Beautiful Strawberry Fields trails
At age 73, with Stage IV cancer, I took a chance and descended the new trail The Broadmoor has installed in Strawberry Fields on my bicycle. I have no idea what the controversy was about. It is beautiful! It has opened vistas that could not be seen for a hundred years. The old trenches have all but disappeared. It is gentle and inviting.
Once I arrived at the Evans Street trailhead, I had to turn around and pedaled back up. New views appeared and, when I took a rest, I shared my thoughts with a couple from Canada. They marveled at the beauty and the ease of hiking it also.
I also saw the other three trailheads on Alta Vista that make sensible connections with the main trail. Now there is plenty of parking for all, and not in front of homes either, because the property has never had homes on the west side of the road where these trailheads are.
The property is no longer a major threat to our neighborhood as it used to be with all the mitigation The Broadmoor has done in a wildfire area. I have lived above Strawberry Fields for almost 50 years now and I barely recognize it. A sick forest thicket has been made healthy and the hidden views have been revealed.
I am so happy to have supported you when The Broadmoor was cast as a villain instead of a great benefactor to our neighborhood and our city. You have given this wonderful trail to all of us just as you promised.
John Patrick Michael Murphy
Colorado Springs
No reason to drive recklessly
While David Ramsey may disapprove of the red-light cameras, considering the number of traffic scofflaws I see every time I’m out driving, I’m all for them. I was taking my son home one night when I had a close call. I was southbound on Academy Blvd., waiting at the light to make a left turn onto Hancock Expressway. When it turned green, for some reason I hesitated to move. Good thing too. A sports car going west on Hancock, ran the red light at a speed faster than 45 mph. Had I entered the intersection to make my turn, my full sized van would have lost it’s door and maybe I would end up in the hospital. The sports car would have been completely totaled and the driver hospitalized for sure.
As far as the yellow lights are concerned, if you have to brake suddenly the driver following should not be that close in the first place. Tailgating is a ticketable offense. There should be at least one car length per 10 mph to avoid crashing into someone. I am basically tired of red light and stop sign runners. It’s time people remembered there are traffic laws to be obeyed. Driving has always been a privilege, not a right. That is why you have to earn your driver’s license and that’s why it can be revoked if a judge deems it necessary. There is no reason in the world to drive recklessly. It’s not worth your life, or others’, to do so.
Val Tenhaeff
Colorado Springs
Become a better driver
Oh David Ramsey, I so much enjoyed you when you wrote for the sports beat in our town. But your opinion piece as the harbinger of doom regarding the implementation of the red light cameras in our little hamlet was unfortunate. Starting with the derisive description of citizens (as cheerleaders) that campaigned for these cameras. Some of those “cheerleaders” have lost a loved one to a red-light runner….I don’t believe that they are cheering right now.
The implication that these cameras are out there to catch any “ticketable” offense is nothing more than fear mongering and factually incorrect. The Colorado Springs Police Department has gone through great lengths to communicate the use of these cameras. They are being used to catch those that run red lights only! Telling the citizens that they can start checking the mail for tickets for various violations is just irresponsible.
The use of these highly accurate devices takes the human factor out of the equation. No more complaints about racial or gender profiling by the CSPD — these devices track everyone and are cold stone accurate and efficient. Get stopped by an officer for running a red light? Points off your license, a heavier fine, a possible court date. Ticket by mail? To placate those that object to these devices, a camera recorded violation is a $75 fine and nothing more. A ticket by mail still gives you a right to contest the violation in court. The driver has surrendered no rights. Drivers can continue their aggressive driving habits with nothing more than a lighter wallet.
To the argument of increased fender benders at the intersections, I have a problem with rewarding the tailgating red light runner by doing nothing at all. The lead car is not the only driver with a clear view of the traffic signal. The moral of this program is to become a better driver. A year from now, Ramsey may write a piece regarding the increase of minor accidents at these monitored intersections…and I’m just fine with that. We will never know how many lives were saved by these cameras. I’m just fine with that as well.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
Dangerous ‘me fi rst’ driving mentality
Dave Ramsey’s and Leslie Kopman’s anti-red light camera views are flawed. For a reason, the law dictates to always come to a complete stop prior to a right-on-red turn and to always stop behind the crosswalk at an intersection. I pray neither of you rolls into a crosswalk only to find a pedestrian already there. Your statements only serve to perpetuate the dangerous “me-first” driving mentality. Red light cameras are used to inhibit this type of driving, for the safety of all who use, or cross, the roads.
Barb Reeves
Colorado Springs
The lack of leadership
Once again, Colorado lawmakers are trying to raise taxes to cover decades of mismanagement. There has never been a lack of state tax revenue to cover our infrastructure (roads and bridges). It has always been the lack of leadership and discipline of our governors and state Legislature that has resulted in infrastructure not receiving adequate prioritization and funding in the annual budget. The media, in many cases, has encouraged this behavior by hyping up the latest “shiny watch” politically driven program at the expense government’s fundamental responsibility to fund and maintain the infrastructure that benefits us all.
It takes leadership and discipline in our state government to address their fundamental infrastructure responsibilities within the revenue the tax payer has given them. That has been sadly missing in Colorado for decades and appears to continue.
Russell Robinson
Colorado Springs