Start spending on real needs
My biggest concern about the installation of 379 miles of bike lanes is the cost. I have asked, and no one has an answer to the cost to date or the budget. Proposition 109 and 110 ( both tax hikes) had $86 million earmarked for bike lanes and 10 million/year for upkeep. They failed, so where is the money coming from?? What will be left undone?? I would vote for new sanitaion lines — ours are over 100 years old, even no potholes, streetlights that work, a gas line that doesn’t leak, more police and emergency personnel, better equipment, scheduled repairs on utilities/not just emergency repairs. You can only spend a dollar once — let’s stop spending on “wouldn’t it be nice” and start spending on real needs.
Shirley Cannon
Colorado Springs
More bikes and cars
The city claims adding bike lanes on Cascade Avenue make everyone safer, but it makes no sense. If Bike Colorado Springs is to be believed, the lanes have resulted in a 93 percent increase in unique riders on Cascade. If true that means a lot more bikes are now riding next to cars. What is safe about that?
More bikes next to cars means more vehicle-bicycle collisions, the kind of collisions far more likely to result in injuries and even fatalities: 40 percent of bicycle-vehicle collisions have injuries compared with only 8 percent of all collisions. If cyclist safety was a top priority, the city would build bike amenities that get bikes away from cars, not the exact opposite. The city’s claims about safety—like almost all its claims about the bike lanes —don’t stand to reason.
Nicole Grant
Colorado Springs
City responds in time of need
I would like to give a shout-out to the city of Colorado Springs. During the storm Wednesday, a tree came down in our neighborhood blocking the road. Our neighbor called the city and within two hours people were out with their trucks and chain saws. Well done, Colorado Springs! It’s nice to know that our city cares and helps us out in our time of need. The people were quick, efficient, and came out in horrible weather to get the job done.
Thank you!
Kelly Filasky
Colorado Springs
Camel has his nose under the tent
The city charter directs that Utilities funds be kept separate from the municipal general fund of the city and from other city enterprises.
Historically, water rates have been set to just cover the costs of providing that service.
Our City Council, in a masterful act of abuse, acting as Council and as the Utilities Board, has created a deceitful method of getting around the charter provisions. It directed the Utilities to set rates above that required to cover costs, so as to deliberately generate a surplus to be used for park watering, a general fund operation. So your water rates are increasing, and you never were offered an opportunity to vote on increasing taxes, as required by TABOR if added tax money for the tax supported general fund were increased. Three council members — Don Knight, Bill Murray and Andres Pico — were very adamant vocally, and with their votes, that this was the wrong thing to do, but all the other council members outvoted them. More details are available on line in the Utilities Board minutes for 16 May, 2018, and in the City Council minutes for May 22, 2018.
The camel has his nose under the tent with this bit of charter violation. Proponents like to say it’s just a few million dollars for a worthwhile cause.
The resolution states it will double in 2020. This all makes me wonder what Utilities rates will be increased next to meet some other general fund shortfall.
Charles E Conser
Colorado Springs
Tell me it isn’t true
Being as we grocery shop at King Soopers at Tutt and Stetson Hills, I have followed what is happening with there being a potential strike.
That is not worrisome or concerning, except for my distaste for union activities and union leadership. However, each member has to make its own decision when it comes to going on strike.
Imagine my surprise, turning to frustration, when the process has the Denver stores and their members voting Thursday and Friday. Depending upon the count, the Denver members can put the union on strike without the Colorado Springs and Woodland Park members even having a say or having their vote count.
This is similar to people wanting to have New York, California and Illinois decide who is going to be the next president. That is what doing away with the Electoral College will allow.
What a mess this country has brought upon itself!
Duane C. Slocum
Colorado Springs