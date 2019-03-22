Bill would have devastating impact
With the overwhelming rejection of Proposition 112 last year at the ballot box, Coloradans sent a clear message — we don’t want natural gas and oil production regulated out of existence. So why are legislators considering a bill that would do just that?
SB 181 is being rushed through the Legislature. It’s almost as if its sponsors are afraid for the public to understand just how radical this legislation is. Those backing this bill understand that it could end most of Colorado’s energy development. That’s their goal, even if that’s not supported by the majority of people in our state.
If passed, SB 181 would have a devastating impact on Colorado. It would put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk. It would jeopardize energy production that supports 7 percent of the state’s economy. Hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for education is under threat.
Legislators should protect our communities. They need to reject SB 181 and work on compromise legislation that does not cause so many problems for our state.
Sandra Foote
Monument
Why the continued deafening silence?
This week, as President Donald Trump does battle with the ghost of John McCain (and everyone knows who wins that fight), it must finally be obvious to the remaining 30 percent of Americans who support Trump that this guy is unfit to be president. He has managed to insult nearly every group of Americans on one occasion or another. He has never learned one of the most fundamental lessons about being president – once you have been elected, you represent all Americans — not just your base. (And when you received 3 million fewer votes than your opponent, you really don’t have a mandate to push an extreme agenda either.)
What defies understanding is, why the continued deafening silence? A few years ago, I seem to recall editorial page references to President Barack Obama as “the great divider” and “the divider in chief” – Trump has divided America far beyond any divisions that existed under Obama — why the silence now? If not now, what would it take for you to speak out against this behavior? What hypocrisy on the part of those who look the other way and won’t stand up to this bully! It is especially surprising in a community like Colorado Springs which generally reveres its military heroes like John McCain.
Dave Seyfert
Colorado Springs
No longer a laughing matter
I’ve laughed off a lot of President Donald Trump’s silly tweets. But when he starts in again on the late Sen. John McCain, it’s no longer a laughing matter.
President Trump got deferments so he would not have to serve in the war in Vietnam. Senator McCain a was a Vietnam war hero. And he was paid back with years of captivity and ruined health for his service.
When I think of all the 18, 19, and 20 year-old kids that I went to high school with, who did not get deferments but instead died in Vietnam, it makes my blood boil to hear someone who avoided service mock and demean those who did serve.
President Trump blames Sen. McCain for failing to repeal Obamacare. Sorry, Mr. Trump, but there were many others in Congress besides McCain who did not support the repeal. Trump also says the repeal would have saved “a trillion dollars” but there is no documentation to support that claim.
So, to paraphrase Mr. Trump, “I was never a fan of (Donald Trump), and I never will be.”
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Not safe for anyone
I live in the 2100 block of N. Cascade. What the city is doing is not safe for anyone. Perhaps that is why a preponderance of cyclists using this north/south corridor use Wood Ave. or Tejon, etc.
It would seem city ears are plugged up by self-serving interest groups yapping (Colorado College and cycling groups). For an area with such an extensive, quality bike/running trail system it seems an over-packed tack to push more and more of this poorly thought out plan on the majority of roadway users.
Gael Bennett
Colorado Springs
A Shakespearean comedy
A comical act is soon to play out in the state Capitol. We know Colorado has turned into a blue state and it looks like it is headed further in that direction. So, one can expect the 2020 Presidential election results to favor a Democrat candidate in Colorado. With a booming national economy, it is very likely that Presidnent Donald Trump could win the majority vote nationally in 2020.
This is where the act gets funny — we get to watch all those elitists at our statehouse run around in a frenzy attempting to undo the law they recently enacted, which would force Colorado to give all its Electoral College votes to Trump. Shakespeare couldn’t write better comedy.
Douglas Gryboski
Colorado Springs
Chargemaster prices impact health care
The price of health care was once affordable and easily accessible to anyone that needed it. However through the years of capitalist motivated actions the price of such health care has gone up drastically. While health care plans were always to blame and politicians were the reason as to why the price of medical care was so high, that is far from the truth.
Chargemaster prices are the main route as to why the prices are so outrageous that having health care without insurance is unthought of.
A chargemaster is a document that overcharges the cost of medical equipment that is then the price that is given to insurance companies and that price is discounted from the chargemaster price.
This culture of over charging needs to be changed so that when someone is in need of life saving medical attention their life isn’t dependent on whether they can pay, as to if they live or not.
Ricardo Deniz
Colorado Springs