a form of protest. Professional football players make a lot of money! I wish they would consider renting billboards, purchasing television ads, organizing a peaceful demonstration, or some other form of responsible protest to call attention to some of the injustices in America.
Please, professional football players, do not disrespect our country as some of you have been. If I was active duty military and I saw professional football players refusing to stand for our national anthem, I would not feel like I had their support. Don’t encourage our enemies; support our troops.
Billy R. Hill
Colorado Springs
Excellent article on gerrymandering
Kudos to The Gazette and Joey Bunch for the Aug. 18 article on gerrymandering and Amendments Y and Z. The Gazette should reprint this as the election approaches, especially since if reapportionment were done based on the Census Bureau’s 2017 estimated population of states Colorado would gain an eighth U.S. representative.
The League of Women Voters, a group of people who are among the most well-informed voters of all, has long supported reform of redistricting around the country and supports Y and Z. Without reform, you get a political priority on protecting incumbents and the majority party and you get high cost resulting from court battles over proposed districts. Technology has enabled redistricting to become sophisticated in achieving the desired outcomes of each politicians. We can’t leave redistricting to legislatures, despite Justice Scalia and other justices’ reluctance to get courts involved, as illustrated by recent cases in Texas, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.
I wish Bunch had mentioned Robert Loevy’s monograph “Confessions of a Reapportionment Commission — 2011.” It should be required reading for anyone involved in redistricting following Census 2020.
Bruce Fogarty
Colorado Springs
Enforcing immigration laws
Attention to all illegal immigrants already living illegally, or attempting to illegally enter into the United States of America:
Do not bring your children while illegally entering The United States of America. Thankfully, my country is finally enforcing immigration laws that only benefit Americans and legal immigrants. In addition, I am proud of the U.S. Immigration Customs & Enforcement and have full compassion for United States citizens and legal immigrants.
As an American citizen, if I was arrested and going to jail, then I would not be allowed to bring my children with me. By the way, The United States of America feeds detained children of illegal immigrants better than their home countries do.
Deport all illegal immigrants out of the U.S. regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, age, pregnancy, health, sex, income, education, tax paying ability, length of time illegal living in the U.S,, sexual orientation, work ethic, or any other factor. Force illegal immigrants to no longer want to enter or live in the U.S.
Finally illegally entering the United States of America is not seeking asylum and illegal immigrants are fully aware of their unlawful actions.
Jay Barnes
Colorado Springs