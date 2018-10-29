Bring depression into the discussion
I applaud the recent editorial on improving teen mental health. We might not have all the answers, but some important things we do know are:
Suicide is complicated, rarely with one single cause. However, underlying mental health conditions such as depression are critical risk factors (SAMHSA)
Mental illness is our nation’s leading cause of disability (NAMI)
An estimated 1 in 5 people — nearly 20 percent of our population — lives with a mental health condition (NAMI), and depression affects 8 percent. (CDC)
Chances are good that we know someone with mental illness, yet how many of us talk about these important issues? Why is there no shame in discussing our family history of cancer, yet somehow admitting a history of depression causes us to isolate? When my father was struggling with cancer, our home was filled with visitors, flowers, and support. But when my sibling was hospitalized for mental illness and addiction, our home was silent, neighbors avoided us, and the last thing we expected was flowers.
I call on our community to unite, with leadership and compassion. Ask for conversations — ask your schools, faith communities, and elected officials to take the lead in hosting conversations.
The right to privacy and the right to speak freely should be respected. Yet lines separating silence and shame are blurry, so let’s make sure that when our families — and our teens—are ready to talk, that we have opportunities for them to be heard, without fear of stigma. I wish all of us the courage to connect.
Lori Salgado, Ph.D.
Colorado Springs
Haven’t seen the bikes on Cascade
I drive a good way on Cascade Avenue to Fontanero to Constitution several times a week and ever since the bike lanes have been added, which is about six weeks, I have seen a grand total of eight (8) bicycles using these lanes.
I thought that voting for the road tax was to benefit those of us driving motorized vehicles and not those riding bikes. I see that bike lanes have also been added on North Carefree now. I drive that street every day and have yet to see bikes.
I am disappointed and will never vote in favor of a road tax again. Thank you for deceiving those of us who actually drive our streets.
Jim Deitrick
Colorado Springs
Making voting easier
It’s never been easier to vote in southeast Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Democratic Party is committed to everybody voting. This year we worked with the county Elections Department to open voter service and polling centers at Sand Creek Library, the Zalman Center at Harrison High School and the Citadel. These centers are open until Election Day, Monday-Friday 8-5 and Saturdays 8-1, with longer hours Nov. 5-6. If you did not receive a mail ballot, misplaced it, messed it up or are not registered to vote, you can fix problems in a few minutes and vote. You can also hand in your completed ballot.
Other centers and ballot drop locations can be found at www.epcvotes.com. No lines now, but these locations will be very busy on Election Day, so take care of your voting business early!
Mike Maday
Colorado Springs
A sci-f i reptile named Gerrymander
Gerrymandering is all about politicians picking reliable voters (to stay in power) while intentionally preventing voters from picking their politicians (the way it’s supposed to be). How do they do that?
Legislative districts are always drawn by the political party in power to favor themselves and harm their opposition. That’s why they often look so bizarre, like some sort of sci-fi reptile named Gerrymander. It’s simple human nature and anti-American at its core.
You’d hope serving our nation and community would be the one place we’d see the best in ourselves, but 200-plus years of gerrymandering proves it just doesn’t work that way. Career politicians are like rabid dogs; they just can’t help it.
There’s more to it, of course, and those amendments are not perfect, but they’re pretty good. So, I’ll vote for Amendments Y & Z as the best hope we have to stop those politicians from serving themselves rather than us. Please vote in favor, too.
Ed Herlik
Colorado Springs
Suspicious of quick arrest of bomb er
Let me get this straight: in less than a week, the FBI (arguably, the most competent investigative law enforcement agency on the planet) has made the arrest of a suspect in the “mail bombs” sent to a variety of current and former Democratic politicians (President Barack Obama, Vice-President Joe Biden, senators and cabinet officials) confident that they have their man.
Concurrently, President Donald Trump (and anyone associated with him or his 2016 presidential campaign) have been accused of “collusion” with Russian government agent/operatives to manipulate the 2016 presidential election. With a special counsel appointed (the special counsel a former FBI director, no less) and no expense spared (as this is really important) untold millions of dollars have been spent, and the full resources of the FBI have been applied for over the last two-ish years in an effort to prove the allegations of this case and ...crickets.
Less than a week to catch a bomber: Yeah, FBI!
More than two years to prove obvious collusion with the Russians: Wait. What?!
I’ve said it before: I may have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Correction
An Oct. 26 letter to the editor, “Center is a good alternative to Y” contained misinformation. The Garden Ranch Y is not closing. On Sunday, Oct. 28, the large pool and hot tub were closed for repairs. The rest of the facility remains open.