Candidates and homeless issue

Homelessness and affordable housing have been major issues in the Denver mayoral race. Both candidates have presented plans addressing these issues.

Unfortunately, both plans fail to demonstrate a thorough understanding of the complex approaches needed to end homelessness nor commit new resources needed to create real solutions.

Therefore, is important to look at their records on how they addressed these issues in the past to determine the likelihood of successfully addressing the homelessness crisis.

Kelly Brough touts her experience as Chief of Staff for Mayor Hickenlooper. However, it was Brough who undermined the Mayor’s plan in its latter years, limiting funding commitments and critical support for the elements of the plan that were working at the time.

Brough spent 12 years leading the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce. Yet, homelessness and housing were never serious issues for the Chamber — despite repeated advocacy for a regional response by agencies serving the homeless.

Her solution now is to get regional governments to create a regional plan for affordable housing — one she neglected when she led the Chamber.

Indeed, her statements that she would enforce the camping ban with incarceration, despite the fact that this is unconstitutional and counterproductive, shows that appealing to the frustrations of some voters rather than searching for real solutions is her intuitive approach to problem solving.

Similarly, her belief that whatever is good for business is good for all Denverites should be disqualifying alone.

Johnston’s plan is not as specific as we would like. However, it recognizes the importance of addressing the immediate need for shelter alternatives, and the need to build new housing for the homeless and enhance health and supportive services for those on the streets.

While Mike Johnston’s plan also lacks new resources, his leadership in the passage of Proposition 123 last year raising over $300 million per year for housing and homelessness shows he understands the issues, the need to dedicate additional funding, and has the experience to get things done.

Now that I am free to endorse political candidates, I strongly believe that it is Mike Johnston that Denver needs to address the homelessness and housing crisis as its new mayor.

John Parvensky, Former CEO of the

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless

Denver

EV owners should pay costs

The recent article in the Gazette discussing Xcel wanting to bill all its electricity customers for the EV plug in chargers. What a great idea! The manufacturing of the EV car is subsidized by the federal government (taxpayers), the purchase of the EV car is subsidized by the federal government (taxpayers) now Xcel wants the nonusers of the EV car to pay for the infrastructure to feed it.

I have a better idea — lets tack on 25% to the EV car buyer when the car is bought. When the buyer goes to license the car tack on another 25% and keep that in effect until the car reaches the minimum value, which is lot of money in Colorado because of all the years the state will inflate the real value of the car for licensing.

And last but not least — which is a real good revenue getter — is add another 25% to the actual charging fee every time the car is charged.

This sounds like all the fees, taxes and other charges gas car owners pay every day and have paid forever. The EV car owners should pay for any EV car infrastructure required not the taxpayers.

Trig Travis

Aurora

‘Faith and family’ event

In a move that has fans wondering what’s next, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host a “Christian Faith and Family Day” at Dodger Stadium on July 30, according to the Denver Gazette.

But what is one to believe after the team rescinded its disinvitation to honor an anti-Catholic group on Pride Night?

But the Dodgers’ ‘faith and family’ event will do nothing to address the concerns of fans who do not go along with Pride Night or the fake ‘nun’ group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. “Not enough,” tweeted Bishop Robert Barron. “If you want to reach out to Christians, don’t celebrate anti-Christian hate groups.”

Finally, where is the outcry from the players themselves? They too have a voice, after all.

Brian Stuckey

Denver