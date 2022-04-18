Another worthless law
After reading the article in the April 13 Gazette it becomes more evident every day that the elected officials in the Denver city government (Mayor Michael Hancock) have lost their minds. Does he think that people who have conceal-carry permits that enter into the state parks outside the city limits are going to pay attention to this? What right does the Denver mayor have to regulate anything beyond the Denver city limits?
This is another attempt of the Democrat leadership to write another worthless law. The way the legislators are handling the fentanyl crisis is a good example of how bad the city government handles such tragic situations.
Trig Travis
Aurora
Government has too much power
If you think that the federal government has assumed too many powers that were not given to them in the Constitution and you feel helpless to correct this situation then please be aware that you can indeed reverse this dangerous course.
The Founders foresaw such a day and such a central government and they placed a safety valve in the U.S. Constitution’s Article V, which describes the amendment process. It is possible to propose and ratify Amendments without Congress voting on it via a “Convention of States,” Amendments that no one inside the D.C. Beltway will ever propose, such as:
An end to lifelong, indeed multigenerational, professional politicians (~term limits).
An end to the profligate spending of your children’s and grandchildren’s future earnings.
An end to the unbridled powers of the unelected and unaccountable 4th Branch.
The state legislatures’ authority predates the Constitution (which they created) and the federal government, which was then created by the Constitution. Our 50 state legislatures are the “owners of record” for the U.S. Constitution. Nineteen states have signed the Application for a Convention of States, but Colorado is not among them. You have the opportunity to express your support and get Colorado into this movement.
You are invited to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver at 11 a.m. on April 27.
Greg Bishop
Littleton
Coverage won’t end the war
Media coverage of Ukraine has generally been sympathetic, not to mention heartrending to a nearly unbearable degree.
I use the modifier “nearly” to indicate that for some people, it obviously is bearable to witness the incredible suffering being endured.
Witness the response of our government, with new announcements about sanctions and seized assets delivered in a tone worse than your mother that time she caught you eating cookies before dinner.
The truth is that many among us are paying attention to highly tangential narratives about economic screws and war-crime tribunals. Rational analysis suggests that Vladimir Putin was well aware that sanctions would occur, and he probably has a good laugh when tribunals are mentioned.
The distracting media coverage won’t end the war, only the (obviously) rare moment of clarity by which Putin is recognized by “us” as an “active shooter” who must be stopped by whatever means available.
Tens of thousands of innocent lives are being lost — it should not be quite so difficult to get past the incidental discussion of “what happens to Vladimir Putin when this thing ends,” as if we have no options and as if the costly fighter jets that draw “oohs and aahs” at a baseball game (and cost a fortune) have no better use.
Rob Smoke
Boulder
Reject Xcel’s settlement plan
The city of Denver’s climate goals are clear: reduce greenhouse gas emissions 65% by 2030.
So why did Denver agree to let Comanche 3, Colorado’s largest single climate polluter, stay open until 2035? Wouldn’t this decision directly contradict the city’s climate goals? The city’s motive to sign on to a settlement that keeps this Pueblo coal-fired power plant open until 2035 is unclear, but the impact of this decision on Coloradans is undeniable. This coal-fired plant will continue to release dangerous air pollutants on an already ozone-affected Front Range.
I moved to Colorado after college with the prospect of access to the outdoors and the ability to work in Denver. However, with Denver consistently having air-quality warnings throughout last summer and even having the worst air quality in the world at one point, I felt unsafe running outside most days. Denver and the Front Range became places I needed to escape on the weekends instead of explore.
As an Xcel ratepayer in Denver, I believe it is highly unjust that Pueblo residents have the single largest source of climate pollution in Colorado, Comanche 3, in their backyards while the energy created is largely used in Denver. A majority of Coloradans support a transition to 100% clean energy and deserve to have their voices heard in decisions that directly affect their health and well-being. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission should correct this mistake and reject Xcel’s settlement plan.
Emma Conrad
Denver