Bush’s remarkable legacy
Our country lost another great public servant in former President George H. W. Bush.
Few of the younger generation will appreciate the significance of his contribution as president. He carried the office with dignity and grace. He picked advisers — Brent Scowcroft, James Baker, Dick Cheney, and Colin Powell — who brought integrity, experience, and wisdom to their offices. They stood firm in Desert Storm but had the prudence not to “overreach” by toppling Saddam Hussein.
Bush 41’s legacy is often overshadowed by his defeat after one term and the shortcomings that led to our continued military involvement in Iraq.
But lest we forget:
For over four decades, the United States and the Soviet Union confronted each other with nuclear weapons. Europe was divided by an unbreachable political and military divide, with military forces poised to unleash a cataclysmic war at a moment’s notice.
Bush recognized dangers and opportunities. He understood — when many others did not-that Mikhail Gorbachev was a different kind of Soviet leader, willing to make significant concessions to reach a rapprochement with the West.
The result: the end of the Cold War, reunification of Germany in NATO, liberation of eastern Europe, disintegration of the Soviet Union, and a new security order shaped by a range of arms control agreements. Never before — or since — in history has such a major realignment of international politics occurred without a shot being fired.
George H.W. Bush personified the vision, wisdom, civility, and grace that political leaders need to navigate a still-dangerous world. We should demand no less from our leaders today.
Schuyler Foerster
Colorado Springs
Moaning about bike lanes
Stacy Poore’s letter to the editor was spot-on! We live in this beautiful place and, for most of us, life is good. Why are people moaning about the bike lanes?
To make this city a better place for all kinds of people with all kinds of transportation needs we need alternative lanes.
The problem that writers such as Mable Mays have is that they can’t imagine someone using a different kind of transportation than a car or truck. Can we all just agree to this: the fewer vehicles on the roads of El Paso County, the better a city this will be.
Jennifer Bell
Colorado Springs
Logical and welcome decision
Driving Weber street yesterday provided a wonderful surprise. The street has been realigned with parking next to the curb, bike lane clearly marked next to it and vehicle traffic near the center line. While the street remains one lane in each direction, it no longer provides free training for driving obstacle courses. Thanks to whomever made this logical and welcome decision.
Richard Lirette
Colorado Springs
Appreciative of the support
I recently availed myself of the opportunity to transfer my wife’s remains from Fort Logan National Cemetry to the newly opened Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Colorado Springs is the place she called home since 1969. I could not be more pleased with the attention and support I received.
I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the administration office of Fort Logan National Cemetery, to Paul LaGrange and Anthony Cicco of Pikes Peak National Cemetery and to Bobby Cappadona, of Cappadona Funeral Home. His expert advice, coordination, facilities and management made the transfer possible and without a hitch. The staff at Pikes Peak National Cemetery made this transfer seem effortless, with all of the kindness and support one could expect. Thank you, one and all.
Matthew Fronzaglia
Colorado Springs
College is expensive
Concerning Eamon Eriksen’s letter, “A generation burdened with debt”: upper education is not a right, it’s a privilige. It is by choice one attends and by choice they pay the cost. Neither your fairy godmother or the government should step in and erase your choice to accept the debt. In the 1970s being married to a military member meant we were considered “out of state” for everywhere other than our home state. I couldn’t afford college and had to settle for adult classes when offered at a resonable rate — again my choice.
I chose not to carry huge debt. We all know college is expensive, if you choose that route, shut up and pay up! By the way, we scrimped and saved and put two children through college debt-free.
Pat Hammond
Colorado Springs
Move toward workable solutions
Reading the “con” side of Saturday’s Pro/Con column ‘Fight climate change with a carbon tax?’ leads one to believe the United States is a leader in climate change solutions. With the administration in office, we all know nothing could be further from the truth. Kyle Isakower can cherry pick data and claim the U.S. has “plunging” CO2 emissions, but the reality is we are, and have always been, a major contributor of greenhouse gasses. The IPCC’s warnings and the latest climate change report predict a clear and present danger if we choose inaction. H.R. 7173 is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. As mentioned briefly in Sunday’s edition, it is a bipartisan solution to our climate crisis.
A carbon tax is a market-based solution that provides a disincentive to emit carbon. Proceeds are returned to taxpayers, making it revenue neutral and offsetting higher fuel costs associated with the fee.
It’s time to move forward with workable solutions, contact our senators and urge them to support this bill.
Andrea Storrs
Woodland Park