Bring the red light cameras back
I totally support the return of the cameras at the intersections around our city! Certainly, off hours police, fire, city council representatives and citizens like myself have witnessed the continual running of red lights — often at great hazard to others. Bring the red light cameras back and consider increasing their numbers.
Elissa Feldmeyer
Colorado Springs
Poor conditions for camp fi res
We have now learned three young people started the High Chateau fire by failing to completely extinguish a campfire. A father of one of these mental giants advised them not to have a campfire, but they built one anyway. They said they were spooked by a bear during the night and abandoned their campsite. There was probably a bear... Smokey the Bear. Too bad good ole Smokey didn’t whack them with his shovel.
Come on, people. Use your brains. Building a fire of any sort during this hot, dry summer is just plain dumb.
Martha Brewer
Colorado Springs
If Durango can do it
I just returned from a week in Durango — a really nice downtown with no street beggars. They have posted signs that say “no loitering or solicitation” and apparently enforce that edict. The result is an enjoyable visit to a colorful downtown. There are of course still folks “working the sign” as they say but they are outside of town at the Walmart rather like our own on 8th Street. So if Durango can do this, why can’t Colorado Springs?
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Civility should start at the top
After mulling over Robert Blaha’s guest opinion from Monday’s Gazette I feel compelled to respond to his one-sided attack on so called “fire-breathing ‘broadminded’ liberals”. Blaha seems to blame the death of civility squarely on liberals when in fact there is enough blame to go around with conservatives shouldering a large part of the blame. Both sides can point to commentators and pundits of both liberal and conservative stripes who have, for years, harangued the other side. Blaha specifically mentions the so called restraint of word and deed of “most of us on the conservative side” when President Obama was in office, however, he conveniently doesn’t mention the current occupant of the Oval Office who almost daily disparages organizations and people with whom he disagrees. Trump’s tweets routinely contain innuendos, half-truths, and outright lies, and in his town halls he gets even nastier. This, is unprecedented in our history. Civility should start at the top but this president is incapable of civility, and conservatives applaud him.
Jim Copeland
Colorado Springs
Aggravating our differences
Robert Blaha is correct that incivility is getting out of hand, but like so many Trump apologists he ignores the pivotal role played by the president in inciting the rancor that abounds in the land (“Reflections on the lack of civility”, July 9).
He claims that when conservatives disagreed with Barack Obama’s policies, they still maintained “respect for the office” (he doesn’t acknowledge the many exceptions), and this lack of respect is what’s different now.
The reflection on Obama is instructive and points to something else that is also much different today. Whatever disagreements critics may have had with the Obama administration, there was a nearly universal bipartisan agreement that he brought personal thoughtfulness, decency and dignity to the presidency. He regularly summoned us to embrace our common values and aspirations as Americans.
Such traits and instincts are foreign to Trump. Setting us against one another and aggravating our differences are his stock in trade. He offers nonstop insults, self-adulating classism (“We are the elites,” he tells his rally goers), enemy-naming, white separatist sympathizing, and even not-always-subtle prods to violence. As president, he arguably bears more responsibility than anyone else for inspiring incivility in our discussions and disagreements. Is it any wonder respect for the office is at such a low?
Blaha says he wants people who embrace extremes to be held accountable and says we need to seriously ask “when is enough enough?” True, but he should have added that the person we most need to hold accountable and confront with that question is Donald Trump.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs
Justice has a cost
Anti-death penalty advocates have long argued that pursuing the death penalty is not fiscally responsible. They hope to sway those conservatives who are typically pro death penalty and fiscally conservative.
Monday’s Gazette article by Lance Benzel again tilts at this windmill. But it raises some interesting questions. How much money did we spend on Terry Nichols, currently a resident of the Super-Max since 2004? How much have we spent on the numerous legal challenges Nichols has brought (not all of which are related to the Oklahoma City bombing)? Considering the long-term cost, should younger criminals convicted of capital crimes be more desirable candidates for the death penalty? Juveniles would have an even better cost over time return. That argument is absurd.
Justice has a cost; the death penalty has philosophical and moral arguments but the financial one falls flat. It’s like the man who kills his parents and begs the court’s mercy on an orphan.
Steven Lair
Colorado Springs