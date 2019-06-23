Biden doesn’t deserve this treatment
Joe Biden worked with southern senators who were racists starting in 1973. Things were amazingly different back then, and one of the differences was that people in the Senate seemed to feel that it was their job to work together on things that affected our country, as compared with the absolute disaster the Senate is now, where the Republicans’ only goal seems to be to follow a man who has no morals or concern about anything but himself.
This is my point: Biden is being crucified for saying he worked with these racists civilly. It happened in a totally different time, a time when things other than race were at the forefront of most people’s minds. I think Biden, who is a decent man, who was our vice-president, and who
is an ethical and intelligent person, is being so viciously attacked. He may not win the election but he doesn’t deserve this treatment for doing what people did in those days.
He served our country well with our first African American president and they are dear friends. His actions today, no doubt would be different. Things have drastically changed in the world today.
Sally Alberts
Monument
Difference between right and wrong
It’s time to question who the true victims of society really are.
In the recent shoplifting incident in Phoenix, Ariz., the child involved is the victim of her parents’ failure to teach her the difference between right and wrong.
In the immigration problems we are experiencing, it is also up the parents to exercise common sense and not bring children into a chaotic world, unless they can assume full responsibility for them. Knowing the consequences when parents subject their children to danger by crossing the U.S. borders illegally, why continue to procreate irresponsibly?
As for the rest of us, knowing the consequences of allowing the mighty dollar run our lives, chances are we will vote, once again, for the one who has divided this country more than previous presidents in recent years, unless we exercise some critical thinking, not to mention common sense.
How does one teach children these days that to tell the truth does matter? That to steal is wrong, when our role models do not practice those values? How do we teach adults that a position of power does not mean you have free range to use it to hurt those who are powerless?
Whom does one appeal to, anymore, to create some change for the better? … unrelated to money? As things are now, not even organized religions seem to have the courage to step in and remind us that money is not the only path to heaven, paradise, happiness, nirvana, or whatever your beliefs are.
Not to despair, though. The more unrest I sense among my peers (retired seniors), who can still exercise the ability to think critically, and subsequently act on their principles, the more hopeful I become, realizing that we can make a difference. Little do we know that we can do something beyond losing sleep at night, over-eating, smoking or whatever your drug of choice may be.
Instead, we can appeal to reason spreading the word that we do not want division. To make this country greater than it already is, let’s vote for intrinsic values such as truth, variations of the Golden Rule, a lighter burden on our conscience when we become oblivious to the difference between right and wrong.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Reparations as a political tool
It appears to me that several congresspersons are using the suggestion of reparations as a vote getting mechanism of the African American community. It is not a means of atonement for past sins of the country as, if so, then many other nationalities would need to be included such as, Irish, British who came as indentured servants and the native Americans who were enslaved by other native Americans.
However, more to the point of the African Americans whose heritage can be traced back to forefathers who were slaves, we need to do a bit of history review as well as consider the fate of those descendants had their forefathers not been slaves.
Slavery was a world-wide practice at the time and could be traced back to Greek and Roman times and continues to this day is many countries.
Slavery is a sad blot on humanity along with numerous other practices like beheading people, sending people to death camps, slaughtering innocents who disagree with a political agenda.
Slavery practice was present in the African tribes both before it came to America as well as after the U.S. gave it up after the Civil War. Brazil legislated the abolishment of slavery in 1888. Many countries still practice slavery including several in Africa where forced labor is an accepted practice.
If our present descendants from U.S. slavery had not been slaves here, they could have been slaves elsewhere or maybe even escaped slavery all together. Considering the latter, then all those descendants could be living in Africa now. Life in Africa is not of a high quality. Most homes, if you can call them homes, have no indoor toilets, no running water, no solid flooring, use charcoal to heat water and cook or, if lucky, have a propane camp type stove and eat mostly in-season fruits and vegetables or hunt for bush meat.
It is highly doubtful the even our poorest descendant of slavery would want to go back to live permanently in Africa. Therefore, it would appear that their forefathers, although subjected to a very inhumane condition, actually suffered so they could better the living conditions of their descendants.
Thankfully, slowly but surely inhumane practices are discarded by civilizations. Slavery is one practice so discarded, especially in the U.S. Looking backward and claiming “poor me” is a sad way to try and stimulate political votes.
Gene Greene
Colorado Springs