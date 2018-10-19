Another off i cer sacrif i ces everything
North Carolina state trooper Kevin Conner was shot to death Wednesday, adding to the growing list of police/law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this year in our country. Lest we forget, five brave Dallas police officers were killed in 2016 protecting a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
And then recently Colin Kaepernick, an NFL quarterback on the downside of his career, is rewarded for denigrating our national anthem and the memory of these brave officers with a huge contract with Nike. Nike’s and Colin’s message in their commercial; “Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything.” Sacrificing everything!
Isn’t that what our brave police officers are doing 24/7 each an every day?
The state of Louisiana has recently rejected Nike products, and I applaud its integrity! And what what about Colin’s integrity and what has he sacrificed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing!
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
Springs should help with costs
The city of Colorado Springs gains more revenue in the form of hotel stays, restaurant tabs, etc. than Manitou Springs does from the tours up Pikes Peak via the Cog Railroad. I suggest that the city should help with the costs that Manitou is being asked to pay.
This help could come from a 1 percent tax increase in the lodging and restaurant industries, which could be passed on to Manitou. The fee would be paid primarily by visitors.
I do not know all the political dynamics of this suggestion, but I do know that Colorado Springs should participate in this project.
David Supperstein
Colorado Springs
A trial lawyer’s dream come true
Don’t support Initiative 112. It’s a trial lawyer’s dream come true, but a nightmare for Colorado residents.
Initiative 112 would increase the current setback for new oil and gas development from about two football fields (500 feet) from a residence and more than three football fields (1,000 feet) from high-occupancy buildings to a minimum of a half-mile (2,500 ft. — 8 football fields) from any building.
This would place 94 percent of nonfederal lands in Colorado’s top five oil and gas producing counties off-limits for future oil and gas development, essentially banning oil and gas development throughout the state.
If passed, Initiative 112, which is a statute, would be challenged in the courts and ruled unconstitutional for violating the state constitution.
On May 1, 2016, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled unanimously that oil and gas development should be regulated by the state and that bans and moratoria are illegal.
Initiative 112 also violates Article 2, Section 15 of the State Constitution, which states that “private property shall not be taken or damaged, for public or private use, without just compensation.”
Judgments in favor of operators and mineral-interest owners could easily total hundreds of billions of dollars, bankrupting the state.
Sherry Helmer
Colorado Springs
Where are knights in shining armor?
It used to be that a man would defend a woman’s honor. It was usually her husband, father, or brother who would challenge the scoundrel who had impugned the damsel to a duel with either pistols or swords. This behavior was popular in the 18th and 19th centuries but became a thing of the past by the 20th century in the United States.
Apparently, with the demise of the use of weapons to defend a woman’s honor, men have lost interest in the custom and have forsaken the practice, so much so that they don’t even utter a word in a woman’s defense when she is insulted, mocked, berated, laughed at, put down, called names, derided, threatened with imprisonment, and in general regarded as a source of amusement.
Where are all the husbands, fathers, sons, uncles, grandfathers, or just plain outraged men who let Donald Trump go unchallenged when he disparages women? Since Trump is an equal opportunity offender, a woman’s age, race, vocation, marital or social status hasn’t stopped him from attacking whoever he sets his sights on. He relies on his Tweets to reach his base.
Like every woman, I used to dream of a knight in shining armor riding on a white horse. Right now I’d settle for the horse.
Where have all the men gone?
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs
Countering criticism of Trump
Concerning Sam Gould’s recent letter criticizing President Donald Trump:
One could write a book countering Gould’s statements.
Our allies at times need to be criticized. The Europeans need to carry more of the burden for their defense.
The president has placed sanctions on the Russians. He is pushing the Europeans to increase their defense spending. Do you think Vladimir Putin likes that? The president has sent anti-tank weapons to the Ukraine. Do you think Putin likes that? He is increasing our defense spending. Do you think Putin likes that? He killed 300 Russians in Syria. Do you think Putin likes that?
Some coddling.
The president should criticize the mainstream press. They deserve it. The press is loaded with bias.
Too many people are conned because they simply get their news from the evening news. The press lies by distortion and primarily by omission.
Dennis Mercadal
Colorado Springs