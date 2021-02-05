Attack on single family homes
Let me define what the letters (GLA) Group Living Amendment mean to me living in Montbello. The end of SFH (Single Family Homes) and further degradation of my neighborhood. I have given up on convincing the convinced (i.e., the City Council) this initiative is unwanted and unfair to those of us that live in an already neglected area. How can you consider systematically increasing the population of Montbello without first at least provide the same infrastructure of other surrounding neighborhoods?
Montbello has been described as a food desert. Not my words. Google it. So instead of ensuring that condition be eliminated, let’s systematically increase the population of the neighborhood and further inflame the condition.
In this time of pandemic, Montbello seems to be lacking in designated sites for the vaccine as well. Since the vaccine has been available, I have been unable to get a shot here. This community must leave the neighborhood for basic services such as food and medical care. No hospital resides anywhere in City Council District 11. If I want good variety of food or medical attention, I must go to Aurora.
So, is it really a good idea to encourage more people to live in the same housing designed for single families with no food or medical coverage?
Finally, the current zoning guidelines are woefully regulated. I have no confidence in the city keeping its word on enforcement. None. You want confirmation on that statement? Simply take one of your camera crews, drive around the district and tell me after that if current zoning enforcement is exemplary. It is not even satisfactory. It is simply deplorable! No on approving this mitigated attack on SFH, on my home!
Lawrence Murray
Montbello
Group living not for homeownersThe group-living plan’s main purpose was to put felons from community corrections throughout all of Denver’s neighborhoods (see initial goal in Mayor’s hidden documents), which to anyone with common sense is a bad idea. Having lived one block from a correctional halfway house, and one block from a court-mandated rehab, I can tell you from a bird’s-eye view that this group living proposal is going to have (especially high-dollar) taxpayers fleeing Denver.
I know of two families selling their homes because this is probably going to pass. Both homes are over $800k. Residents who have worked hard and traded a small home for a larger one, until finally landing in a nice neighborhood that feels safe to them are now going to be told that for “equity reasons” they need to allow 10 felons next door, who are completing their sentences. Denver has a 41%+ recidivism rate, higher than average in the country. And everyone has now realized who was at the table when this document was written. It wasn’t written for homeowners — it was written by and for service providers (41 of 47 committee members) who will be enriched when, not if, this passes. It’s a done-deal, and we all know this now.
Just look at how opposition to this plan has increased as more residents find out about what changes it will make to our neighborhoods throughout the city. The small changes made due to the overwhelming opposition have NOT made this plan any better or safer as far as Denver residents are concerned. Eliminating buffer zones between halfway houses and schools seems almost impossible to believe... yet, here we are. We want felons “equal” to innocent elementary children?
Sophia Pinella
Denver
Putting a price on carbon pollutionA recent Associated Press story in The Gazette, “Court strikes down major Trump rollback,” points up the weakness of regulation-heavy handed with lots of political resistance over the long term. There is an effective policy to net zero carbon pollution: placing a price on carbon.
Within the framework of climate-change policies, putting a price on carbon pollution unleashes the multiplying power of free market economics to advance many multiple avenues for improvement and support efforts to expand existing technologies in energy production, energy efficiency and carbon sequestration. Studies by economists has given insights to legislators in Congress.
An emerging policy is featured in HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The policy puts a fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas. It starts low and grows over time. It will drive down carbon pollution because energy companies, industries, and consumers will move toward cleaner, cheaper options.
The money collected from the carbon fee is allocated in equal shares every month to all American families to spend as they see fit. The program costs are paid from the fees collected. The government does not keep any of the money from the carbon fee. The policy is revenue neutral.
James Maiden
Westminster
Voting via the squeaky wheelIn his first week in office, with the single stroke of his pen, President Biden took away the jobs of 11,000 families. His decision to stop construction on the Keystone XL pipeline was another action pandering to the extreme left and what has become a major voting block for Democrats. Ironically, of those 11,000 families now without income, 8,000 were union jobs. Ironic because unions have traditionally been major supporters of Democrats. No doubt they still are, but it begs the question, why do union members still vote Democrat?
I would be interested to see, of those 8,000 union jobs lost a few days ago, how many of those (primarily) men voted for President Biden? And incidentally, why are we not seeing hunger activists picketing the White House because Biden took food off the tables of thousands of children? But the same holds true of the African-American vote. Pre-COVID the Black unemployment rate was at a 50-year low. Even if you make the argument President Trump had nothing to do with that (which would be a ludicrous argument), why change things? Only a foolish coach pulls the starting pitcher who is throwing a shutout. But today’s Democratic politicians vote via the squeaky wheel theory. BLM and Antifa riot and Democratic lawmakers vote to defund the police. Climate activists scream and Biden pulls the plug on Keystone. Biden’s stoppage of KXL will have zero affect on the climate. The amount of fossil fuels used do not hinge on the transportation of those products, but rather by consumer demand. But let’s not allow facts to get in the way of (bad) policy
Dean Reeves
Arvada