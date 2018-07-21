Buffalo Soldiers anniversary
When I reflect on the history of America, we often overlook the minority contribution to the mosaic which is American history. This history is not often reflected in a majority of our public schools.
However, for now, I want to reflect upon July 28, which will be the 152nd anniversary of the congressional authorization of the creation of six black post-Civil War regiments with all white officers. According to some historians, in 1867 the Cheyenne were the first Native Americans to call these black troopers and soldiers Buffalo Soldiers. Other historians say it was the Comanche and others say Kiowa.
Regardless of the origin, it was a term of respect which was not initially understood by the black military members of the period. Later they became proud of their name and to this day the buffalo is part of the unit crest of the 10th U.S. cavalry.
The Buffalo Soldiers in addition to protecting the settlers from the hostile Indians and assorted outlaws also guarded the U.S. surveyor creating the state lines of Colorado, built forts, helped build the telegraph lines and carried the U.S. mail much like the Pony Express. Their primary task was to take control of the Western territories and protect the settlers moving west.
Their place in history was largely ignored until Dr. William Leckie, University of Oklahoma in 1967, wrote the first definitive history of Buffalo Soldier based upon military records held in the Library of Congress and submitted primarily by the officers and commanders of the Buffalo Soldiers.
Due to funding and recruitment difficulties, the infantry regiments were eventually consolidated into two regiments. They became the 24th and 25th Infantry regiments; the cavalry regiments remained as the 9th and 10th.
Much appreciation goes to El Pomar Foundation, Ent Foundation, Pikes Peak Community Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Ferguson and so many other donors and supporters for making the local Buffalo Soldier memorial possible.
I would be totally remiss if I did not mention our local elected officials on the City Council lead by then-council president Merv Bennett; Colorado Senate, and House Districts, lead by Sen. Kent Lambert, the House of Representatives lead by Rep. Teri Carver. Their leadership made it possible for the creation of the unique Buffalo Soldiers highway, a 10-mile segment of U.S. 24.
Additionally, I would like to thank the committee and community supporters without whose help this would have been impossible: Bob Null, retired Col., USAF; Elmer “Jim” Mason, retired Col., USA; Mel Elliott, Lt. Col., USA; Dennis Moore, retired Tech Sgt., USAF; June Waller, community activist; George Payton, retired Command Sgt. Maj., USA; Terrance McWilliams, retired Command Sgt. Maj., USA; Sherman Fuller, retired Command Sgt. Maj., USA; Dawn Elliott, community activist and many others.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Construction is lagging
In 1931, the Empire State Building, with its 102 floors, was completed — in only 14 months. That, of course, included all the plumbing, electrical, and finished interior.
If the efficiency of the work being done on Pikes Peak Avenue was in operation then, they would probably just be starting the 25th floor.
Scott Anthony
Colorado Springs
Little-used bicycle lanes
Like nearly every citizen of the Springs, I pay federal gas, car and tire taxes — and additional state and general taxes, also dedicated to roads plus insurance.
Now I am learning that city traffic engineers are retiring paved road lanes and dedicating them to bicycle lanes. Bicycles are impractical for most citizens, the vast majority of whom are unable to take a bike to work, to a medical appointment, to school or to a grocery store.
Multiworker households might not be able to locate close to the jobs (or schools) of all workers (or students). Passenger auto miles outpace cycling miles by far — in the range of 4,000 to 30.
Why would the city invest in car lanes that are heavily used and then retire them to provide little-used bicycle lanes instead?
Only government would think to take infrastructure that is heavily used and convert it to that which people don’t use or only rarely.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
A waste of the city’s time
I don’t know what the answer is for the homeless problem in our city is. However, I do know the following:
1) The average citizen is tired of seeing their community, bike paths, and shopping centers being trashed by homeless. Pick up your crap!
2) Tired of paying for cleanup after these people.
3) Tired of seeing panhandlers on every street corner and lying in the middle of the sidewalks.
4) Tired of the City Council’s feeble attempt to control camping by passing a useless ordinance.
Where do they think a person sleeping near the creek is going to get $2,500 to pay a fine? This was a waste of council’s time as were the no loitering signs in the medians.
Should our mayor like to take another bike ride to work perhaps he should try the Midland Trail along U.S. 24 rather than Main Street.
A plan to curb city growth should include renting future residents bikes and taking them on a closeup tour of the lesser traveled areas of our city so they can see this for themselves. This would surely discourage future residents from moving here.
Dennis Trombetta
Colorado Springs