Bigger is not always better
I couldn’t agree more with the “Too many unfortunate changes” letter Aug. 5. I can’t understand why we need/want more growth. We are destroying the very things that make our city special.
Crime, shootings, and killings are out of control. Traffic is a mess. Our roads are maxed out. People blatantly and routinely drive 15-25 mph over the posted speed limit. You can’t safely pull onto a main street from a side street. It’s become normal for 3-4 cars to turn left in front of oncoming traffic after the left turn signal has turned red. And, unfortunately, police cruisers rarely patrol many parts of town. Why have traffic laws if we aren’t going to enforce them?
I’ve been a resident for 47 years and have never seen such an inept and under-staffed police department. One of the foremost roles of government is to protect its citizens. Yet locally, it seems to be the last of our priorities.
New housing construction is happening everywhere, with seemingly little thought given to water shortage, clean air, and an increasingly inadequate infrastructure. We are destroying the very things that make people want to live here, all in the name of growth. Bigger is not always better! Do we really want to be “Denver South?” I don’t! Hopefully our local government will wake up.
Claude Oleyar
Colorado Springs
Just tell the truth from the start
Thank you, Cheri Ofner, for reminding us of all the accomplishments of the Trump administration. I do have a problem, though, when you say liberals won’t support the president. Some liberals, whom may be Independent, want a president that doesn’t continually lie to the public, either in his tweets or rallies, about situations or facts. I believe many of his supporters have looked the other way either because the Clintons did it, or maybe that’s what we expect from politicians.
What about draining that swamp? Doesn’t that include the politicians that don’t tell us the truth?
Now we have a nonpolitician in the office that doesn’t tell us the truth. Don’t we teach our children to tell the truth, not to lie about situations? We should not accept this behavior from anyone, especially the one holding the highest office in the land. President Trump would have done himself a tremendous service by just telling the truth from the start. America should expect that from our president.
Wolfgang Griesinger
Colorado Springs
Refuting need for new bike lanes
In addressing Zach Owens’ response to more bike lanes, he is correct, and he gives the (anti-bike lane) points validity by saying they are valid concerns. Those points being bike lanes having a negative impact on traffic patterns, their futility or low use, “and more.”
I don’t know what the “and more” means. It could possibly mean the added expense to tax payers of installing these lanes, or possibly a vehicle owner paying taxes to support bike lanes whereas a cyclist contributes literally nothing to the installation and upkeep of bicycle lanes.
Zach, as far as reducing pollution and lessening the demand for gas I would challenge that.
The bike lanes would cause an increase in traffic congestion, thereby causing more pollution and lowering a vehicle’s MPG, thus increasing, not lessening, the demand for gas.
I guess your “connection to the community,” whatever that means, can’t be refuted.
Leo Jones
Colorado Springs
Unbalanced sentencing frees criminals
I have been thinking about officer Duzel, who was shot last week by Al Khammasi.
I attended several court hearings with Judge Teresa Cisneros (retiring). In her court was a “non U.S.” citizen charged with drug trafficking from California. The initial charge was for drugs that would put him in jail for minimum of 10 years. The district attorney’s office under Dan May opted to reduce the charge, giving him a sentence of under a year.
In the same court room, I saw a man who violated a restraining order given six years in prison!
I happened to see May at an event and mentioned my concerns to him regarding this unbalanced sentencing. He gave me his business card and asked me to write his secretary (Becca) with the information and said that his “people” were not supposed to plead these types of cases.
I wrote the letter and sent it in February, and never received a reply (what a surprise). So I wonder what this officer’s shooter will get when he goes to court. He is a previous offender with multiple felonies. I think our current DA does not fairly try cases and is allowing these scumbags out on the street.
Bonnie Staton
Colorado Springs
No good comes from lying
Your editorial from the Philadelphia Inquirer “Facebook can’t be the sole watchdog” couldn’t be more appropriate. Yesterday a friend shared a post on Facebook, “Today is the 42 Anniversary of the Vietnam War. No mention of it anywhere. Hats off to veterans.” The Vietnam War did not start or end in 1976! The original post was shared from an extreme conservative Facebook page. This friend did not do the math and he was old enough to have been drafted during the war/conflict. Trump and others lie, twist facts and figures and we should all realize that truth is hard to find these days. But we have the resources to spend 5 minutes researching something that we think is important and want to pass on. Credibility is lost and no good comes from lying, intentionally or not.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs