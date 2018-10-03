Bike lanes are being used
Colorado Springs please know that the new bicycle lanes along Cascade Avenue are much appreciated and are being used daily. Please see attached photo of northbound riders participating in the second Ladies PikeRide on share bicycles recently. We had a blast and even saw many other cyclists out using the lanes during our fun social ride. It is important for all to know that the lanes are being used by many different types of bicyclists and that it improves the quality of the experience.
Joan Stang
Colorado Springs
Questioning the “Bike Master Plan”
So we’re to believe, thanks to the city’s “Bike Master Plan”, kids in the Old North End will now be able to play and walk to school safely. Haven’t they been doing that for decades? Do those adults living in that neighborhood, who like to ride their bike around on a sunny weekend, ever consider riding down Wood Avenue or Tejon Avenue rather than Cascade? When I was a kid growing up in Denver, we road our bikes all over the city. ... on side streets not major thoroughfares.
If safety is so paramount on Cascade Avenue, then why have the crossing lights at Colorado College been removed? And, why haven’t bridges been utilized there rather than the multiple, traffic congesting crosswalks. Oh, the students wouldn’t use them? If $250 tickets were handed out for jaywalkers, I’ll bet they would.
Now we’re also being told a survey of those under the age of 40 and the majority of over 8,000 public comments from our citizenery indicate they want these bike lanes all over town. If this is true, then my question is, where are they? Where are all these bicyclists, because I sure don’t see them. What percentage of people actually ride their bikes to work in Colorado Springs? Or, is this being done for recreational bike riders? I’m trying to remember the last time I saw a family riding by on bicycles, on the their way to dinner.
And, if this Master Plan is going to reduce “wear and tear on our streets”, won’t that require people to actually get out of their cars and ride bikes? In the winter months? What’s the cost of this Master Plan anyway?
Whatever ridiculous amount it no doubt is, wouldn’t it be interesting to know how may pothole repairs that would equate to? Or, how many miles of new or improved “real bike paths” could have been created?
Finally, comparing this waste of taxpayer money to ADA improvements is really reaching. Curb cuts for those in wheelchairs and signal beepers for the blind do not negatively affect the use of our roadways.
I truly admire anyone who gets out on their bike, regardless of their reason. But unfortunately, Americans won’t get out of their cars. That’s a fact. And, painting bike paths on our streets won’t change us or our culture to that of Europeans.
Albert Elliott
Colorado Springs
What can the public do?
It appears that the majority of citizens have no voice when it comes to matters of transportation. Specifically, the downsizing of roads in Colorado Springs from two lanes in each direction to one plus a bike lane, and the addition of a third lane to I-25 as a toll lane between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, when the majority of the public opposed both.
It appears that information that the I-25 third lane would be a toll lane was intentionally withheld from the public until after El Paso County voters approved spending tax dollars for this project. Government appointed bureaucrats and employees, not elected officials, made these decisions. So what recourse does the public have in such matters?
Simple, oppose any tax increases and bond measures for transportation projects until our state and local government listens to the people. Once completed, the public can also boycott the I-25 toll lane by refusing to use it. But of course, if proposed transportation tax increases and bond measures are not passed by voters, the public also suffers from poor road maintenance, etc., which the government will be quick to blame on the voters in reminding them to pass such increases in the next election. But then why should the voters trust the government with their tax dollars when the bureaucrats spend our money as they want without regard to what the public wants? Perhaps an initiative undoing El Paso County tax dollars being contributed to the I-25 toll lane should be presented.
Richard Muegge
Colorado Springs
Get involved, make changes
As an Air Force veteran working hard to support my family, to volunteer at my church and to give back in our community, I don’t think it’s too much to ask for an economy that work for all of us, not just the wealthy few.
But it seems like big corporations and their fancy lobbyists set the rules and regulations that make them rich while putting working people on the back burner. Corporations and their wealthy CEOs are rewarded with tax breaks while we work paycheck to paycheck, our health care is gutted, our retirements are threatened and our workplaces are less safe.
I’ve had enough and I’m ready to make change. That’s why I’m fired up and ready to put aside personalities and party labels to elect candidates who will lift up working families, rein in Wall Street and other special interests and get “dark money” out of politics. I’ve decided it’s not enough to just vote myself, so I’ll be working with my union to make phone calls, knock on doors and do everything I can do to convince others to vote so we can level the playing field for non-billionaires like us. I urge readers to get involved and make change, too.
Ken Schauer
Colorado Springs