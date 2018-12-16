Another potential tax
I see that California is trying to tax text messaging, I think that is a good idea but would like to see a further step. Since “Do not call” doesn’t seem to be functional anymore and caller ID is a joke; I received four calls from myself yesterday, I propose that “robo calls” should be taxed, maybe 25 cents a call with the only exceptions being public service.
This would be a huge windfall during the upcoming political season. Not to mention the scammers out there, I have been threatened with canceling my Microsoft account — I don’t have one — to urgent attention needed on my Chase debit card, which I also don’t have. If taxing these people can be implemented, it is a win/win. The taxing entity will get an influx up front and the public will see a decrease in the invasion of privacy by your phone when the cost benefit ratio goes negative. I don’t see a downside to this.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Fear makes us do terrible things
Last night, my husband and I went to see George Takei’s “Allegiance”. It is the movie of the Broadway play/musical about the relocation of Japanese Americans after Pearl Harbor to internment camps. It’s a somber, light hearted, serious, musical (with some dramatic license) which tells the story in a poignant and entertaining way.
In high school in the 1960s, I was taught to be a proud American who saved the world from the terrible “Japs” and Jew-killing Germans. But this part of our WWII history was not taught. Fear drives us to do terrible things, and it seems like we still have a lot to learn. Thank you, Cinemark Theater, for showing this film. Sadly, there were only about 10 of us in the theater.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
Bikes lanes a waste of money
I am a 64-year-old lifelong road cyclist (bicycle) from the Midwest (Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana) and Colorado since 1991. I raced during the 1970s and tried out for two Olympics. During the 1980s, I took people on bicycle trips all over this country including coast-to-coast and perimeter trips. I’ve lived in Colorado Springs since 1997. I consider myself an expert in cycling, riding safely and staying alive.
In recent years, it seems Colorado Springs has made efforts in infrastructure to make the city more “bicycle friendly”, presumably so it can top some list of “The Most Bicycle Friendly Cities in the U.S.A”. Unfortunately, one of the criteria seems to be the miles of “bike lanes” in the city.
Bike lanes do not make a city “bicycle friendly”. They are a waste of money. They are redundant as cyclists have a right to ride the streets. Painting a line or two where cyclists are riding is as stupid as shooting an arrow at something and then painting a bull’s-eye around it. The main thing that makes a city bicycle friendly are how motorists treat cyclists. I give Colorado Springs a “B”. If the city of Colorado Springs wants to make this city more bicycle friendly, they should quit painting worthless bike lanes and use the money to:
• Fill potholes.
• Sweep sand and gravel off sides of roads where bikes ride.
• Program traffic lights to give a green light in both directions even if the camera’s don’t detect a car present as most cameras can’t detect a single cyclist.
• Fire the city traffic manager as she has made many intersections bicycle and motorist “nonfriendly”. Take a look at the mess on south Weber Street and Cascade.
Carl F. Bierdeman
Colorado Springs
Justice’s comment just not true
Chief Justice John Roberts’ comment about how judges rule without political bias is just not true. The Ninth Circuit Court has been overturned so many times that common folk like us want to rename it the Apple Circuit ... short for Apple Turnover.
To say those folk are not politically biased would be an understatement. That mess needs to be dissected or redistricted. Perhaps Judge Judy or Judge Joe Brown could help them.
We stand with President Donald Trump and think it would be wise if Justice Roberts kept out of political arguments.
Richard Harms
Colorado Springs
Original intent of Second Amendment
An illuminating event recently occurred in the British House of Commons’ (the Peoples house). In a dispute over Brexit.”…lawmaker Lloyd Russell-Moyle was expelled for a day after he grabbed the House of Commons’ ceremonial mace as a sign of protest. The centuries-old gilded staff is a symbol of royal authority. Without it the Commons can’t meet or pass laws.”
Get that? Without permission from the crown, the people cannot govern themselves, and the symbol for that permission is arms from the royal armory, because in days of yore, only the king or the king’s men could bear arms. The American experiment wanted something different. The republic would be governed by the peasants, and the government would have to seek permission.
The original intent of the Second Amendment is to enable the people to enforce that credo and protect themselves from a tyrannical government, and while that may be uncomfortable to consider, it is none the less true. Had the colonists lost the War for Independence, they would have been hung for treason. As it happened, the winners got to decide what constituted treason and duty.
Regardless of how munificent our government is (or is not): “Good intentions will always be pleaded for every assumption of authority. It is hardly too strong to say that the Constitution was made to guard the people against the dangers of good intentions. There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” — Daniel Webster
Steven J. Lair
Colorado Springs