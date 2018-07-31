CC’s parking fairy tale
Sunday’s paper presented an interesting although very unrealistic picture of available parking for the new Colorado College hockey arena. Pictured are seven public parking garages and areas throughout the downtown area that they present as available for the 3,000 spectators expected to attend the hockey game. The nearest is at Bijou and Cascade, which is seven blocks away, or over 7/10 mile from the arena. Not many spectators are going to trudge almost 3/4 mile to the game when they can easily park on all of the streets within four blocks. The likelihood of what is going to happen is spectators will park in every available space, including the nearby residential areas. The resulting vehicular and pedestrian traffic will result in fender-benders and probably car break-ins and even possible robbery.
Was this a well thought-through plan? The college has The Broadmoor World Arena for the games with a capacity of 7,000, safe and convenient parking, and easy access from the interstate. So why the change? Self-serving comes to mind. The college would like to see more student involvement in its sports activities. “Build it and they will come” comes to mind, or their endowment fund is so overflowing that they feel they must spend the money. My thought on the latter is why not reduce tuition and related costs, now at $66,400, by using this enormous reservoir of cash to lower student costs. Just a thought.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Spring
Put bike lanes to a vote
I’ve heard, but I don’t know if it’s true, that these bike lanes are mainly the work of one lady in power to help make them happen. If so, the mayor and City Council need to get it together and do something about stopping this.
I drove a delivery vehicle from downtown to all parts of the city for about seven years. During that time, I rarely saw bike traffic. When I did, it was mostly Jimmy John’s delivery drivers and believe me, they didn’t stick to bike lanes. The others I saw were from the Olympic Training Center, and they seemed to stay on less traveled streets.
Traffic is getting heavier, and now you want to take away driving lanes to have bike lanes? Have you lost your common sense? You want to see what the taxpayers want? Put it to a vote. Then you’ll see what we want.
From what I’ve read, the city has spent a lot of money on surveys and studies to plan for more bike lanes to make us a super friendly bike city. Again, I think you forgot to ask the people who have to pay for this lunacy.
Colorado Springs covers a large area for a city its size. Most of those who work downtown come from far away and riding a bike is not convenient. You want to spend big money to downsize lanes and create more bike lanes for a tiny percent of the population that rarely uses them? You tried this in an area up northeast for a few years, and it failed miserably. You finally realized this and restored the lanes to vehicle traffic. Yet you want to make the same mistake again on a much larger scale? Why?
Ted Young
Colorado Springs
Who designed the bike lanes?
Seriously? Who designed the bike lanes downtown?
The ones in front of the VFW on Pikes Peak are especially dangerous! That bike lane has a guard rail between it and the cars parking on the street. Anyone leaving the VFW at night (a majority are seniors) will have difficulty seeing these guard rails and could fall.
The bike lanes that are being built around the downtown area are confusing and will increase traffic congestion. In addition, they are dangerous for pedestrians and automobiles.
I volunteer downtown and will have to reassess my availability if this trend continues.
Mary Gallivan
Colorado Springs
‘Good place to be homeless’
I am not surprised that the Springs Rescue Mission has seen a drop in donations. Homeless people remain highly visible within our community. The Springs Rescue Mission, along with the other major nonprofit providers, continue to hand out support for the homeless lifestyle, “no questions asked”. Our town is known as a “good place to be homeless.”
Perhaps our citizen donors, harassed by vagrants, are following the advice of those signs the city is putting up at popular panhandling locations and feeling “it’s OK to say No”. I would hope the donors wait until the homeless service industry here opens a conversation regarding “helping vs. enabling”. I have been involved with various agencies for around 40 years and am well aware that while most homeless people are working very hard to exit the streets, there is a sizable minority who are enabled by the local handouts to pursue a vagrant lifestyle. If the agencies started saying “Sorry, no more for now. We are not in the homelessness enabling business. Please return when you are ready to change your lifestyle”; we might see a reduction in vagrancy in Colorado Springs. I would not expect it to end the problem, but it could reduce it.
Of course, NIMBY is a problem for the organizations. Unfortunately, the fears are often based in reality. I’d fight to prevent an homelessness enabling outfit from setting up in my neighborhood, too. I can only imagine how the Mill Street neighborhood feels after reading today’s headline article in the Gazette about the expansion plans of the rescue mission.
Matthew Parkhouse
Colorado Springs
Public access to a public street
I see that the city is installing a gate on Stanton between Garden of the Gods and North Nevada to limit traffic to those who are residents of the Eagle Rock neighborhood.
My street is way too busy as well. Where do I sign up with the city for our gate to eliminate traffic?
It is not clear to me why our taxes should pay for a gate to restrict public access to a public street.
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs