Blankets for those in need
I am thankful that Colorado Springs City Council recently voted $500,000 for additional beds at the Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. This latest taste of cold, snowy weather lends urgency to helping those in our community without shelter from the coming winter. Last week I found out that the two shelters, besides needing beds, definitely have a need for blankets, too. Sometimes a blanket is given to a person leaving, or one is given to a person turned away for lack of bed space.
How wonderful to know that your donated blanket is wrapping around and keeping someone warm from the cold ... and how wonderful for a homeless person to know someone bought or made this blanket, quilt, or throw, to keep him or her warm.
Perhaps a sewing or needlework group would like to help. For the Rescue Mission use their Donation Drop Off warehouse at 111 W. Las Vegas, Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday 9-11 a.m. The Salvation Army receives donations at 709 S. Sierra Madre, near Cimarron, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. -noon.
Sally Green
Colorado Springs
Technology that could help
The city of Colorado Springs has dealt with speeding, and pedestrian traffic deaths by saying they were installing red light cameras at certain intersections. Now recently they have reduced the speed limit on Academy. But wouldn’t it make more sense to install coordinators, that is, units that coordinate traffic lights on major highways, that have traffic lights? That way when you drive the speed limit the lights turn green when you approach them.
This discourages speeding, by giving a positive, instead of negative reinforcement to good driving habits. It also reduces pollution by making vehicles run more efficiently, not having to stop, and start so often. Furthermore the chances of rear-end collisions are reduced. I worked in the traffic light industry at a factory, where they made traffic light equipment for 14 years, so I know it is possible to do this. Why the city has neglected to invest in this technology is a question I’ve asked myself for years.
Cornelius Flaherty
Colorado Springs
I nclusion of Confederacy inappropriate
I attended the Colorado Springs Veterans Day parade on November 3 with my family. We enjoyed the parade and were proud to see a vivid civic spirit and participation by many enthusiastic organizations.
I was however surprised to see the Sons of Confederate Veterans among the marchers, and dismayed to see that they represented the “President Jefferson Davis Camp 175”.
Veterans Day is a national holiday of the United States of America, designed to honor those who fought in the service of the United States. The Confederacy was in rebellion against the United States; Jefferson Davis as its leader must therefore be considered a principle enemy of the nation. Confederate soldiers fought against the United States. It is wrong to include their advocates in events on Veterans Day. We may learn from our historical adversaries, and grant them recognition where due; but it is unjust to our armed forces to include their enemies on the day given by our nation to honor American patriots. Like Jefferson Davis, Benedict Arnold was also a distinguished American soldier before he betrayed the country; he subsequently fought well for the British; but we do not honor him on Veterans Day.
Chris Sandrolini
Colorado Springs
Support for the troops
As I reflect on Veteran’s Day I am acutely aware of many things. First there are the millions of men and women who went above and beyond in the Armed Forces over the course of many, many decades, with thousands giving their lives for this country. Thank you. I am proud to be a veteran alongside of you.
Along with my appreciation is a profound sadness as I read the report this morning that tens of thousands of veterans have not received their GI Bill benefits for months…Months! Many of these vets are on the verge of being evicted and becoming part of the thousands of homeless veterans in our country. Many of these same vets are the homeless we see on the streets right here in Colorado Springs.
This is nothing new as troubles with the VA and veteran homelessness is something which has been going on for many years. Also, for too many years we have endured the self-congratulatory remarks from Congressman Doug Lamborn about his support of veterans and his accomplishments, specifically the approval of the Pikes Peak National Cemetery on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. I would like for Representative Lamborn to stop patting himself on the back for a military cemetery where vets can be laid to rest when they die and instead do something for the vets in CD-5 while they are still alive. Thank a vet, help a vet. #supportthetroops.
Bear Wilson
Colorado Springs
Eliminate cellphone use while driving
Colorado state law states that there is only a ban for texting while driving but, it does not ban talking on a cellphone while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle. It is disturbing to be stationed in a state that does not enforce a law prohibiting drivers to not talk on a cell phone while driving.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures only 15 of the 50 states including U.S. territories such as, Puerto Rico, Guam, District of Columbia, and the Virgin Islands have laws that make texting and talking on a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle illegal. Colorado is not one of those states, which is making driving on roads and the interstate more dangerous.
Colorado roads are dangerous to drive on due to the population growth that continues to happen.
I see drivers daily distracted by their cellphone holding up traffic or not paying attention swerving into other lanes nearly side swiping other cars and endangering others lives as well as their own. Establishing and enforcing laws to eliminate cellphone use while driving can mitigate distracted driving and possible accidents.
Patrick Hinojo
Colorado Springs