Before the cruise missiles fly
Readers old enough to remember the early days of our military engagement in Vietnam, or the weeks preceding the invasion of Iraq should find the present rhetoric about the threat posed by Iran to be more than a little discomfiting. We’re hearing the same old lines about “while there is no definite proof or smoking gun about (fill in the blank)’s intent to attack America or our allies, our intelligence services are confident that bad things are happening, or are about to happen and we, therefore, need to be poised to respond with overwhelming force; etc, etc, etc”. What could go wrong? As we saw in Vietnam and in Iraq there’s an awful lot than could, and did, go wrong. We, and everyone else in the Middle East and Western Europe, are still paying the price for our Iraqi blunders and will continue to do so for many years.
The attacks on tankers in the Sea of Oman seem much too Gulf of Tonkin-ish and play too neatly into the desires of John Bolton and Secretary Mike Pompeo to finally have it out with Iran.
Iran has little to gain and lots to lose from a shooting war with the U.S. Whatever else they may be, they’re not stupid. There are, however, other players in the Middle East and elsewhere who would gain mightily from such a conflict and each of them has the ability to covertly attach a few limpet mines to the hulls of unsuspecting tankers. We should hope that line of investigation is diligently followed before the cruise missiles fly.
Clemenceau, the political leader of the French during WWI, stated that “war is too important to be left to the generals.” In today’s world, it’s also too important to be left to the president and his political advisors. The Founders recognized that and tried to insure that such decisions were left in the hands of Congress, the people’s representative. Our Congress, either through cowardice or political expediency, has ignored that responsibility for almost 50 years and, as a consequence, many thousands of our citizens, and millions of other people have been killed, maimed, and displaced. Whatever your political persuasion you owe it to you and your neighbors’ children and grandchildren to contact your representatives and demand that the decision to commence armed conflict be returned to its rightful place.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
This is not a hypothetical
I am astounded by this craziness about the president being asked a hypothetical question in which he said he would take a call from some representative from a foreign power and would contact the FBI if he thought this was necessary. The Democrats and the mainstream press has gone hysterical.
The Clinton people paid for information from the Russians that was probably written by the KGB that put us through this two year nightmare of the Mueller investigation. Interestingly, the Mueller investigation did not even bother to check out this true interference in our election. I heard little from the mainstream press and the Washington establishment about this. This is not a hypothetical. The hypocrisy is stunning.
Here is a hypothetical: Candidate A is running for president, and he receives a call from the Russian ambassador who says he has important information about candidate B. Candidate A says you are interfering with our election and hangs up on him. Candidate B wins the election. Then a Russian video surfaces of candidate B receiving $50 million dollars from the Chinese in return for the pledge not to interfere with the invasion of Taiwan.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs
An embarrassing road situation
I was so glad to read the letter by Gary Ammarell from Manitou on June 13 on the potholes along U.S. 24 from 8th Street to the Manitou exit and from the ramp entering U.S. 24 going east and realizing I am not the only one concerned. I contacted our mayor to see if this situation was under his authority and was directed to CDOT in Denver. Denver directed me to Region 2 in Colorado Springs. I, also, commented about the potholes and the obstacle course it took to try to miss the potholes. They had no idea when it was scheduled for repaving. Some of the larger holes have been patched, but very poorly in that they are already coming out. They seem to pick and choose which ones to fill, but not all of them. Someone needs to drive through this area and see that all the holes are repaired. I am not asking for repaving the entire stretch. Just fix properly what potholes are there and do them correctly. It is an embarrassing situation for a main thoroughfare in our area, and it is dangerous.
Cherry Burger
Colorado Springs
The hypocrisy of conservatives
The hypocrisy of conservatives never ceases to amaze me. This is particularly true of the right-wing population in Colorado Springs, as expressed by The Gazette and Rep. Doug Lamborn.
Conservatives say that they don’t want government interfering in their lives. Yet they are ecstatic when the Defense Department hands out $325 million for their community.
They don’t want women to make their decisions about their reproductive choices; government should decide for them. They think it would be perfectly OK if all nine of Colorado’s Electoral College votes were to go to a Republican. They applaud tax cuts for the rich and Supreme Court decisions such as Citizens United.
Republicans are supposed to believe in morality and “family values.” How can they support a lying, bigoted, misogynistic, bullying, thrice-married ignoramus like Donald Trump?
I applaud The Gazette for occasionally printing letters and op-ed pieces that are in disagreement with the paper’s political philosophy. It would be a dull world if we all thought alike.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs