Biking thing is out of control
I am not anti-bicyclist. I am an avid believer in being outdoors. The bicyclist on the trails and walking paths throughout the city, however, believe these trails are just specifically for them.
They ride haphazardly down the trails jumping bouncing off the rocks chipping away, eroding away what once was a beautiful hiking trail.
They need to be stopped. The bicycling thing is out of control.
I believe they should have a designated place to ride. I just don’t believe it should be on every major street or in every open space where hiking and walking is so dangerous that perhaps they need to post a “hike or walk at your own risk, wild bicyclist own the pathway” sign so that you are aware that you might have to dodge them.
In the streets they just do whatever they want. Some, a very small number, actually will stop at a red light or a stop sign, but the majority just sail right on through and then they wonder why they get hit and then the person in the car that hit the dummy on the bike has to feel like crap. Rein in the crazy cyclists just a little bit. We all live here.
Sharon Smith
Colorado Springs
Cyclists can’t have it both ways
While I was driving north on Cascade Avenue this weekend, I actually saw a bicyclist. But he wasn’t in the bike lane. He was on the sidewalk, next to the bike lane.
This is the second time lately that I have seen an adult cyclist on Cascade speeding down the sidewalk and crossing in the pedestrian crosswalk.
Hey cyclists, you can’t have it both ways. A bicycle is not a pedestrian. A bicycle is a vehicle.
You have been given dedicated bike lanes (to the ire of many car drivers). So why don’t you use them?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Tax diversion plans by city, county
According to the article in the Nov. 16 Gazette, El Paso County will set aside increased sales and property tax revenue resulting from the new residential and commercial development proposed by the Colorado Springs Urban Development Authority to upgrade utility, sidewalk, street and other upgrades around the new stadium downtown.
The county will provide 100 percent of the increased sales and property taxes it collects for 25 years, approximately $52 million. The Urban Development Authority will use Tax Increment Financing funding also to support the private business advancing the stadium, hotels and apartments in this area. Tax Icrement Financing is a mechanism to capture the net new or incremental property taxes that are created when a vacant or underutilized property is redeveloped and use those revenues to help finance the project. Very similar to what the county will do.
As I have written previously, no additional taxes were to be used for the stadium per voter decision.
However, the additional money collected by the city and county on this urban renewal area that could benefit our overall community with better roads and services will not be there for 25 years.
Was this what you the voters had intended? I think it is another work around their promise similar to the I-25 gap widening, which never had an intended toll lane.
Because of this diversion of tax money to help the developers, tax rates will need to be raised to satisfy the proper needs of our community.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Incorrect information in letter
I am not a gun extremist but am interested in proper statistics. Kristen Schneider in her letter to The Gazette titled, “Let’s pass stricter gun laws,” had a couple of errors. “Statistics show that states with strong gun laws have significant declines in gun violence.”
Really? How about California and New York — strict gun laws and a large number of shootings.
Or my favorite,: “The U.S. Gun homicide rate is 25 times that of any other developed country.” How about: Australia, Europe as a whole, and Israel easy information to find instead of the usual incorrect quoting of numbers.
Also, I have yet to see The Gazette or any other paper in this state publish what the NRA does when it comes to free analysis of security in schools — being performed in Texas and other states.
That is a program that has been shown to work, and it does not advocate gun-carrying teachers.
Robert C. Schaller
Colorado Springs
Shedding light on Mueller probe
In response to Michael S. Welsh’s letter:
As someone who follows many news outlets, I cannot help but think that Welsh and I are not getting the same information.
As reported in most news outlets, the special council investigation by Robert Mueller has produced 36 indictments and 6 guilty pleas.
Every person charged has their own lawyer(s) whose job it is to delay the process and keep their client from being convicted.
As for getting another investigator . . . Robert Mueller is a registered Republican and an accomplished attorney appointed by President George W. Bush. He was the longest serving FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover (12 years).
I don’t think it would be easy to find such a qualified person to run this investigation, and how would starting over with a “Missouri, Kansas or Colorado detective agency” speed up the process?
Bert Entwistle
Colorado Springs