Anticipating AFA’s home opener
I’m excited that my alma mater is coming to play the Falcons in their home opener on Sept. 1. I know we are the proverbial sacrificial lamb but it’s great that we get some western exposure.
For those that are unfamiliar, Stonybrook is on the north shore of Long Island, N.Y., about 30 miles from NYC. It’s a state school with over 26,000 students and a large medical center. We’ve been Division I since 1994 and made the Football Championship Series playoffs last year, so watch out.
I played club football for the then Stonybrook Patriots in 1971 and it’s one of my best life experiences. As a junior college transfer I didn’t know anyone. Being the part of the team immediately connected me to my new student body. (I’m #18 in the photo above.)
I moved off campus my senior year and didn’t play, which I regret. I could have faced my hometown UAlbany team with Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Basla, my high school buddy. That would have been a good story to tell years later.
As a 30-plus years Air Force civil servant that retired out of USAFA, I’m conflicted by this game but have to come down on the side of my alma mater.
Go Seawolves!
Rich Mock
Elbert
Without any regard for safety
I read with interest the letter by Cully Radvillas of Bike Colorado Springs supporting a “safe, bikeable city.” I also support safe bicycle use, but don’t see that in the designation of “bike routes” by the city.
Worst case: 30th Street. Here we have a road that, for much of its length, is barely wide enough for two cars. In this same area there exists a paved bike and pedestrian path paralleling the road, yet the road is a designated bike route. Purely an attempt to claim more miles of designated bike routes without regard for safety. Inexcusable!
The beauty of cycling is the freedom it offers. They can use myriad means of travel from pathways to paved highways. The paramount responsibility of those designating bike routes on multi-use travel-ways is safety! 30th Street is not safe.
Vic Ecklund
Colorado Springs
A major waste of resources
We are committing millions of dollars to fix our long neglected roadways... and our streets division is doing a fine job in addressing the backlog of projects. However, we need to protect that investment by addressing the over irrigation of our city medians.
Anyone who has driven on Research Boulevard or the north end of Voyager Parkway can attest to the torrent of water rushing from the medians and the adjacent landscaping flooding our streets. A small percentage of these are from private entities. But a large portion are managed by our own Parks Department.
Agreed, they have inherited some poorly designed landscapes. But to water these landscapes to saturation, then continue to run the sprinklers once they start flooding our streets is a waste of resources and erodes our newly rebuilt roads by infiltrating the road bed. There is a reason that water is referred to as a universal solvent. Employ the same measures that Springs Utilities suggests to homeowners. Stagger watering times, 5 minutes a cycle if necessary.
The Parks Department asked for more money to water our thirsty parks, and they should get that. But they need to manage the resources that they already have to maximize those efforts.
It is clear that Springs Utilities has no enforcement powers for this waste, and it is also clear the Parks Department is not monitoring the water runoff from their irrigation operations. Perhaps the Streets Division can be empowered to issue citations to those that do damage to our city streets and protect our investment.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
Good character is required for the job
Walter Williams’ column is often thought-provoking, but his most recent — “A bad man can be a good president” — is in my opinion a good example of faulty logic. Williams assumes President Trump is a bad man, but offers a list of his actions that actually only “prove” a bad president can have “good” policies (good being defined as policies Williams approves of, with an explicit exception for his “grossly misguided international trade policies”).
Williams apparently does not feel a good character is required for the job. I think most people would disagree, since we look to our president for leadership and to appeal to our better instincts, to unite the country in whatever policies a president promotes.
I do agree with Williams that “Trump’s personal behavior before his presidency is not something we’d call high character.” But, unlike Williams, I think that behavior is continuing and it is helping to rip apart our country.
Jeff Hale
Colorado Springs
Time is running out
As I look out the window, again we have the oppressive hazy sky. Where is our beautiful Colorado blue sky? Of course this is due to all the wildfires in the west. In fact on the news recently it was stated that Seattle had worse air quality than Beijing.
And then I read in the paper that the current administration is going to cancel the Clean Power Plan so the coal-fired plants won’t have to adhere to restricting carbon emissions. In addition car mileage standards have been rolled back and the administration has pulled out of the Paris climate agreement.
What occurs to me is how can the current administration continue to deny climate change when the west is burning up, the east is flooding and we continue to have increasing warmer temperatures every year?
These people have grandchildren. Do they not think of what kind of world we will leave our children, grandchildren?
Time is running out on protecting our earth.
Patricia Leveille
Colorado Springs