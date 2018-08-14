Losing designated crosswalks
Driving through Colorado College on Cascade Avenue, I noted that the college is tearing out the crosswalks and warning lights they spent tens of thousands of dollars installing just a year or so ago, Then I recalled a statement recently that it said that the students will now be able to cross, call it what it is, J-walk across Cascade because of the reconfiguration into one lane and a bike lane any place they want.
Those poor babies. They had to cross at designated crosswalks, but now like sheep out to pasture they can now roam whereever they want. I wonder what they will do when the folly of the recent reconfiguration is realized, and Cascade is returned to two lanes.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs
This is cumbersome and a real pain
After all the radio, TV and newspaper interviews that our mayor did about the stormwater enterprise, it is very disappointing to me that those who will pay have been misinformed. Over and over I heard “the fee will just be included on your utility bill,” which is sort of like what President Barack Obama said that “if you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance.”
Since I received a bill last week, it was evident that the statement about adding it to the Colorado Springs Utilities bill was not so, which I verified by calling today.
It is annoying enough to have another bill to pay, but it would have gone down a little better if I didn’t have to write checks and mail them, or give debit card info to the whole Internet, or pay a fee to use a credit card. This is cumbersome and a real pain and not what we were told would be the process. And I am still smarting from the last stormwater extortion — those of us good little citizens who paid for that likely never got full refunds, while those smart ones who refused to pay were never penalized. Hmm — something to consider.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Adequate food, water and shelter
“We deal with the law not morality.” These words were spoken to me by an officer of the law during a discussion regarding some photos I had taken. Sadly, I knew he/she/they were correct.
I’m a retired farmkid and operated four feed stores and a feed distribution center that dealt with FR (FarmerRancher) people from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins, Limon to Del Norte and many in between. During that time, I became aware of an unaddressed problem. The last hailstorm has forced this issue to the front of my conscience.
If you were to go to your computer, find the Colorado Bureau of Protection Sections 35-92-101 and 35-42-115 you will find your dog, cat or pet potbellied pig has more legal protection than whole herds of cattle, goats or horses because they are Farm and Ranch animals. When these animal laws were passed, they were logical for their time but I have strong doubts that “Hobby FarmRanch” operations with one little unsheltered corral as adequate was then envisioned. In Colorado, an AUM lease for one animal for one season is an average of 25 acres not around 25 square feet of fenced in unsheltered swamp.
What would be so difficult with a simple law that states that if you have control of an animal you must provide adequate food, water and shelter? I am sure there would be exceptions and additions to such legislation. But, should FR animals, many of whom are pets, have to withstand what happened at the zoo which provided great care? Also, I believe the zoo also shelters animals from zero percent of winds at 30 mph. Should we care less about FarmRanch animals because they are not zoo animals?
Karl Seifert
Colorado Springs
Don’t give players publicity
Re: NFL Protests. Nearly one third of the Friday “NFL Roundup” detailed the national anthem controversies at the Thursday pre-season games. There is a simple solution: the media should stop acting as publicists for the protesting players. Show us the flag or the performers leading the national anthem, not the players or the benches. Even the players and coaches who are not protesting are largely disrespectful with their gum chewing and distracted attitudes.
Frank Hammitt
Colorado Springs
A new breed of patriots
I recently saw a poll that stated 48 percent of Americans are not proud of the U.S. This has irritated the back of my mind like a small pebble trapped in one’s shoe. Examining the poll more closely, it didn’t run along political lines of Democrat and Republican. It was divided between age differences. Older Americans are proud of the country, whereas the young are not. This should come as no surprise. For two generations, our alleged education system has taught our young all the sins of the nation and none of its virtues.
We’re seeing the culmination of the destruction of the intellectual foundation in our youth everywhere. Mobs harassing people in restaurants and at home. Speakers being shut down on university campuses. The rise of socialism, a doctrine totally antithetical to our constitutional republic. Americans being run out of the public square of social media, just for the offense of disagreeing. None of this bodes well for the future of civility and cohesion of the country.
It’s time for the rise of a new breed of patriots. Not patriots of musket and cannon, but of ideas and debate. The vanguard of these new patriots must be the parents and grandparents of students caught in the riptide of the tax-supported misinformation cesspool.
The unworkable and dangerous ideas being indoctrinated into our youths must be challenged at every opportunity. Ask the holders of these ideas to explain how they would work on the national level.
How would these ideas be funded? As we’ve seen with the avowed socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the answers given amount to babbling nonsense. Sunshine is a great disinfectant.
Shining a light on bad ideas tend to make them melt away.
This is not a call for shouting matches. It’s a call for calm Socratic discourse in homes. People that hold bad ideas tend to talk in platitudes. Don’t accept platitudes. Ask questions to dig deeper.
All citizens that love the freedoms that our republic insures must take up this call. If not, how long before the irresponsible yaps of the mobs are traded for the acrid smell of gunpowder?
Craig Lawrence
Colorado Springs