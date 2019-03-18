Appropriate opioid use prevents pain
The Pittsburgh-Post Gazette editorial, which rightly points out that people are suffering from being made to go off medication that has helped them for years struck a chord with me. My 93-year-old mother, who had been on opioids for 15 years to manage pain and muscle spasms, was forced to go off them, on Oct. 5 last year. We believe her death on Nov. 4 was a direct result of being taken off the medication that had helped for so long.
Mom had tried many medical and alternative treatments in four states for decades before finally getting some relief from opioids. She lived in Kentucky where doctors are under pressure similar to what was described in this editorial. She tapered off the medication gradually so, fortunately, was spared serious withdrawal symptoms.
Unfortunately, as she had less oxy, she had more and more pain, which affected her appetite and she got weaker. The half-dozen medications prescribed to replace the one that worked upset her stomach but didn’t control her extreme pain. Taking pills every couple of hours instead of four times a day made her gag and choke, making it harder still to eat.
We were desperate to do something to relieve her pain but were given no options but to watch her suffer and get continuously weaker until she just gave up.
The pain caused by opioid addiction has been well-documented. But it’s also important for everyone to understand that appropriate opioid use prevents pain and anguish.
Kim Sayers-Newlin
Colorado Springs
Support family medical leave
When one is lying in the hospital, recovering from a serious sickness, being surrounded by family should not be a luxury of the rich. The most important thing for a person who is sick is comfort, which comes from being cared for by loving family. Evidence shows, that being cared for by a loved one shortens recovery time. More than 8 out of 10 workers in Colorado do not receive paid family leave from their employers.
Being forced to decide if you should take care of a sick relative and lose your job, or stay at work while your family suffers is inhumane. Coloradans deserve paid time off to take care of and be with loved ones or to take care of and recover themselves.
Fortunately, there is a bill being heard in the egislature right now called the Family Medical Leave Insurance Act (FAMLI), which will provide paid family leave for workers taking care of sick loved ones. The bill is paid into by employees, and will allow every working Coloradan an opportunity to share human connection in the most harrowing of times.
Please urge your lawmakers to vote yes for paid family leave and for taking care of our loved ones.
Gabrielle Healy
Denver
Can’t have cake and eat it too
I find it ironic that the same party/people who have declared Denver a sanctuary city in defiance of federal law insist that the Red-Flag law be enforced.
I don’t own guns but I do obey the law. I find it hard to understand how the Colorado Attorney General can have, with a straight face, “issued a plea of sorts to sheriffs and other law enforcement officials who oppose the gun measure”. I’m issuing a plea of sorts for Denver and Bolder to cooperate with I.C.E. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
Timothy O’Donnell
Colorado Springs
KCME general manager signs off
As I leave KCME for my new adventure, I want to take the opportunity to say a proper farewell to my friends and colleagues in this amazing community. Colorado Springs welcomed me and my family with open arms and I find leaving extremely poignant.
When I came to KCME six years ago, I had a plan not just to run a radio station, but to create a cultural catalyst for the arts. My primary goal has always been to amplify the arts to the public, to make it accessible to everyone. Over the past six years I have seen how music and culture can strengthen the fabric of society and the community of the Pikes Peak region.
Returning to Chicago is bittersweet. While I am incredibly honored to take on the role of Vice President and General Manager at WFMT, it is hard to leave this talented team of people. Ultimately, this was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me, and a dream job I simply could not pass up. But knowing KCME has the strong leadership, dedication and passion of this team behind it, along with the support of this community, I am excited to watch the next leg of the station’s journey unfold.
For the past 40 years, KCME has exceled as one of the few independent classical music stations in the country. But it’s more than a radio station, it’s a movement to connect people through the arts. Classical music is a thread that connects us all, whether it’s through movies, concerts, listening on the radio, or streaming on a mobile device. To me, classical music represents the highest achievements of the human mind and spirit, and it reminds us all of what we can be at our best.
I genuinely thank you for letting me be part of your community, I will treasure my time here always.
George Preston
Colorado Springs
Trump not being harassed
I am responding to the column by Byron York which was a defense of Donald Trump’s position that he is being harassed. I disagree. He has been very secretive about his finances and his moves to bring financial friends and his family into the White House have raised many questions about where his loyalties/judgement lie. What is visible is the fact that his finances seem to be enriched with his every move. That includes his relationships with foreign entities. He promised an administration of openness which no one has seen. Yes, he is being investigated. People want to know what he is hiding. Clinton and Obama were equally scrutinized and I didn’t hear an outcry about that. Would you approve of having a president who only made decisions that would enrich himself?
Fran Amos
Colorado Springs