Cascade bike lanes a waste of money
After reading multiple opinions about Cascade Avenue, one of our (former) most beautiful streets, I finally drove there to see for myself. And: What the .....
I was expecting a multitude of bicycle riders, well, at least a good number, or at the very least, a few. To my surprise, there was one man with a bicycle, and he was pushing it on the sidewalk. All the white paint, serving absolutely no purpose, is ugly and distracting. Yes, cars do slow down, because there is nowhere to go, no way to pass, not even bicyclists to avoid.
A waste of money? Yes! Will I drive there again to enjoy the beauty of the tree-lined streets and the stately houses? Probably not. Nor will I show my visitors from out of state or abroad how we live here in Colorado Springs. Something I used to do and felt pride in doing so.
You might not print this, as I am sure much has been said and written on this topic, but I just had to voice my disappointment.
Doris (Finzel) McLeod
Colorado Springs
In defense of the Springs
I just checked — yup, I still live in Colorado Springs. I was confused after I read Sarah Brown’s letter. No city is perfect, but I have found Colorado Springs to be a city that for the most part has courteous drivers, (OK, four-way stop signs might be challenging on occasion,) and helpful people. There is litter, but it is less in evidence than other thriving cities. Sometimes I have to pick up poop bags on the trail. I’m OK with that.
However, I am seriously concerned about the reference to unfriendly people.
Good grief Sarah, where are you hanging out. I find people in the stores, on the trail, at the Y, even in parking lots, to be kind, often funny, and truly courteous as a rule.
Yes, there is homelessness, and it would be good to have the churches involved. It is a sad and ongoing problem for which I do not have a solution. Many of the homeless were once soldiers; many have mental challenges.
I should mention that I am purchasing a home in this city. That is because of the people, the mountains, and the general sense of (mostly) good will I have found in this city. I am truly sorry you are not happy here. I love it and do what I can to make this place welcoming.
Kathi Rudawsky
Colorado Springs
A proud historical name
I loved the picture in the Sept. 12 Gazette “A look back” column of the Hairston family at a Colorado Springs Sky Sox game in 1953.
The Colorado Springs Sky Sox name goes back to at least the 1950s, shown by the captions ,which say the Sky Sox was a Class A affiliate of the White Sox in 1950. That was 68 years ago. The Sky Sox name is a proud, historical name.
And now the baseball club leaders want to replace the historic Sky Sox name with Rocky Mountain Oysters !! (Or equally silly — Colorado Springs Happy Campers, Colorado Springs Lamb Chops, Colorado Springs Punchy Pikas, or Colorado Springs Throttle Jockeys).
Ridiculous! Why change a good thing? If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Retire old coal-f i red plants
According to The Gazette’s Sept. 10 article, I was excited to learn that Xcel Energy, the largest supplier of electricity in Colorado, decided to close two coal-fired power plants in Pueblo and replace them with wind and solar generation.
This innovation marks a new era in the inevitable change Colorado and the world are undergoing to usher in an age of cleaner air and cheaper energy for the consumer. Yes, cheaper! According to the Colorado Energy Plan, the technology exists. Xcel will install state-of-the art batteries to store the renewable energy to provide for natural fluctuations in supply.
In contrast, while we applaud Colorado Springs for planning new solar projects to provide 95 megawatts (enough to power 30,000 homes) and increase summer renewable energy generation to 15 percent, our Utilities board could do so much more! It is time to really move ahead and retire the dirty old coal-fired plants that we rely on before 2023, which is a realistic estimate of what is feasible. The Colorado Springs Utilities Board and City Council bureaucracies need to move!
Jeanie Bein
Colorado Springs
Answers to legitimate questions
One can only imagine what rock George Douglas has been living under for the past decade. Or perhaps he gets all his news from reliable sources such as Breitbart and Fox News. But he asks some legitimate questions, and they deserve answers.
Douglas wrote, “People say he [Trump] lies but don’t say about what.” Nonsense! Numerous fact-checking agencies (like nonpartisan Politifact) and news outlets have reported specifics on Trump’s falsehoods. Douglas requested examples. Here are a few egregious topics. Trump lied about: The size of the crowd at his inauguration; that he won the popular vote were it not for voter fraud; that there was rampant voter fraud; his reason for firing Comey; payoffs to McDougal and Daniels; the efficacy of FEMA’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and that never before in the past 100 years has the GDP growth exceeded the unemployment rate.
Douglas asked what Obama accomplished in eight years. When Obama took office in 2009, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 7949. When he left office in 2017, it stood at 19,745 — an increase of nearly 150 per cent. By contrast, since Trump’s inauguration, the market has increased about 32 percent. Obama inherited an economy in the sewers, and his administration pulled it out. Trump inherited an economy that was soaring; he and his supporters imagine that all the gains are due to his policies.
Maybe you like the Republican tax cut. Personally, I do not. It increased my take-home pay by about 1 percent and adds, optimistically, $1.5 trillion to the deficit. It boggles my mind that Republicans could support this.
The fact is that Donald Trump’s administration has proved both the most inept and corrupt since the Constitution was ratified. Never before have so many been fired or resigned in disgrace. Never before have so many appointees been forced to withdraw due to their inappropriateness for the office.
Mark Von Hendy
Colorado Springs