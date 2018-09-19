Bike lanes on Cascade are working
Everyone who writes to complain about how little use there is of the bike lanes and what a waste of money they are are missing an important point. These bikes lanes are calming the traffic.
I live in the Historic Old North End and the traffic on Cascade had become scary fast and congested. The bike lanes have driven volume to other streets which is a shame for them to have to endure. However, the bike lanes have so slowed the traffic on Cascade one could say it’s night and day.
Therefore, everyone complaining should decide if this is your desire to speed over a neighborhood’s desire for safer streets. This narrowing which includes bike lanes is working! I think folks need to refocus their ire on speeders and stop using bike lanes as a meme for poor planning and government waste. Bike lanes are a byproduct of traffic calming. It works!
William Boddington
Colorado Springs
Won’t go down Cascade again
The other afternoon, I drove almost the length of Cascade from North of Corpus Christie school to Uintah. The traffic light at the school was red and there were three cars waiting to proceed south. The light changed and we all went down the now single lane. Suddenly the lead car put on his brakes, causing all of following cars to hit the brakes unexpectedly. The lead car was trying to make a left turn on to a side street but he was partially blocked by another car turning left onto Cascade.
Fortunately all of us following in single file managed to avoid a rear end accident. No one pulled over into the new bike lanes. We then continued down Cascade to the Uintah intersection. The traffic light there was red and there were several cars waiting also in single file. I wanted to make a left turn but could not get into the turn lane because of the number of cars ahead of me. I watched as the green arrow came on but no one was in the turn lane. Finally the light was green for all traffic going South and North so I was able to get in the turn lane and make the turn across the traffic flow when an opening appeared — another dangerous situation. So, in the short drive down Cascade I managed to avoid a wreck, and made a risky left turn across traffic, all thanks to the new bike lanes. I won’t go down Cascade again.
Here is the bottom line — on a beautiful Fall afternoon, sunny, no wind, no rain there was not one cyclist on the entire street! No matter how many stupid bike lanes the City Council paints on our streets, Colorado Springs is never going to be Copenhagen!
Robert Bee
Colorado Springs
They have to park somewhere
Will the proposed 3,000-seat capacity CC ice arena be an iconic destination for hockey games or an embarrassing Potempkin venue, all glitz and no parking? In his recent article in The Gazette, Joey Bunch wrote about the strangulation of Denver’s downtown parking. Will we allow our downtown to suffocate in the same way?
“Sure!” says CC. After all, according to their master plans, parking lots are ugly and vehicles unwelcome. So over the last twenty years, neighbors have watched as 500 parking spots on the campus and adjacent streets disappeared.
Defying incontrovertible facts, CC claims (The Gazette, July 26) there is no need for a parking structure for the new ice arena and that there is adequate existing parking. Math, common sense, and experience tell us this cannot be true. To qualify for City for Champions funding, the ice arena must host dozens if not hundreds of events each year and those attendees will not be CC staff and students. They have to park somewhere, and the campus is for all intents and purposes off limits.
From CC’s perspective, parking is a necessary and entirely unpleasant evil, best borne by the neighbors who lack CC’s aesthetic sensitivity. If our leaders allow this structure to be built without an honest parking plan, the damage to the surrounding neighborhoods will be irreversible.
By now CC’s neighbors are sadly accustomed, if not inured, to their serial prevarications, broken promises, and pretended concern for their neighbors. How much longer are our elected representatives going to pretend otherwise?
Jane Morgan
Colorado Springs
Impressive use of technology
While on a recent Saturday morning walk I saw some graffiti painted on a culvert in the neighborhood. I have a strong distaste for such vandalism. If not addressed promptly it seems to multiply. Using the GoCoSprings application I was able to photograph and report it as an issue to city officials. It just took a few seconds to make the entry on a smartphone. Before the walk was even complete I received notification the issue was resolved. The anti-graffiti team responded immediately and eliminated the eyesore.
Kudos to the city of Colorado Springs for using technology to provide an easy to use means for citizens to report and receive notification as to the resolution of such issues. Even more impressive is the speed at which reported issues are addressed. I have lived in many different places and have never seen that kind of response, especially on a weekend.
I encourage fellow citizens to download the app and take a role in reporting when things go amiss.
George Reed
Colorado Springs
The good that Trump has done
Leonard Pitts, someone who routinely comes across as left of center, wrote probably one of the worst columns I’ve read in recent memory. ( Sept. 17) In this waste of 10 minutes he calls the Trump presidency “sad” and “embarrassing”.
I have to ask though; what’s more embarrassing: a booming economy that has made 4 percent growth, the lowest unemployment numbers in a decade, North Korea finally respecting and listening to the POTUS, or is it because you are too blinded by political ideology that you fail to see any of the good Trump has done? I think it’s the latter; and that’s what is truly “sad.”
Scott Henderson
Colorado Springs